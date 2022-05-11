University of Canberra International Merit Scholarships in Australia

Achieve your educational and professional goals with an international higher education degree from the University of Canberra by applying for International Merit Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023.

This exciting opportunity is open to overseas students who wish to pursue a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree coursework at the university.

The University of Canberra is a public university located in Bruce, Canberra, Australian Capital Territory. It is well-known for its work placements, industry projects, and internships, which allow students to have a taste of their prospective employees before they graduate.

Why study at the University of Canberra? UC allows students to take a visit and learn about the fieldwork and gain exposure and practical knowledge under the guidance of well-experienced faculty members. It provides outstanding instruction, versatility, and facilities for learners to keep you on track for academic achievement.

Application Deadline: Applications are now open for the academic year 2022/2023.

Brief Description

University or Organization: The University of Canberra

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree

Award: 10% off Total Tuition Fee

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Australia

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree coursework will be awarded in any subject offered by the University of Canberra

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Applicants must be full-time students and have a GPA of 5 out of 7.

Applicants must be International.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students must apply via the bachelor’s or master’s degree program at the university. After that, the eligible participants can apply for the grant.

Supporting Documents: Must attach academic transcripts of all previous school attended, copy of passport or evidence of language proficiency, and proof of work experience.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, candidates must have a GPA of 6 out of 7

Language Requirement: You must meet the English language requirements for your chosen course. At UC, although English requirements are set to the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) score, we generally accept a range of other English tests, too, including:

TOEFL iBT

Pearson Test of Academic English

Cambridge English Scale

Benefits

The selected students will receive 10% off the total tuition fee to support their studies at the University of Canberra.

Apply Now