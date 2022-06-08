12 Steps to Starting a Successful Tissue Paper Production Business in Nigeria

If are searching at how to start tissue paper production business in Nigeria? Then you have come to the right place as I will show you step by step how to start tissue paper business successfully. It will also show you the cost of setting up a tissue paper factory in Nigeria, how to become a tissue paper distributor in Nigeria, talk about unbranded tissue paper in Nigeria, toilet tissue production in Nigeria, how to start tissue paper business, feasibility study on tissue paper production in Nigeria, tissue paper making machine price in Nigeria.

Before you start your tissue paper production business, it is important that you know about tissue paper, the steps and procedures to follow so that you don’t go wrong from the beginning. This Tissue production business in Nigeria has huge potentials and will give you a lot of benefits if done correctly. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to become a successful entrepreneur and enjoy the fruits of your labour.

What is Tissue Paper all about? Tissue paper, also known as toilet paper, bathroom tissue, or simply TP, is a soft paper product commonly used in households, restaurants and other buildings to wipe the user’s body during defecation or urination, to dry oneself after bathing, and to clean up spillages of liquids and other materials. Tissue paper can be made from recycled paper or 100% virgin wood pulp. Below is the 12 steps to starting a successful Tissue paper production business in Nigeria.

1) Check if Tissue Paper Production business is a Viable Business Idea

After reviewing all necessary costs and figuring out how much profit you need to make, check if tissue paper production plan is a good business idea for you. If it is, start thinking about how much capital you’ll need to invest. You can hire an accountant or financial advisor to help you figure out how much money you’ll need to get started and how long it will take before your business starts making profits. The next step would be how to start tissue paper production in Nigeria. The first thing you need to do is decide whether you want to buy a ready-made machinery or build one yourself. Buying ready-made machinery may be more expensive but building one yourself could save you some money. Also, buying ready-made machinery means less paperwork and hassle involved as compared to building one yourself from scratch. So weigh your options carefully before deciding which route is best for you. In either case, once you have decided how to start tissue paper production in Nigeria, what follows are some are other steps below you should follow on How to Start Tissue Paper Production Business in Nigeria.

2). Decide where you want to set up your factory

Choose a location that has easy access to raw materials, electricity supply and water supply. It should also be accessible by good road so that transporting products becomes easier for you. Your location should not only satisfy these requirements but also give room for expansion of your Tissue paper production business when needed.

3 ) Identify Tissue paper products market

The products of tissue paper production plant include toilet rolls, handkerchiefs, tissue box, facial tissues, paper napkins and serviettes. When you are planning how to start tissue paper production business in Nigeria and make a profitable business out of it first identify those products that have great demand among local consumers because your chances of making profit from export is low. You can find a lot of information about these products on internet and also from people who use them every day. This will help you decide which product should be produced at your tissue paper production factory so that you can easily sell them at good prices without incurring losses. Toilet rolls, for example, are not expensive but they always stay in high demand due to their usage by large number of customers. Facial tissues are highly demanded especially during dry season. It is better if you start with two or three products initially and then increase their number gradually as your tissue paper production business grows bigger and bigger.

4) Sourcing of Funds for Tissue paper production

You can start Tissue Paper production business in Nigeria with a startup capital of about N10-20million. This amount covers setup cost and running cost. And there are various ways you can source funds for your venture, some of which include: borrowing from friends or family; going to a bank; getting investors on board; approaching non-governmental organizations (NGOs); and applying for grants. Funders are more likely to be interested in tissue paper production ventures if they have an existing brand name, business plan, sales pitch and people behind it that have previously done something successful. They will also probably want proof that you can produce at a price that gives them a good profit margin. If you cannot prove all these things, funding may not be easy to come by. You should also consider whether or not a loan is right for you – it’s important to look into all options before making any decisions so that you know what financial commitments you’re taking on and how much money is required upfront.

5) Write Business Plan for tissue paper production business

A business plan is a written description of how your Tissue production business in Nigeria will make money. It will also include an explanation of how you will run your Tissue production business, where you will get funding and details about each section. Write your own or find one online and use it as a template. The key thing is that you should be able to explain your business idea clearly and persuasively. Start by writing down why people would want Tissue paper. Think about its features (including price) and who would buy it from you. Next, write down how much money it will cost to start up, including all costs involved (equipment, raw materials etc.).

How much do you need?

What are your sources of funding?

Will you borrow money or give something else in return for funds (like equity)?

If so, how much will you ask for and when do you need it by?

You might not have answers to these questions yet but don’t worry – just think about them. Finally, write down your marketing strategy: who’s going to buy your product and how are they going to find out about it? What are you going to tell them about it?

How are they going to pay for it?

6) Get the Tissue paper production raw materials

If you are starting a tissue paper production business in Nigeria, start by identifying your raw materials: What type of fibers will you be using?

How much pulp do you need, and where can you source it?

The cost of these things will vary depending on your location, but if you’re in Nigeria, for example, buying an industrial grade bleach may not be cost-effective (or even possible). You can order reels of non-bleached tissue paper online or through local vendors. Also consider labor costs; if you are doing everything yourself.

When you purchase supplies, buy enough to last until your first big sale. Don’t forget that each machine has its own unique requirements when it comes to maintenance and other supplies. These costs can add up quickly and knowing how much they are going to cost is crucial before you commit to opening a tissue paper production business in Nigeria. Be sure to calculate all of these expenses before moving forward with any purchases!

7) Source machines and equipment for Tissue paper production business

What kind of machines do I need? Once you have planned to how purchased your raw materials, it’s time to think about which type of machine and equipment will be best for your Tissue paper production business. If you have a lot of capital, you can buy expensive and efficient machines that will last a long time. If you don’t have much money, however, consider buying used or fabricated tissue paper production machines equipment that may not be as durable but will still get your business off the ground. Whatever you decide, make sure that all of your tissue paper making machines are compatible with one another so they work efficiently together.

Below is a list of the Different Types Of Tissue paper production Machines Used In Tissue Paper Factories In Nigeria.

Toilet roll cutting machine

Packaging machine

Paper roll rewinding machine

Perforating machine

Industrial roller and slitting machine

Pulp and waste paper recycling jumbo machines

Core making machines

Bandsaw cutter.

8) Setup your Tissue paper production factory.

Where should I setup my factory? You have two options when it comes to setting up a tissue paper production business: You can either rent an existing space or purchase land and build from scratch. If you are on a tight budget, renting a factory is your best bet; however, if you want to create something that’s truly yours, purchasing land is more cost-effective in the long run.

9) Order Tissue paper packing materials

Packaging costs: Tissue paper Packaging materials account for about 25% of total packaging costs, so it is essential that you select packaging materials carefully. You may want to consider using recycled tissue paper production packaging materials wherever to reduce costs.

The most important thing you need to start a tissue paper production business is packing materials. Some Boxes, bubble wraps, and sheets are all items that you can purchase online or at your local shipping company. Always make sure that you have enough on hand for any orders. You may never know when it will come in handy! Also, don’t forget about other miscellaneous supplies like tape, scissors, and pens. They may seem small but they play an integral role in keeping your business running smoothly. It also helps to keep a well-stocked inventory of ink cartridges and printer paper. If there is one thing that could ruin your entire day, it would be not having enough ink! It can happens more often than you think. Keep extra printer cartridges around just in case; you will thank yourself later! Not only should you keep these items on hand, but you should have them organized as well. This way if someone needs something quickly, they won’t get frustrated because everything isn’t where it should be. If necessary, create a storage system for everything so that things stay organized throughout your day. There are plenty of options out there from wall shelves to binders and more! Don’t let clutter pile up, it can cause nothing but stress.

10) Hire employees for your Tissue paper business

Labor costs: Labor costs will be one of your biggest expenses when starting up a tissue paper production business in Nigeria, so it is important that you determine exactly how much labor is required at each stage of production. This way, you can calculate an accurate wage budget for each position. You should also consider hiring temporary workers during busy periods.

Hiring employees helps you grow your business and make more money, but it also comes with a host of new challenges. When choosing employees, look for individuals who share your passions and can complement your skill set. If possible, hire people who believe in your product. After all, if they succeed, so do you. You should also formalize an employee handbook or create a policy manual for them to reference as needed

11) Marketing your Tissue paper

Once you’ve decided that tissue paper production business is right for you, it’s time to set up your business. You’ll want to start by conducting market research. Will people buy? How much are they willing and able to pay? And who will be your competition? Immediately you have a better idea of how much demand there is for tissue paper, decide how many products you want to make, what they will be called, what they will look like and how many variations you plan on producing.

12) Stay consistent with your tissue paper business

To keep your tissue paper business up and running, it’s important to keep your production consistent. Make sure that you are keeping up with supply and demand for your tissue paper. Determine what a fair price is for your Tissue paper, how much you can produce a day or week, and how much demand there is for your product. Communicate these things with your suppliers so that you have a steady flow of raw materials into your tissue paper production business. It’s also important to make sure that you have enough money coming in to cover all of your expenses, including labor costs and utility bills. If not, find ways to cut costs until you do. For example, if you are paying too much for utilities, consider buying less expensive light bulbs or switching off non-essential lights during low-traffic hours. You might even want to consider outsourcing some tasks if they aren’t part of your core competency. For example, if you don’t know anything about social media marketing but would like more exposure on Facebook and Twitter, hire someone who does!