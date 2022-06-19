How to Make Money on Tiktok in Nigeria – Step by Step Guide

Every day, thousands of people download Tiktok, and most of them don’t make any money from the platform because they aren’t using the strategies that are proven to work. Using Tiktok can be very rewarding, not only do you get to connect with millions of people all over the world, it also has it’s perks. This means you can make money on Tiktok if you know how to do it and know what to do. In this step by step guide, I will show you how to make money on Tiktok in Nigeria.

Introduction

How To Make Money On TikTok In Nigeria – An Introduction: The power of social media and its potential to provide an income is not a thing of recent times. This has been a lucrative avenue for many internet celebrities in Nigeria and abroad who have managed to make good money through their talent. Although it may look like its popularity has dropped due to things like Instagram and Facebook stories, but that’s not so. It’s just that there are new social media platforms with emerging trends popping up every now and then. And one such platform is TikTok. If you haven’t heard about it yet, below is what you need to know about how to make money on tiktok in Nigeria.

Downloading the Tiktok App

To make money on Tiktok in Nigeria, you need to first of all download and install Tiktok app on your device. In order to do that, go through any of the App Store such as Google Play or Apple Store depending on your smartphone’s operating system. It is very important that you register for an account with Tiktok. If you already have an account, then just login with your details. While logging into your account, you will be required to submit your personal information like phone number, email address and a password of your choice.

Creating an Account and Getting Familiar with Tiktok Features

First, you will want to make an account on TikTok if you don’t already have one. Once you have signed up for an account on Tiktok, it will prompt you to connect your other social media accounts. Connecting with these various social media accounts allows your followers from these social networks (for example, Facebook) can easily follow you on TikTok and vice versa. You may also want to check out What is TikTok? section of their FAQ page. This section gives a brief overview of how to use TikTok as well as some tips and tricks that might help you grow your following.

Making and Posting Videos on Tiktok

The first thing you need to do is choose a focus for your channel on Tiktok e.g., comedy, photography, beauty, etc. Then, make and post videos based around that theme, if you are not sure what you should share with your audience, it can be helpful to search through your competitors’ posts. Watch them, note their themes and styles, then find a way to differentiate yourself! Finally, work hard and don’t give up! Continue sharing interesting content while cultivating an engaged following on Tiktok.

Chatting with Fans on Tiktok

If you are a celebrity, it’s easy to make money from your fame on Tiktok, you can get paid big bucks for an appearance or a speech. But if you are not famous (yet), there are other ways to make money on TikTok in Nigeria. You will need to start by chatting with fans: There are usually mentions within reach of any user, so start leaving replies whenever someone tags you or make comment in a video.

Ways To Make Money on TikTok in Nigeria

As we all know, that apps need some kind of revenue for their sustainability. If an app like TikTok requires money for uploading a video or posting something, how can you make good money from it?

Is there a way to get something out of it? The answer is yes and no. There are ways to earn money from TikTok in Nigeria but they are not that obvious as you might think they are. This article will help you find your ways to earn money from tiktok and how to make money on tiktok in Nigeria. So let’s begin.

The basic idea behind earning money from TikTok is very simple; you have to create content which people would be willing to pay for watching. It can be a video, song or anything else that might entertain your audience and they are ready to pay for it. If you want to make money from tiktok, then there are some ways through which you can do so. We will talk about them one by one below:

#1 Create Your Own Content on Tiktok:

Creating your own content is probably one of the best ways of making money on tiktok in Nigeria if done correctly. It requires a lot of effort and time but it’s worth it. If you want to create your own content, then you have to create something unique which would attract a lot of people towards it and keep them entertained for a long time. You can make videos, songs or anything else that would be liked by people and they are ready to pay for watching it or listening to it. So once you can create such content, upload it on TikTok and promote it as much as possible so that people get aware of it. Once they start paying attention to your video or song, just ask them how much they are willing to pay for watching/listening to it. If they say yes, then you can sell it to them and receive money through any of the online payment method.

#2 Promote Other People’s Content on Tiktok ( Sponsored Post ) :

Another way of earning money from tiktok in Nigeria is promoting other people’s content on TikTok. As we all know that there are millions of videos available on TikTok; some good and some bad ones. So if you can find a video which has high views but not many likes, then you can promote it by liking it yourself and ask your friends to do so as well. This will help increase its views as well as likes which means more revenue for its owner. So if you want to make money from tiktok, then promote other people’s content instead of creating your own one. You can easily get paid for promoting other people’s content on TikTok..

#3 Posting Advertisements on Tiktok :

Another way of making money from tiktok in Nigeria is by charging brands for advertising space on your account. As we all know that there are millions of people who use TikTok; so posting advertisements on it would mean getting a lot of views/clicks easily. But you have to be careful about what type of advertisement you post because inappropriate ads can get your account banned for life. So if you want to make money from tiktok by posting advertisements, then make sure that they don’t violate any rules and regulations set by TikTok. This way you will be able to make a decent amount of money from tiktok in Nigeria without creating any content yourself.

#4 Selling Merchandise on Tiktok :

If you have made a name for yourself on TikTok, then selling merchandise could also help you earn some extra cash from tiktok in Nigeria. You can sell things like T-shirts, phone cases or anything else which has your brand name or logo printed on them. For example, if you have 100 followers and each one of them buys a $10 T-shirt with your brand name printed on it, then that’s $100 per month (12 * 10 = 120). The best part about selling merchandise is that once someone buys something from you, they become loyal customers and might even buy more stuff later on. So if you want to make money from tiktok in Nigeria, then start selling merchandise right away.

#5 Promote Your Content Through Affiliate Marketing on Tiktok :

Affiliate marketing is another way of making money from tiktok in Nigeria without having to create any content yourself. All you have to do is promote other people’s products through affiliate links and get paid when someone purchases those products through your link.

#6 Ask for Donations on Tiktok

One of the most popular ways people make money on TikTok is by asking for donations from their fans. Like YouNow, viewers have an incentive to donate, because they can see a little love heart next to your name when you do so. However, unlike YouNow, there’s no way for fans who donate to send you gifts or request things like songs or challenges—but that may actually be a good thing for Nigerians. Since it’s so easy to get carried away with spending money on TikTok, we recommend only asking for donations if you feel comfortable doing so and are confident that your followers will respond positively. In order to ask for donations, go into your profile settings and select donations as one of your options under monetization. Then, post something like I would really appreciate it if my Nigerian fans could help me out! Please donate here: [link]. Thanks guys!

#7 Grow and Sell Tiktok Accounts

If you have no other means of generating income, one good way to make money is by buying and selling social media accounts like TikTok. To start with, it’s important that you either grow your own account organically (as we talked about above) or purchase an existing account with a decent following. Once you have found a viable account and acquired it for yourself, it’s time to start making money through it.