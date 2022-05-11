Top 10 Online Master of Public Administration (MPA) Programs in the USA

Top 10 Online Master of Public Administration (MPA) Programs in the USA You Can Earn Your MPA Degree from Home If you’re interested in studying public administration, you may be considering an online Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree. This degree will prepare you to work in local, state and federal government agencies or nonprofit organizations, as well as be eligible to sit for certification exams administered by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management and the National Association of Schools of Public Affairs and Administration. Take a look at our list of Top 10 online Master of Public Administration (MPA) programs in the USA below!

1) Harvard University

Harvard’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences is a public administration masters degree online accredited by AACSB International, The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Their Master of Public Administration program includes courses in economics, political science, business and technology. A core requirement for all students includes practicum experiences at Harvard or one of its affiliated hospitals, agencies or nonprofit organizations. Graduates enter careers in government, public policy and non-profit sectors immediately after graduation.

2) Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University’s top-ranked Master of Public Health program is a unique hybrid offering for current professionals. Students get hands-on, practicum experience through coursework and practical work placements with companies and nonprofits that are looking to make real, tangible changes in local communities. For working students interested in keeping their full-time job while earning an online public administration masters degree, there’s no better place to turn than Johns Hopkins.

3) Columbia University

Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs was one of the first to offer an online Master of Public Administration degree, launching its online program in 1996. Today, Columbia offers two concentrations for an online public administration masters degree: Global Affairs and Nonprofit Management. Students can also add a concentration in applied policy analysis to any concentration that interests them.

4) Georgetown University

The Master of Science in Public Administration, or MS-PAM is a graduate program that allows students to deepen their knowledge of policy and administration. It does not offer an online degree option. However, Georgetown does offer two other programs for aspiring public servants: a Master of Arts in Foreign Service—with a focus on international relations and public service—and a Master of Professional Studies that offers a variety of concentrations. Both options are available only on campus.

5) NYU Stern School of Business

NYU’s full-time MPA program offers a combination of interactive lectures, real-world case studies and fieldwork. Students also have access to technology resources and business network opportunities. Tuition is estimated at $66,624 for full-time students. Financial aid is available for eligible students. Full-time enrollment: 991; Part-time enrollment: 434; Women: 74%; Men: 26%; Veterans: 2% (percentages add up to more than 100% because some students are enrolled part time). Average class size: 36; Average age: 27. Application deadline: Dec. 1. In-state tuition: Yes; Out-of-state tuition: Yes.

6) George Washington University

Located near Washington, D.C., George Washington University offers a top-ranked online Master of Public Administration program that prepares students for careers in public service and policy analysis. GWU was named one of U.S. News & World Report’s best online graduate education programs because it is a challenging and rewarding experience where students will learn by doing in some very influential surroundings. At GWU, you’ll be able to choose from concentrations in health administration, homeland security and emergency management or international development. All three options are available entirely online so you can work on your degree from anywhere around the world.

7) University of Pennsylvania

Penn’s School of Arts and Sciences isn’t just a cradle for Ivy League scholars—the school also offers several online MPA programs. Though these programs are designed for working professionals, anyone with a bachelor’s degree may apply. Penn has been offering online classes since 1992, so they have a great deal of experience in that arena. Located near Philadelphia, PA, Penn is a great option for East Coast residents looking to get an advanced degree without relocating to another part of their state or country. Additionally, many of Penn’s graduate programs offer special tuition rates for alumni. For instance, if you already hold a master’s degree from Penn, you can earn your MPA at half price! This program consists of four full-time semesters over two years; during those semesters students will complete five courses and an internship while taking one course per semester in lieu of one internship course.

8) Villanova University

Villanova University’s School of Professional Studies offers a Master of Public Administration with tracks in Health, Nonprofit Management, or Criminal Justice. Students benefit from Villanova’s location within 20 miles of Philadelphia; courses are offered both online and on campus. Villanova is regionally accredited by Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Tuition: $1,965/credit hour for residents of Pennsylvania; $2,465/credit hour for out-of-state students. Financial aid available for those who qualify. Application deadline: Rolling admissions; no deadline to apply.

9) Texas A&M University-Central Texas

If you’re looking for a school with a high-quality, fully online public administration program that isn’t going to cost you an arm and a leg, look no further than Texas A&M University-Central Texas. This private institution has been providing affordable distance education to working adults since 1999. Their Master of Public Administration degree curriculum is comprised of 37 credits and can be completed in as little as 15 months on a part-time basis, or just nine months on a full-time basis. In addition to their well-respected MPA program, TAMU offers degrees in accounting, business administration, computer science and information technology management. The university is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Tuition costs $1,865 per credit hour for out-of-state students; however, there are a number of financial aid options available.

10) Illinois State University

Illinois State’s MPA features a wide range of specializations and allows students to complete much of their coursework on a part-time basis. Those who choose to take courses as part-time students can complete their degree program in about two years—that’s about half as long as most programs require. Even if you opt for full-time enrollment, ISU offers one of the shortest MPA programs available online, at 36 months. ISU also requires applicants to have earned an undergraduate degree before applying. This is an excellent option for working professionals looking to advance their careers through a graduate degree.