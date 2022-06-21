How to Setup Primary and Nursery School in Nigeria

What are the requirements to setup Primary and Nursery school in Nigeria? If you are an entrepreneur interested in starting your own Primary and Nursery school in Nigeria, you’ll need to familiarize yourself with the following requirement. The list below covers both commercial and non-commercial schools, as well as nursery schools that have pre-primary, primary, or secondary sections. To start Primary and Nursery school in Nigeria, it’s important to be aware of these requirements up front.

Questions to Ask before Starting Primary and Nursery Schools

A lot of people who have a good idea about starting a primary or nursery school in Nigeria are hindered by one thing or another. Most of these issues revolve around finances, but sometimes even when money is not an issue, some people have other reservations. In order to make sure that your dream of starting a primary or nursery school in Nigeria is viable and you are not entering into something that will cause problems later on, here are some the questions you should ask yourself:

Are there enough qualified teachers available?

What are you teaching your students?

What age group do you cater for?

How will you get parents to enroll their children in your school?

How many schools do you want to set up?

How many years should a student study at your primary or nursery school before they go on to secondary school (high-school)?

Are there international schools operating within your locality that can give competition, if yes, what strategy will you use to secure more number of students.

Step by step guide on how to set up a primary or nursery school

Step 1 : Register your business name with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Before you start a Nursery and primary school in Nigeria there is a need for you to register your school as a legal business in the country. The business registration is done at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) office and after then a Certificate of Business Name Registration is issued to you.

Step 2: Obtain Government Approval of your Nursery and Primary School

After registering your Nursery and Primary school with (CAC), you need to obtain government approval to start nursery and primary school from state ministry of education from any of the 36 states of Nigeria.

It is advisable to carry out the registration stated above before setting up the physical structure of your nursery and primary school to avoid being clamp down by the ministry education. Normally the state ministry of education will send education inspectors to check if your school site to know whether it meets the set standard and if it meet all the requirement your school will be granted approval to operate.

Employ staff for your nursery and primary school

Your nursery and primary school needs the services of qualified teachers and other non academic staff to enable run the school smoothly. You will need this qualified teachers and other staff to oversee school curriculum, finances and administration etc.

Setting up primary and nursery school – Budget

The cost of setting up a primary or nursery school can vary greatly. In general, however, we could say that a private primary or nursery school would typically cost somewhere between N5 million and N20 million depending on various factors such as location of your proposed primary or nursery school, facilities you wish to offer for your students etc.

How do I get books?

When starting a nursery or primary school, you will want to make sure that you purchase any required textbooks as quickly as possible. Here’s what you should know about books for kindergarten. If money is an issue, or if time simply isn’t on your side, there are always less expensive options for getting started with learning materials. For instance, library books can be a good option; just be sure that they are all relevant and appropriate to your curriculum.

Logistics – where will you run your classes from?

The first question to ask is, where will you run your classes from? One of your initial steps is finding a classroom for rent or purchase. When renting a room, there are some factors you’ll want to consider: capacity (how many students do you expect per class?), location (as close as possible to where people live), convenience (is it easy for them to get there?

Marketing Section – an action plan for marketing your business.

Marketing is not a one-off task; it’s an on-going process that requires a well-thought out action plan. When you launch your business, there will be challenges and if you’re prepared for them, they won’t defeat you.

The future – planning for it now.

Creating a plan for your educational institution gives you a goal to work towards. Once you know where you want your nursery or primary school to be, then it’s time to start looking at what you need. Start planning for your dream now – there’s no time like today!