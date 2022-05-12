Study in Netherlands for Free: Everything You Need to Know!

Do you wish to study in Netherlands without having to worry about tuition? If so, you’re in luck! Not only do many universities in the Netherlands offer free tuition to EU students, but they also offer substantial scholarships to international students. In fact, if you’re not an EU citizen and you apply by the right deadline, there’s no reason why your studies shouldn’t be completely free of charge! This article will give you an overview of everything you need to know about studying in Netherlands and what it costs.

How long is my degree going to take?

Typically, you’ll need 3 years to finish your undergraduate degree and 2-3 years for a graduate degree. That may seem like a long time (it is), but rest assured that there are some great free scholarships in Netherlands that can help you cut down on costs. Another great thing about getting your education abroad is that it can open doors of opportunity with regard to future careers, many of which pay handsomely!

Where will I study?

If you’re looking to study abroad and find free scholarships, you may be wondering where you should base yourself. Apart form the Netherlands, there are a number of countries that offer free scholarships for international students. If you’re thinking about studying in Europe as a whole, it may be worth looking into programs in Sweden, Germany or even Russia. The government will often cover your flight and living expenses while you’re there, so all that remains is paying tuition fees. For more information on free scholarships in Netherlands.

Do I need a student visa?

To study abroad in The Netherlands, you don’t need a student visa but if you want to stay longer than 90 days then you need a residence permit. If you are outside of EU/EEA (European Economic Area) then there are two ways to get a residence permit: 1) Study plus work permit or 2) Youth mobility scheme. Both options allow you to live and work in The Netherlands for maximum 3 years with possibility of extension. Work permits are normally issued by UWV WERKbedrijf which is an employment agency responsible for issuing permits and registering foreign workers in The Netherlands. Work permits can be issued within 8 weeks after application has been submitted.

In addition to your passport you will also need a copy of your CV, proof that you have sufficient funds available, bank statements showing how much money is on your account and a confirmation from your employer that they can hire you on their payroll. Your employer has to be registered with UWV WERKbedrijf as well. There are no tuition fees at Dutch universities so if you are accepted then you won’t have to pay anything but living costs while studying there may be higher than in your home country so make sure you calculate everything before making a decision.

What are my living costs going to be like?

The truth is, it depends. If you’re planning on attending a Dutch university, you’ll likely pay a lot more than most of your peers. But, if you don’t mind studying elsewhere or living off-campus and splitting rent with several friends, it’s possible to keep your costs relatively low. The good news is that there are numerous scholarships available exclusively for foreign students from countries like Canada who are interested in attending Dutch universities. There are also plenty of opportunities to save money by taking advantage of free city tours, day trips and other perks offered by local businesses. To find out how much it will cost you to study abroad in Holland, try searching online for living expenses Amsterdam (or another city) along with scholarships or grants. This should give you an idea of what kind of financial support might be available to help offset your costs while abroad.

Should I get an accommodation or share with people?

Living on your own is probably going to be cheaper than rooming with other students. If you live alone, you won’t have to pay rent, electricity, or gas bills. In addition, you’ll have a kitchen available to cook your own meals if that’s something you enjoy. On top of all that, you might even get free internet access and a private bathroom. The only downside? You’re not likely to make friends as easily as if you were living with someone else. Some people prefer it that way—but others find it hard to meet new people when they don’t go out often.

Am I allowed to work part-time?

One of my favorite things about studying abroad is being able to immerse myself into a new culture, which can only be accomplished by living there full-time. If you’re worried about funding your study abroad experience, take a closer look at our grants and scholarships pages to find out if there are any opportunities that cater specifically to part-time study abroad students! We also have a handy guide here on our site that breaks down everything you need to know before getting started. Just keep in mind that most scholarship providers require students to attend classes or seminars (depending on what kind of scholarship it is) either online or through distance learning programs, so make sure you do some research before committing yourself. And remember, if all else fails and your financial situation just doesn’t allow for it – don’t give up!

Can my spouse/partner come with me on this adventure?

The Dutch government offers free scholarships to non-EU students that want to study on a degree level in Holland. The downside is that you have to pay international tuition fees which, depending on your country of origin, could be very expensive. However, if you are lucky enough to have a Dutch partner or spouse who has a residency permit (you can apply for one as long as you live with your partner/spouse), then your partner can come with you and that is not counted as an extra person. In addition, they also get free health insurance and will receive a small allowance each month. So, if you’re interested in studying in Amsterdam but don’t want to spend too much money on tuition fees, it might be worth looking into these opportunities. You can read more about free scholarships in Netherlands here .

My husband has a job lined up there so he’s paying for everything: While I was researching all of my options I decided to contact some schools directly just to see what their scholarship policies were like. I found out from my contacts at several universities that most scholarships require proof that you already have some sort of funding set up before they will even consider awarding any kind of scholarship funds themselves.

What is the cost of transportation?

Getting to and from school is one of your biggest expenses while studying abroad. In many cases, you’ll need a student visa that requires you not only show proof of adequate funds, but also proof that you can support yourself during your stay. Luckily, there are some excellent scholarship opportunities available, including free scholarships. It may take a bit of digging, but they do exist! If you plan on flying into Amsterdam, check out KLM flights; if you have a budget, try to fly with an airline like Ryanair or EasyJet. And be sure to book as far in advance as possible—you don’t want to get stuck paying $300 for last-minute tickets!

Will I be able to get there by plane, train, car, bike, boat…or as it turns out – donkey?!

There are several methods of transportation that you could use to get from A-B (let’s stick with Amsterdam as A and B being wherever your heart desires). Each with their own pros and cons. First, let’s start by looking at air travel. In case you haven’t heard, airplanes have these nifty things called wings that allow them fly through the sky – don’t ask me how it works though because I have no idea myself. However, if you’re not afraid of heights then flying is a great way to get around. Planes can take you anywhere on earth within a matter of hours. The only downside is that they can be quite expensive depending on where you want to go. This method is probably best used when traveling long distances such as Europe or America/Canada (or even Australia!). When taking flights within Europe there are often budget airlines which offer cheap tickets but keep in mind they tend to be more crowded and less comfortable than traditional airlines.

How do I apply?

There are tons of scholarships available specifically for students from outside The Netherlands, so if you’re planning a trip here, don’t forget to check them out. There are also specific free-of-charge study opportunities if you’re going to be a foreign exchange student at one of The Netherlands’ universities or secondary schools. Check with your country’s embassy or consulate to see what options might be available. If all else fails, there are many affordable and free ways to get an education abroad; for example, you can volunteer as an English teacher (or any other subject) at local schools and pay little more than your living expenses while doing it. All of these programs require a lot of research on your part, but they’re worth checking into if you want to learn more about life in The Netherlands. And remember—if you find yourself struggling financially during your time here, let us know. We may be able to help out!