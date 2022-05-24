What Can I Export From Nigeria To Dubai?

What Can I Export From Nigeria To Dubai? That’s the million-dollar question, and the answer may surprise you! A lot of people assume that the main exports from Nigeria are precious metals, crude oil, and cocoa beans – but that’s only because they don’t know what else can be exported to Dubai. In fact, you can take advantage of the large population of Nigerians and other Africans residing in Dubai to make huge profit by exporting foodstuffs. If you want to export from Nigeria to Dubai and beyond, this article will let you know about what to Export from Nigeria to Dubai and how to Export From Nigeria To Dubai.

Step 1: Choosing your products

When deciding what you want to export, you should always consider what your consumers want. For example, you can export food items like Oil seed, grain, seed, Fruits, tea and spices, Edible fruits, nuts, peel of citrus fruit, melons from Nigeria to Dubai and huge profit (Checkout list of over 30 Items you can export from Nigeria to Dubai), please know that there are certain foods that are culturally and religiously taboo—and a good idea of these will help ensure your products aren’t rejected at customs. Also consider who your audience is; while it might seem like all Middle Eastern countries have similar tastes in food, it isn’t necessarily true. If you want to sell beef or pork in Dubai, for example, you’ll need to make sure it meets halal standards. And finally, don’t forget about packaging! Packaging can be as important as product quality, especially when you’re trying to get noticed by customers. Try choosing materials that are unique but also eye-catching and memorable.

Step 2: Registering as an Exporter

If you’re trying to export food stuff from Nigeria, or any other type of goods for that matter, it’s a good idea to register your business with the corporate affairs commission (CAC) and the Nigeria export promotion council NEPC and obtain necessary documents proving that you are capable of carrying out transactions across international borders. You can contact the Nigerian Export Promotion Council in your area for more detailed information on registering as an exporter.

Some nations require additional documentation if you plan to export alcoholic beverages or weapons. Be sure to check your destination country’s regulations before attempting an export transaction. In general, there are two types of documents you’ll need to present when exporting from Nigeria: commercial invoices and customs declarations. When exporting agricultural products such as fresh produce or livestock, you may also be required to present sanitary certificates. Check with your destination country’s import agency for specific details about these requirements. Commercial Invoice: An invoice is simply a list of items purchased and sold during an export transaction; however, most governments require that certain elements be included on each invoice. These include descriptions of items being exported (in English), names and addresses of sellers and buyers, purchase prices, tax codes and item numbers associated with each product being shipped. It’s important to keep track of all invoices related to an export transaction because you may need them later if you experience problems with payment or taxes. Customs Declaration: Customs declarations are basically just forms filled out by shippers indicating which items are being sent where and why. Some countries require a separate declaration for each shipment, while others only require one form per year.

Step 3: Legal Requirements

There are several legal requirements involved in exporting foodstuff from Nigeria to Dubai. For example, if you’re exporting food products you need to have a HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) plan in place. If you’re shipping medicine, it has to be approved by NAFDAC. Documentation is also essential, The list of documents required can vary depending on what you’re shipping, but some examples include customs forms, commercial invoices, certificates of origin and bills of lading. It’s best to check with your freight forwarder or carrier for specific details. Finally, while we’ve only mentioned a few requirements here, there are many more. So do your researches before getting started. You can find more information at these websites at NAFDAC Website.

Step 4: Get quotes:

After determining exactly what you want to export, contact several companies that specialize in foodstuff exports so they can give you an accurate quote for shipping your goods overseas.

Step 4: Import & Customs Regulations for UAE

The United Arab Emirates is an emirate of seven Gulf States on western shores of Persian Gulf, bordering Saudi Arabia. It includes cities such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai, whose impressive tall buildings, shopping malls and beaches attract tourists all year round. The UAE has one of strongest economies in Middle East & Africa as well as a highly diverse culture with a mixture of people speaking different languages such as Arabic, Bengali, Chinese Mandarin & Portuguese. While there are many things that you can export from Nigeria to Dubai, it’s important that you understand what items are allowed into Dubai before shipping them out. Below is a list of items that are prohibited for importation into UAE: Animal products (except food products), including meat, poultry, fish, eggs and dairy products. Firearms or ammunition. Narcotics drugs or psychotropic substances (drugs). Illegal goods; counterfeit currency; stolen goods; lottery tickets or gambling equipment used for betting purposes. Plants or plant parts (including seeds) unless they have been inspected by a government agency approved by UAE authorities and free of pests that may cause damage to local flora or fauna.

Step 5: Finding the Right Shipping Company

Before you can ship your foodstuff from Nigeria to Dubai, you’ll need to find a shipping company. You could do a little research yourself by looking for shipping or freight forward companies; however, there are many services out there that will provide an affordable and efficient shipping solution. Try searching for freight forwarders online and you should be able to get some results. Remember that quality goes beyond price—there are many scams out there. Do your due diligence and make sure you trust whoever is handling the shipment of your foodstuff before handing over any money.

Step 6. Getting Paid.

Your earnings from your export proceeds will be paid through wire transfer directly into your bank account after shipping the foodstuff to Dubai but this depends on initial agreement between buyer and seller. It is your responsibility to have a valid bank account before you sign an foodstuff export contract with a foreign buyer of your foodstuff in Dubai.

Conclusion

I believe, this guide about what to Export from Nigeria to Dubai and how to Export From Nigeria To Dubai. has given you everything you need to know about exporting food stuffs from Nigeria to Dubai. We hope it helps you learn how to export food stuffs from Nigeria to Dubai. Good luck!