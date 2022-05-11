 Press "Enter" to skip to content

University of Canberra International Merit Scholarships in Australia

By ojootaru on May 11, 2022

Achieve your educational and professional goals with an international higher education degree from the University of Canberra by applying for International Merit Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023.

This exciting opportunity is open to overseas students who wish to pursue a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree coursework at the university.

The University of Canberra is a public university located in Bruce, Canberra, Australian Capital Territory. It is well-known for its work placements, industry projects, and internships, which allow students to have a taste of their prospective employees before they graduate.

Why study at the University of Canberra? UC allows students to take a visit and learn about the fieldwork and gain exposure and practical knowledge under the guidance of well-experienced faculty members. It provides outstanding instruction, versatility, and facilities for learners to keep you on track for academic achievement.

Application Deadline: Applications are now open for the academic year 2022/2023.

Brief Description
University or Organization: The University of Canberra
Department: NA
Course Level: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree
Award: 10% off Total Tuition Fee
Number of Awards: N/A
Access Mode: Online
Nationality: International
The award can be taken in Australia

Eligibility
Eligible Countries: All nationalities
Eligible Course or Subjects: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree coursework will be awarded in any subject offered by the University of Canberra
Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:
Applicants must be full-time students and have a GPA of 5 out of 7.
Applicants must be International.

How to Apply
How to Apply: Students must apply via the bachelor’s or master’s degree program at the university. After that, the eligible participants can apply for the grant.
Supporting Documents: Must attach academic transcripts of all previous school attended, copy of passport or evidence of language proficiency, and proof of work experience.
Admission Requirements: For taking admission, candidates must have a GPA of 6 out of 7
Language Requirement: You must meet the English language requirements for your chosen course. At UC, although English requirements are set to the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) score, we generally accept a range of other English tests, too, including:
TOEFL iBT
Pearson Test of Academic English
Cambridge English Scale
Benefits
The selected students will receive 10% off the total tuition fee to support their studies at the University of Canberra.

ojootaru
