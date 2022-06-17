10 Ways to Protect Your Money from a Stock Market Crash

10 Ways to Protect Your Money from a Stock Market Crash – With the Nigeria stock market continuing to rise at an unprecedented rate, you might be feeling confident about your investments in the stock market, or you might not be paying attention at all. If you’re wondering how to protect your money from a stock market crash, this list of 10 ways to protect your money from a stock market crash will give you advice on how to protect yourself from any potential losses.

1) Check your Priorities

The first step in protecting your money from a stock market crash is simply making sure you are in a position where protecting your money is actually possible. Before worrying about how to keep your investments safe, make sure you are not putting them at risk by spending more than you can afford or living beyond your means. Find out whether you have enough emergency savings set aside (enough to cover your expenses in case of an unexpected stock market crash) and start paying down any credit card debt before investing. If you don’t know how much you should be saving for retirement, try our retirement calculator. It will help you figure out how much money you need to save each month so that when it comes time to retire, you will be able to live comfortably without having to worry about your finances.

2) Diversify your portfolio

When you have 10% of your portfolio in stocks, 50% in bonds and 40% in cash, you are considered diversified. Diversification is key to helping protect your money from a stock market crash; if one part of your portfolio loses value, another can gain it back. If all of your money is invested equally across multiple asset classes and they all take a dive at once, then well you have done everything right but you are still going down with them. This is why most financial advisors recommend that investors in the stock market spread their portfolios across different types of investments (like stocks, bonds and real estate) as well as geographic locations (such as international markets). The more diversity you have in your portfolio, usually, the better off you are. But remember: no matter how much diversity you introduce into your investment strategy, don’t expect it to shield you completely from a stock market crash.

3) Stay informed

The stock market is famously volatile, meaning it’s prone to experiencing sharp upswings and downward slides. As with any investment, some level of risk is involved, but how do you protect your money from a stock market crash? How do you make sure your investments are not hit by another Black Monday? There are many ways investors can plan for and mitigate losses when investing in stocks.

4) Don’t panic

Take a deep breath. You are in control of your investments, which means that you can protect yourself. Even if you don’t have time to focus on your money every day, you should still be able to learn how to invest and protect yourself these days, it isn’t that hard. To protect your investments from a stock market crash, you have to start with a low-cost index funds: Index funds provide diversification while charging lower fees than many mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). If you want to make investing easy, start with index funds; they will give you broad exposure to markets at an affordable price.

5) Always be Learning

Whether you are an experienced investor or just starting out, being fully informed about how stock markets work is key to protecting your money. While there’s no way of knowing when another stock market crash might happen, there are steps you can take today that will make a big difference tomorrow.

6) Take advantage of tax opportunities

Tax laws are ever-changing, and it’s essential that you take advantage of every available opportunity. What that means specifically can vary depending on where you live and what you are invested in, but tax planning is an important part of protecting your money. It’s important that you consult with a financial planner or tax advisor who has experience in these areas if they apply to your investments. However, as an individual investor, there are still steps you can take to protect yourself and your portfolio.

7) Maintain Steady Income

It’s one thing to invest in stocks and lose money during a market crash; it’s quite another not to have invested at all because you couldn’t stomach potential losses. If you can keep your investment strategy steady and don’t try to time or outguess markets, you won’t need these 10 tips. You might be miserable for years on end but aside from missing opportunities you won’t get too many big surprises. But if you do want to protect yourself against a market crash, here are some things you can do

8) Be prepared in case something goes wrong

When it comes to investing, you are bound to have some good years and some bad ones. But if you have planned ahead in case something goes wrong, then your finances won’t suffer too much when things go south. Stash enough cash in an emergency fund that can sustain you for at least six months. That will give you time to figure out your next move without going into debt. And don’t forget about life insurance you never know what might happen. And remember: Not all investments are created equal, so make sure you diversify your portfolio so that one stock market crash doesn’t ruin everything.

9) Invest on yourself first

Investing in your personal development can be an excellent way to prepare for times of economic downturn. If you are willing and able, you can increase your knowledge and skill sets. Investing in yourself can help you weather future stock market storms by enabling you to increase your value as an employee or entrepreneur and may also give you peace of mind, knowing that no matter what happens around you, at least one aspect of your life is stable. For example, if you have been thinking about taking a course on entrepreneurship, now might be a good time to sign up. Or if you want to learn how to better manage your finances, enroll in some financial literacy classes. The skills and knowledge you gain will not only make you more valuable as an employee but could also enable you to start up your own business even during tough economic times!

10) Practice gratitude

Gratitude is an under-practiced virtue, but it can help you protect your money. The more grateful you are for what you have, the less vulnerable you will be in times of stock market volatility. So before placing another trade, take a moment to say thanks for what you already have and appreciate how fortunate (or wealthy) you are. In fact, try keeping a gratitude journal where you write down all that you’re thankful for each day. By keeping track of all that’s going right in your life, it becomes much harder to let something go wrong. And who knows?