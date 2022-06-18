Get up to N500,000 Instant Loan without Collateral at JumiaPay

Get up to N500,000 Instant Loan without Collateral at JumiaPay – Would you like to get a quick loan to solve your financial challenges and can’t find any? If yes, then I have good news for you. I will like to inform you that you can now borrow money up to N500,000 as loan without collateral, no paperwork via the JumiaPay Android app straight from your phone to make everyday life easier.

To Get an Instant Loan of up to N500,000 with No Collateral, No Stress and No Delay through JumiaPay’s Android App, see how to apply for JumiaPay loan below

How to Apply for a Loan via JumiaPay’s Android App:

Visit the JumiaPay loan Android app Scroll down to the ‘Financial Services’ section and click ‘Loans’ Provide all the requested information Loan a pproval takes a few minutes and you get an email requesting for your details for loan disbursement Once you provide your details, the loan is paid into your account instantly

Why Should You Take a Loan on JumiaPay?

It’s very easy to apply – No long forms to fill

It only takes a few minutes to get the loan in your bank account after approval

No collateral is required for the loan

Low interest rates

Loan Repayment is very easy

Bigger loans, lower interest rates on subsequent loans.

APPLY FOR JUMIAPAY LOAN NOW