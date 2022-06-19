How to Change or Transfer your INEC Voters Card Location Online in Nigeria

Friend, if you are looking to change or transfer your INEC Permanent Voters Card (PVC) location in Nigeria online, then you don’t to look too far because this guide will take you through the process of how to change or transfer your INEC permanent voters card location online in Nigeria from one state to another, from one local government area to another or from one polling unit to another in Nigeria without the stress of joining long queues associated when one visits the INEC office.

Changing your INEC Permanent Voters Card (PVC) location in Nigeria online is not a difficult thing, you can actually do it right from the comfort of your own home. All you need is a smartphone, a computer and internet connection to access the INEC website and it’s done easily and painless.

Step 1: Go to INEC website

Go to INEC website by clicking on the link below if you want to Change or Transfer your Permanent Voters Card in Nigeria from a polling unit in Abuja, Lagos, Enugu or Kaduna to any other state in Nigeria.

INEC Website Link : cvr.inecnigeria.org

Step 2: Create Account or Login with your Email Address

This step requires that you click on SERVICE on the INEC website menu, select and click on VOTERS TRANSFER and request for your voters card transfer. On the voters transfer page you have the option of creating a new account if you have not yet registered on the INEC website or simply login into your account with your email address and password if you already have one.

Step 3. Open the INEC website Notification Link Sent to you in Your Email

A notification link will be sent to your email address inbox to confirm your account, so click on it to verify your account and continue the process of Changing or Transferring your INEC Voters Card Location Online in Nigeria.

Step 4. Fill Out the INEC Form Provided and Your New Address

After account confirmation, your will need to fill in all necessary information on the form provided by imputing your new address and the information you have on your current INEC Permanent Voters Card accurately.

Step 5. Go through Through the form to be sure no mistake was made

Please go through your application once again to make sure no mistake was made.

Step 6. Save The Form as Instructed.

Step 7. Upload your Photos

Use your smartphone to snap and upload 2 of your photos (First photo with serious face and the second with smiling face)

Step 8 . Submit form to INEC for Change or Transfer your INEC Voters Card Location Online in Nigeria.

Step 9 . Wait for when Transfer of your INEC Voters Card Location is ready and INEC send you message (on your phone and or your email) where to pick your card (around your new place of abode).

Conclusion

I’m sure you would agree with me that INEC has really made life easy for the teaming voters in Nigeria who have been disenfranchised from voting during previous elections in the country due to relocation from one town to another or from one local government or state to another.

Please lets move Nigeria forward by kindly sharing this important post How to Change or Transfer your INEC Voters Card Location Online in Nigeria with all your family members, friends, colleagues and neighbors

