How to Use TikTok For Business to Grow Your Brand

How many social media platforms do you use to grow your brand? If you’re like most small business owners, you’ve tried multiple ones, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Snapchat and even Pintrest. Now it’s time to explore TikTok For Business and see if this platform can help your brand with its unique features and user base.

An Intro on how brands are using TikTok

A social network is a valuable resource for any business, and it’s not just about using Facebook or Twitter. In fact, social media is moving beyond these networks and breaking into new frontiers of online space. But what exactly is TikTok? Where can you find it, and how can you use it to grow your brand? Here are some tips on how to use TikTok for business.

What Does it Cost?

Social networks, like most online services, are free. And while that might seem like a bonus at first—and social networks certainly offer great opportunities for personal branding and business growth—the reality is that there’s a cost: your time. Particularly if you’re using social media like Tik tok as part of your job, spend too much time on Facebook or Instagram and you’ll quickly find yourself running late for meetings or letting important things slip through the cracks.

Getting Started

Sign up for an account on TikTok and follow these steps: First, make sure your profile is set up correctly. Here’s how you do it: Click your username in upper right corner and select Settings. Under your name, picture, and bio, click Account Info. Scroll down until you see Personal Info and click that. You should now be able to edit your first name, last name, username, email address (make sure it’s correct!), and birthday. Make sure all of these are filled out! It will help people find you when they search for you by your first or last name. Next, add a cover photo! This is what people will see when they visit your page, so pick something professional and eye-catching. To do so, scroll down to Account Info again and click Edit Cover Photo. Then upload a photo from your computer or use one from TikTok’s selection of free images. Once you have everything set up, it’s time to start posting videos!

The Nitty Gritty – Details on the different features of the app

Be prepared. Any time you’re trying to get in front of a new audience, it’s important to know what types of users are on each platform, their demographic breakdowns and where they live. It helps tailor your marketing strategies. For example, Instagram Stories (the feature within Instagram which is most similar to TikTok) has higher use among women than men, and 65% of people who post at least once per week on Instagram are between ages 18-29.

Promotions, contests, and campaigns

Social media can be a tool for business growth, too. Promotions and contests are two of our favorite tools for making connections with customers on social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and more. But it takes more than just posting an offer or contest on your social channels. Follow these guidelines to use promotions and contests effectively in your business

Measurement, Analytics, & Data Tracking

Once you’ve developed your marketing funnel, it’s important to measure your results and see how they impact your bottom line. Analytics help you define and redefine what works best for growing your business—and they don’t have to be hard! It’s easy enough to find free analytics tools that give you insights into key performance indicators (KPIs) like traffic or conversion rates. Then, all you need is a dashboard where you can view data from multiple sources in one place. There are plenty of ways to do so: Some apps, such as Google Analytics, even allow you to track your KPIs on mobile devices. Other options include using Google Sheets as a spreadsheet platform and setting up a custom Facebook page with embedded charts.

Conclusion

If you want your business to succeed in 2022, you should be using TikTok. If a picture is worth a thousand words, then an engaging social media post could be worth a few hundred thousand dollars. Social media ads can help your business increase engagement, gain valuable customers and ultimately improve your bottom line. Now that you know how vital social media is for small businesses, what are you waiting for? Get out there and get started!