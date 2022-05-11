Postgraduate Research International Scholarships in Amorphous Materials Characterisation, Australia

The University of Sydney is seeking high-potential applicants to participate in the Postgraduate Research Scholarships in Amorphous Materials Characterisation for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship has been established to provide financial assistance to a PhD student undertaking research on computer simulations of glass to discover the effect of particle vibrations on the diffraction pattern.

The University of Sydney is a public research institution ranked 38th in the QS Global World University Rankings and 27th in the Best Global Universities. It believes in education for all and leadership that improves the quality of life in every community it serves. The university is pleased to produce leaders who promote positive change for the betterment of the international community.

Why study at the University of Sydney? The University of Sydney is well-known throughout the world. Consistently ranked among the top 50 universities in the world as a leader in education, research, student experience, and graduate employability, it improves lives by producing society’s leaders and equipping our people with leadership qualities to serve our communities at every level.

Application Deadline: Applications will be open from 16 May 2022 and closes on 3 June 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Sydney

Department: NA

Course Level: PhD

Award: $35,950 p.a. stipend and tuition fees

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Australia

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Eligible Course or Subjects: The scholarship will be awarded in Amorphous Materials Characterisation.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

be a domestic or international student

have an unconditional offer of admission or be enrolled in a full-time PhD at the Faculty of Science

be willing to research in structure and properties of amorphous materials.

How to Apply

How to Apply: If you want to be enlisted in this educational program, you are recommended to be admission to the postgraduate research program at the University of Sydney. After that, you can complete the online application form.

Supporting Documents: Attach a CV, academic certificates, feedback from two academic referees, and a personal statement with your application.

Admission Requirements: Applicants must hold a degree in chemistry, physics, or related field, an honors degree (first-class or second class upper), or a master’s degree with a substantial research component.

Language Requirement: If English is not your first language, you will need to provide proof of your English proficiency before you can commence your studies at the University.

Benefits

The scholarship will provide a stipend allowance equivalent to the University of Sydney Research Training Program (RTP) Stipend rate (indexed on 1 January each year) for up to three years, subject to satisfactory academic performance.

