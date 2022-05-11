UEA One Year American Library Scholarship in UK

To provide a world-class education for high-caliber USA students, the University of East Anglia is offering the UEA One Year American Library Scholarship.
The UEA One Year American Library Scholarship will be awarded to a USA student undertaking a full-time postgraduate research degree.
The University of East Anglia is a public research university founded in 1963 in Norwich, England. It is one of the most prestigious universities globally, with beautiful campuses, friendly communities, and strong academic and staff support. It is a renowned university for its excellence in academics and science. It is ranked tenth in the United Kingdom for its research quality.
Why study at the University of East Anglia? The university provides students with numerous career opportunities in education, community service, and the arts. In this dynamic environment, there are numerous opportunities for students to develop their talents and launch successful careers in their areas of interest.
Application Deadline: Applications are now open, and the deadline is the 3rd of June 2022
Brief Description
University or Organization: University of East Anglia
Department: Faculty of Humanities or in the Faculty of Social Sciences.
Course Level: Postgraduate research
Award: £10000
Number of Awards: One
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: USA
The award can be taken in the UK
Eligibility
Eligible Countries: USA
Eligible Course or Subjects: Postgraduate research degree in the Faculty of Humanities or Social Sciences.
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:
Must have applied for a full-time PhD research degree and be a US citizen/have dual citizenship.
Self Funded
Demonstrate genuine financial need
International Fees
How to Apply
How to Apply: Applicants must be admission to the PhD degree programe at the university. To be considered for this scholarship, please complete an application form.
Supporting Documents: Students must submit the academic transcripts of all the previous schools they attended and a copy of their passport.
Admission Requirements: Aspirants must have to meet the entry criteria given by the university.
Language Requirement: All International students must also meet a minimum English language requirement set by the University.
Benefits
The University of East Anglia will provide the award amount of £10000 for successful applicants in the UK.
