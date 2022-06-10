How to Start Petroleum Jelly Production Business in Nigeria

How to Start Petroleum Jelly Production Business in Nigeria? – Petroleum jelly is an oil in water emulsion made from a mixture of hydrocarbons, mainly paraffin wax, mineral oil, and liquid paraffin. The color can range from transparent to a faint yellowish color, depending on the source of the hydrocarbon.

As you may know, petroleum jelly is an excellent moisturizer for the human skin and hair and has many other uses such as in the production of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. To learn how to start a Petroleum jelly production business in Nigeria and make money, follow this guide on how to start Petroleum jelly production business in Nigeria , we will cover everything from researching the market to finding equipment suppliers in order to get your company off the ground and on its way to success!

The petroleum jelly market

In 2018, we estimate that almost 4.8 million tonnes of petroleum jelly will be produced worldwide. Petrolatum, also known as petroleum jelly or just plain vaseline, has historically been a mainstay of hospitals and pharmacies alike. This product has remained unchanged for more than 100 years and is thought to provide some healing benefits for topical application – although it has been superseded by modern-day pharmaceuticals for many ailments and it’s used to prevent cracked heels, lips and skin, to prevent skin inflammation in babies e.t.c

Get Business Registration and Permit for Petroleum Jelly Production Business

The most crucial step for starting a petroleum jelly production business is registration. Obtain a business license and registration certificate from the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria. Also make sure you check all requirements with concerned authorities and submit all documents required for approval. For example, if you intend on manufacturing or produce Vaseline in Nigeria, get in touch with National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). They will guide you through every requirement for starting a Vaseline factory.

You can also get in touch with Nigerian Custom Service (NCS) to see what type of duties are applicable on Vaseline raw materials imports into Nigeria. They will also be able to give you information about importing procedure and how long it takes for customs clearance of petroleum jelly products into Nigeria.

The machinery required for Petroleum Jelly Production Business

One of the biggest expenses for any business is machinery. The petroleum jelly production business is no different. When looking at your machinery options, remember that you will have to pay not only for a new machine but also for expensive maintenance costs and repairs on used machinery.

If you want to start producing large quantities of petroleum jelly, it might be worth investing in an automatic system with multiple reactors. However, if you are just starting out or don’t expect to produce very much product right away, consider renting equipment instead of buying it outright if available in your location.

A one-time rental fee can be significantly less than monthly payments on a purchase, especially when interest rates are high. Also keep in mind that some states require certain pieces of equipment (such as pressure vessels) to be professionally installed.

Raw materials needed

Paraffin oil,

Petroleum jelly,

Paraffin wax,

Lanolin,

Polypropylene

Vitamin E

The procedure for producing petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly is produced by distilling crude oil, a major component of petroleum. The first step is to extract crude oil from deep beneath Earth’s surface. Workers use drills and bulldozers and other heavy machinery to remove as much of it as possible. Next, workers heat up large chunks of it using big furnaces until they become liquid. Then they turn these liquids into gases through a process called cracking, which uses catalysts and heat. Finally, they cool down these gases so that they can be turned back into liquids again.

These are then processed further to create different types of petrochemicals such as paraffin waxes and naphtha. Paraffin waxes are used for making candles, crayons, cosmetics and ointments like Vaseline. Naphtha is used for making many things including industrial solvents, paints and varnishes.

As you can see from reading about how petroleum jelly is made, there are many steps involved in creating a product like Vaseline.

It takes a lot of time and effort to make sure everything goes smoothly at each stage. If you have an idea for how to make Vaseline or any other type of petroleum jelly, it’s important that you understand how it is created before getting started on your own project.

You will need to know how long it takes for all of these stages to take place and how much equipment you will need. You will also need to find out what kind of raw materials you will need, where you can get them and how much they cost. To start producing petroleum jelly yourself, you will probably want to hire some experts who already know how to do it well. You could also work with a company that already has experience in producing various kinds of petrochemicals, including Vaseline-like products. This way, you won’t have to worry about figuring out how to make petroleum jelly; instead, you can focus on marketing your finished product.

Small Scale Production Process for Petroleum Jelly

Below is the step by step procedure for Petroleum Jelly production:

Step 1: Position your gas burner or firewood

Step 2: Mount a stainless container on top of the gas burner or firewood.

Step 3: Measure some quantity of paraffin wax and put into the stainless container.

Step 4: Measure some quantity of Petroleum jelly and put into the stainless container on of the gas burner, stir it properly until it’s all well blended.

Step 5: Get an empty container and pour some quantity of paraffin oil into it

Step 6: Pour the stainless container contents or mixture into the bowl containing paraffin oil and stir properly.

Step 7: Add some perfume and stir properly.

Step 8: Finally take a small quantity of the mixture into a cup and pour water so that Vaseline will float; then feel the floated body cream to see if it’s soft or hard enough. If it’s too harsh; then add some paraffin oil.

Cost of setting up a petroleum jelly manufacturing plant

The cost of setting up a petroleum jelly manufacturing plant depends on a number of factors, such as: The scale of your operations – If you’re planning on running a large-scale operation, you’ll need much more funding than if you were starting a small business. Location – Your location will also impact how much it costs to start your petroleum jelly business. For example, if you are located near oil deposits, it will be cheaper for you to get started with your business.

Suppliers – You may need to buy some supplies from outside sources; these could include ingredients or machinery. You should consider how much these suppliers charge and how reliable they are before deciding whether or not to use them.

Regulatory requirements – There may be certain regulations that you have to comply with when starting your business. These can vary by state, so make sure you know what is required of you where you live. Product development – This is an important step in any new business venture because it helps ensure that your product meets customer needs and expectations. It also allows you to iron out any kinks before launching into full production. Hiring staff – When hiring staff, you’ll want to choose people who have experience working in similar businesses. They can help you avoid costly mistakes and save time since they already understand how things work within your industry. Staff training – Once you hire employees, it’s essential that you train them properly so they know how to do their jobs well. Proper training can help reduce turnover rates and improve overall productivity.

Marketing your Petroleum Jelly Production Business

In addition to hiring professionals and working with companies that already produce petrochemicals, it is also a good idea to contact companies that might buy your finished product. For example, if you plan on selling your Vaseline online or through retail stores, it would be helpful if you had connections with businesses in those industries. There are many ways to market your business once you have figured out how to make petroleum jelly. One option is simply starting a website, take your product to major super markets, use paid advert to inform the public about how you make Vaseline and why customers should buy it from you.