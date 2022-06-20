How to Register a Private Security Guard Company in Nigeria

How to Register a Private Security Guard Company in Nigeria – Over the past decade, Nigeria has experienced enormous population growth, with this trend expected to continue over the next ten years or so. With this population increase come an associated growth in business opportunities and an increase in crime as well, leading to increased demand for private security guards companies in Nigeria.If you’re thinking of starting your own private security guard company in Nigeria, then know that there are some legal things that need to be done before you can start making money. First, you will need to register your business with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). Then, you will have to apply and get registered as a private security organization in Nigeria with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC). This guide shows you exactly how to do all of this in less than three weeks!

What is a Private Security Guard Service?

If you are interested in starting a private security guard company in Nigeria, it is good that you get proper training first. You can take an eight-hour course on how to be a security guard and learn all about private security organizations and what they do. This will give you great insight into how important they are. After completing your training, it will be easy for you to register a private security guard company in Nigeria as well as be able to explain how your service works.

How Do I Register My Private Security Guards Company in Nigeria with CAC

The setup of a private security guard company in Nigeria involves register with the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria (CAC) as a limited liability company and secondly to register and obtain a private security guard company operating license from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). Below is the requirement for registering a private security guard company with CAC.

Requires a Minimum of two shareholders (adults)

Requires a Minimum of two directors (adults)

Requires a Minimum of 10 Million Share Capital

It must be a Limited Liability Company (Ltd) or Plc (not business name)

Must obtain private Security License from Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

What are the Requirements for Obtaining License For a Private Security Guard Company in Nigeria?

The enabling law that established the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Act No. 2 of 2003 and the Amendment Act of 2007 requires that all Private security guard companies in Nigeria must be legally registered and obtain a license from the National Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

To register and obtain a license from NSCDC to operate a Private Security Guard Company in Nigeria below are the list of requirements that must be met.

Requirements for Registering a Private Security Guard Company in Nigeria

Put up an application requesting for a private guard license and address it to the Commandant General of the National Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Abuja.

Attached Two Certified True Copies of the Memorandum and Article of Association of the Security guards Company.

A Letter from an Auditor

The Proposed salary structure for the Security guard Company

Veterinary certificate if you have security dogs (Optional)

Personal History Statement (PHS) forms at One Hundred Thousand (100,000.00) only. All directors of the Security guards Company must obtain one.

Submit Two copies of the Directors credentials to be attached with PHS forms.

A Letter from bankers.

8 copies of the passport photos of the directors.

8 full photos of each of the Directors with a white background, with five fingers and signature signed at the back of the photograph in the presence of officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps.

A Photocopy of the signature page of the Directors’ International passport or National ID Card or Driver’s License and this should be stapled at the back cover of the file jacket.

A PHS form musts be adequately filled to reflect Nil or Not Applicable to portions of the form that the Directors intend not to answer, as no column should be left unfiled.

An Attestation letters from the referees for each director

Submit One uniform sample with two photographs of a guard in the uniform. The uniform and accoutrement must not have semblance of any government agency or any Private Guard Company.

Two photocopies of the Certificate of Incorporation from CAC.

Make Payment of N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira).

Attach Tax Clearance Certificate.

Attach a Statement of Account.

A Letter from a Legal Adviser.

Please note the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) reserves the ultimate right and discretion to grant an application for license for private security guards company having regards to an Applicant’s ability to meet all the requirements.

What are the Benefits of Registering a Private Security Guard Company in Nigeria

If you are operating a security company, it is very important that you take some steps to ensure your business follows all rules and regulations that may be put forth by your country’s government. It is also important to make sure that you’re adhering to industry standards and providing a safe environment for any clients or customers of your private security guard company.

As with most government requirements, there are certain benefits associated with registering your private security organization. One benefit is that registered companies have access to more jobs than those who aren’t registered. This means they will have more work opportunities available to them which can ultimately lead to higher profits. In addition, registration can provide an extra layer of protection for your employees if they happen to get injured on the job. Because they are registered as a private security guard agency, their employer will be held responsible for their actions and injuries sustained while working for them as long as they were following protocol at the time of injury.

Do I need Insurance for my Private Security Guard Company in Nigeria?

Every business needs insurance, but it’s especially important for private security guard companies. If you run your own private security guard company in Nigeria, you have to make sure that you have some type of liability coverage and workers compensation insurance. This way, if someone is injured on your property or one of your guards hurts someone else while working, you can pay their medical bills and legal fees.