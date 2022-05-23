What Can I Export From Nigeria To UK?

What Can I export from Nigeria to UK? It might seem like a weird question, but there are actually plenty of products that you can export from Nigeria to UK and make money on, even if you live in Nigeria! With just a little bit of research, planning, and patience, you’ll be well on your way to exporting product like foodstuff from Nigeria to UK, no matter where you live! If you want to know how to export foodstuff from Nigeria to the UK, then let’s get started!

Step 1 – Choosing products

The first step to take when it comes how to export foodstuff from Nigeria to UK is to identify the products that Nigeria has a competitive advantage over the UK. Competitive advantage refers to the advantages one country have over another country when it comes to the production of certain goods and services. For example, foodstuffs like Ogbono, Egusi, Yam Flour, Beans flour, Bitter leaf, Crayfish, smoked catfish, Plantain four, Ugu leaves is widely available in Nigeria but scares in UK.

This competitive advantage gives any exporter who exports Foodstuff from Nigeria to UK an edge in terms of profit margins.

If you can identify your own competitive advantages as a Nigerian exporter, you can capitalize on them by choosing products that have those same attributes.

Step 2 – Researching Market Demand:

Before you export goods from Nigeria to the UK, make sure there is demand for what you are selling. Conduct market research before investing any money into exporting goods to ensure they will sell well enough to be profitable. There are several ways to conduct market research including surveys, interviews and focus groups. The goal of market research is to determine how many people would buy your product in a given time period at what price point and location. Once you know what potential customers want, you can move forward with researching which countries will provide these goods at a reasonable cost.

Step 3 – Finding Suppliers:

Once you know what products to export from Nigeria to the UK and who wants them, find suppliers who can provide these goods at an affordable price. You may need to travel outside your location to Nigeria to meet suppliers of foodstuffs or hire someone else to do so depending on where your suppliers are located. It’s important that you visit each supplier personally because not all of them will treat new buyers equally. Some may try to take advantage of you. By meeting face-to-face, you can get a better idea of what kind of business relationship you will have with each supplier.

Step 4 – Making Payment Arrangements:

Negotiate payment arrangements directly with your suppliers once you’ve identified them. Some suppliers accept checks while others prefer cash payments. Be aware that some foreign banks charge fees for international transactions so ask about payment options ahead of time to avoid being charged extra fees later on down the line.

Step 5 – Ordering Goods:

Once you’ve made payment arrangements with your suppliers, order goods from them. Most international orders are shipped via ocean freight but air freight is also available for urgent shipments. Depending on what type of shipment you use, there may be additional shipping charges beyond what was negotiated earlier.

Step 6 – Shipping Goods Home:

After receiving confirmation that your order has been shipped home, arrange to pick up your shipment when it arrives in port or airport nearest to you.

Step 7 – Register as a business

If you’re exporting goods, there are a few different ways to get started. The first step is generally to register as a limited liability company business with the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria (CAC) and obtain an export license from the Nigeria export promotion council (NEPC). It’s important to note that you must have all of these registrations in place before shipping any foodstuff from Nigeria to the UK.

Step 8 – Choose your market:

Once you know what you want to export from Nigeria to UK, it’s time to figure out to whom. This is where it gets fun—or really stressful! Don’t worry though; we’ve got some advice on how to choose a market below. First off, think about what UK foreign buyers of foodstuffs who already buy similar products from other exporters from Nigeria and why they do so. What makes those products better? What makes them worse? How much would it cost to produce or supply your product at a comparable quality level? Is there enough demand for what you want to export from Nigeria to the UK? Are there local competitors who export something similar? Who are they and what makes their product better/worse than yours? Is there anything else special about their products that could give them an advantage over you?

Step 9 – Hire a shipping company

This is where you’ll need to do some research and get in touch with a shipping company. Shipping costs will vary depending on what you’re exporting and the volume. Some things are more expensive than others, and of course bigger items cost more per kilo/pound than smaller ones. The good news is that most experienced exporters have relationships with different shipping companies in Nigeria who they can recommend. If you don’t know anyone who has shipped foodstuff from Nigeria to the UK before, ask around for recommendations or search online for reviews.

You may also want to look into freight forwarders – these are companies that specialize in international shipments and can help make your experience smoother. They might be able to offer better rates as well since they typically work with multiple shippers at once.

Step 10 – Certify your product

The first thing you need to do before you begin exporting your product is apply for certification. What certificates or approvals will be required depends on what products you intend to export from Nigeria to the UK. If your product falls into certain categories e.g packaged foodstuffs, then you will need require certification from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Nigeria quarantine service by law. However, even if it’s not required, it’s a good idea to get certified because many countries won’t accept your products without that paperwork in order.

Step 11 – Determine if you have enough supply

Before you can start your exporting business, it’s important that you determine if there is a large enough supply of products in your country to be shipped out of it. In many developing countries, often where manufacturing costs are lower and natural resources plentiful, there may not be a big enough supply of products available for export. If you find yourself having difficulty trying to come up with something you can export, reach out and ask some businesses that are already doing so. You might even want to speak with an international trade lawyer who specializes in helping people like you get started.

A few good questions to ask include:

What do I need to do to get started? What kind of paperwork do I need? What are my shipping options? What kind of fees will I have to pay? How long does it take for my product(s) to arrive once they leave my country? What other services can you recommend that might help me with my foodstuff exporting business? What are some common mistakes people make when starting a foodstuff exporting business?

Step 12 – Find a supplier:

Once you’ve determined there is a large enough supply of products in your location that can be exported, it’s time to find a supplier. This is where your research skills come into play. The best way to find suppliers is by networking with people who already export products and asking them who their suppliers are. You might also want to reach out to some international trade lawyers and ask for recommendations on good suppliers in your area.

Step 13 – Determine if you have enough demand:

Before signing any contracts or making any major purchases, it’s important that you determine if there is a large enough demand for the foodstuff you plan on exporting from Nigeria to the UK. If not, then chances are good that once you start shipping these products out of Nigeria they will end up sitting around unsold because no one wants them.

Step 14 – Determine how much profit you want to make

Now that you have an idea of what type of business you want to start, and have a rough outline for how it will run, you need to figure out how much money you want your foodstuff export business to make. To do so, think about what kind of lifestyle you want to live – what kind of car would you like to drive? What does your dream home look like? How many vacations per year would you like to take? These are all things that cost money, so if you’re serious about starting a foodstuff export business and making money with it, then take some time now to really think about what is important in life. Then write down exactly how much money per month or year (or both) that would allow you to achieve those goals. This exercise may seem superficial at first, but it can be very helpful when determining what price to charge for your product or service.