VET Digital Scholarships at Swinburne University of Technology, Australia

Experience education excellence and learn from a faculty dedicated to teaching at Swinburne University of Technology with the help of its VET Digital Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023. Students can take the award in Australia.

The educational award is open to Australia and New Zealand students who wish to pursue Any Vocational Education courses offered by the Swinburne University of Technology. The scholarship is valued at £1000.

The Swinburne University of Technology is commonly referred to as Swinburne. It began as the Eastern Suburbs Technical College in 1908 and is currently an Australian public university in Melbourne, Victoria.

Why study at the Swinburne University of Technology? Swinburne hosts a variety of cultural events, workshops, and events aimed at enhancing students’ personalities and communication skills. Here, award-winning professors and teachers will assist applicants in achieving their long-term objectives.

Application Deadline: Applications must be received by 29 May 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Swinburne University of Technology

Department: NA

Course Level: Any Vocational Education

Award: $1000

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic

The award can be taken in Australia

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Australia and New Zealand citizen

Eligible Course or Subjects: Any Vocational Education (Certificate IV and below, Diploma and Advanced Diploma) courses offered by the Swinburne University of Technology.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Be a commencing or continuing Swinburne student in Semester 1, 2022

Enrolled in an eligible Vocational Education course

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply, applicants must have to take admitted to this bursary; after that, they enroll and complete the application procedure via an online application form.

Supporting Documents: Submit a personal statement (300 words) addressing the above

Submit evidence of financial hardship. Examples include

Health Care Card, Youth Allowance, Newstart Allowance, Austudy, Abstudy, Disability Support Pension; and Carer’s Payment

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have the necessary academic requirements.

Language Requirement: If English is not your first language, you will need to show that your English language skills are high enough to succeed in your studies.

Benefits

Swinburne University of Technology will provide value at $1000 (A one-off payment). Successful applicants will also be contacted to provide a testimonial on how the scholarship has benefited them.

Apply Now