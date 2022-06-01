Starting Cosmetic Production Business in Nigeria: A Step-by-Step Guide

Introduction

How do you start your own cosmetic production business in Nigeria? It’s easier than you might think, and it’s time to get started!

To begin your cosmetic production business in Nigeria, the first thing you’ll need to do is carryout a market research before starting a cosmetic production business, draw a Cosmetic business plan, source for capital, get a good location and acquiring machinery and raw materials to start production. After then, you can begin selling your products.

For those interested in importing cosmetics into Nigeria, it means finding suppliers of finished products or manufacturers overseas and then reselling those products in Nigeria. Whichever option you choose, you’ll need to decide how much money to invest in your cosmetic business.

Understanding Nigeria’s cosmetic industry is key to knowing how you can position your cosmetic production business as a part of it.

What are Nigeria’s current trends in cosmetics, and what are Nigerians demanding from these products? How does Nigeria compare to other African markets in terms of demand?

Where will your cosmetic production business fit into all of that?

The Nigerian market for beauty products is growing quickly, and with an estimated population of over 190 million people—the largest on the continent—there’s plenty of room for growth. This guide will help you learn how to start a cosmetic production business in Nigeria. It covers everything from choosing your niche to picking a name for your brand. It also includes information about manufacturing processes, local distribution channels, customer service strategies, branding tactics and more.

The size of Nigeria’s middle class means there’s opportunity in every area of the market; some estimate that only 15% of women living in urban areas have access to high-quality cosmetics brands. As you learn how to start a cosmetic business in Nigeria, it’s important to understand what Nigerians are looking for and how they use beauty products. As you get started, consider these factors: Nigerian consumers are more likely than other Africans to purchase luxury goods. They tend to be brand loyal, which is good news for entrepreneurs starting a cosmetic business in Nigeria—but it also means there’s fierce competition among local and international companies vying for their attention. If you want your product or service to stand out from others on store shelves, you need a strong marketing strategy.

Step 1. REGISTER YOUR COSMETIC PRODUCTION BUSINESS

The first thing option when it comes to cosmetic production business in Nigeria is to decide whether to import raw materials and producing products domestically. The second option is to import finished cosmetic products from overseas manufacturers and resell them. In either case, you must register your cosmetics business with the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria (CAC) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). To do so, you need to submit a letter of intent and application form as well as pay (CAC) NAFDAC’s registration fee.

You also need to have your product(s) approved by NAFDAC prior to selling them in Nigeria. Once you receive approval, NAFDAC will assign you a unique number for tracking purposes to ensure compliance with laydown standard.

Step 2. CHOOSING A CATEGORY OF COSMETIC:

Your first decision when choosing how to start a cosmetic Production business in Nigeria is choosing a niche or a category of cosmetic to want to sell. This involves whether or not you want to focus on hair care products or skin care products. While there are other ways to approach things, these are arguably your best options due to their large consumer bases. If you’re just starting out, it’s probably best to focus on one category (e.g., hair care) and then expand into another (e.g., skin care) once your company has grown. That said, below are some of the most popular cosmetics categories in Nigeria (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral care, Decorative Cosmetics and Perfumes).

Step 3. SOURCE FOR STARTUP CAPITAL

To execute your business plans for setting up the cosmetic production business in Nigeria, capital is very essential, so you will need to source for funds either from a financial institution or use your own personal savings to purchase/rent a space for the production factory, buy equipment and machineries, get production raw materials and pay workers salaries as when due. The startup capital needed for setting up a small, medium and large scale cosmetic production business in Nigeria ranges between N300,000 to N50million and above.

Step 4. THE PRODUCTION PROCESS:

Now that you know how to start a cosmetic business in Nigeria and you’ve decided what kind of Cosmetic product(s) you want to sell, let’s talk about how your products will be produced. As we mentioned earlier, there are two main approaches: manufacturing domestically or importing finished products from overseas manufacturers. Let’s take a look at both options below! Manufacturing Locally When deciding how to start a cosmetic business in Nigeria, domestic manufacturing is often considered less risky than outsourcing production to foreign countries like China and India.

However, keep in mind that you still need to comply with all NAFDAC regulations regarding manufacturing practices and ingredient sourcing.

Step 5. DISTRIBUTION OF COSMETIC PRODUCTS

After determining whether you want to go domestic or import finished cosmetic products from overseas manufacturers, you still need a way to distribute your final products throughout Nigeria. There are several channels through which you can distribute your products—including physical stores, online stores, and direct sales—but whichever method you choose, you’ll need to find a way to move inventory from point A (the factory) to point B (your customers). Finally, it’s important to note that you should always conduct market research before launching your cosmetic business in Nigeria. It’s advicable you carryout a market survey and also use Google Trends to see how frequently a particular cosmetic product keyword is searched online in Nigeria to see how much products of your interest are people buying.

CONCLUSION

By following these steps outlined above, I believe you now have a clearer idea of how to make your dream of starting a profitable cosmetic production business in Nigeria a reality.