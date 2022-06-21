How To Start A Private Hospital In Nigeria – Setup Requirements

If you are thinking of starting your own private hospital in Nigeria, it’s important to know exactly what that means in terms of setup and compliance requirements. A hospital refers to the physical building and its infrastructure that houses the equipment needed to provide medical services as well as any ancillary spaces like waiting rooms or cafeterias.

This step by step guide covers all of the private hospital setup requirements in Nigeria, including medical license requirements, medical waste disposal and clinical waste regulations, medical equipment requirements, pharmacy licensing guidelines, and more.

Step 1: Things You Need Before Starting a Hospital

Before you setup a private hospital in Nigeria, there are some things you need to consider first. Things like land or lease of land, construction of your building, insurance cover etc will be needed before you can start your hospital business. The following are other considerations you need to think about before going into your own Private Hospital business in Nigeria;

1. You must have a sound idea on how to run a hospital in Nigeria and what services it should offer.

2. You must have relevant training on how to manage your employee and how to handle patients who come for treatment at your facility.

3. It is important that you have enough capital at hand, which means money and financial resources needed for starting up and running your hospital business successfully in Nigeria, as well as paying all staffs’ salaries and bills incurred while running your hospital business smoothly.

4. You must be ready to take risks of losing all your investment if things do not go according to plan.

5. You must be ready to take risks of being infected with any disease or illness by a patient who comes for treatment at your facility; you will need to ensure that your health is good enough before starting a private hospital in Nigeria so as not to infect any patient coming for treatment at your facility.

6. It is important that you have knowledge on how to manage staffs and how to handle them, since they are likely going to be your first customers when you start running your hospital business successfully.

7. It is important that you have knowledge on how to market your services and products, if possible, through an advertisement agency which can help advertise and market your services and products effectively and efficiently through various means like TV commercials, newspaper advertisements etc.

Step 2: Purchase a plot of Land to Build your Hospital

You will need to secure a plot of land to build your private hospital in Nigeria, of course. This is a rather complex undertaking that requires you to be familiar with all government regulations, taxes and fees. Your hospital property must meet certain criteria regarding size, location and building codes as well. And you will want to develop good relationship with your city government officials so as to get first hand information about new government laws and regulation as soon as they are out.

Step 3 : Qualifications and License Needed To Start a Private Hospital in Nigeria

Running a private hospital in Nigeria, you must a qualified medical doctor or a health practitioner. Below are some of the affiliate qualifications and licenses needed for starting a private hospital in Nigeria.)

National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) Nigerian Dental Association (NDA) Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) National Association of Doctors in University Health Services (NADUHS) National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP Nigerian Medical Women Association (MWAN) Nigerian Medical Association (NMA)

Step 4: Register your Private Hospital in Nigeria with CAC

There’s a need you get your private hospital registered with the corporate affairs commission (CAC) as a limited liability company.

Step 5: Employ Doctors & Other Medical Professionals

To operate your private hospital in Nigeria successfully, you need would the services of doctors and other medical professional. Doctors, Nurse Assistants and Nurse Students are very valuable human resource in a private hospital setting, while doctors and nurses plays primary role in patient care and other medical staff are responsible for paperwork, scheduling, and handling other tasks.

So it’s necessary you employed qualified medical Practitioners for your private hospital by placing advert in newspapers and online job websites. Below is a list of basic workforce needed in a private hospital in Nigeria.

Nurses Physicians Pharmacist Anesthesiologists Surgeon Student Doctors X-ray technician Medical technicians Blood bankers Management level employees e.g CEO Accountants Facilities Repairmen and operators Human Resource staffers Ambulance driver Security Hospital Office secretaries Hospital Housekeepers Marketers Physical therapists MRI techs Ultrasound technician IT staff Store keeper Pharmacy technician Food service workers e.t.c

Step 6: Equipment, Machines and Materials Needed in a Private Hospital.

There is a need you purchase all the necessary hospital machines and equipment required in carrying out examination and diagnosis of aliment and diseases in patients. Below is the list of basic equipment, machines and materials needed in a private hospital in Nigeria.

X-Ray Machines MRI machine CT Scanners ECG Machines Surgical Tables Surgical Light Sterilizer Patient monitors Anesthesia Machines Wheelchairs Hospital beds Blood pressure monitor Thermometers Blood test kits Pulse oximeter Stethoscopes Ophthalmoscopes Otoscopes Colposcopes Eye charts Reflex hammer Adhesive bandages Antiseptic wipes Cotton wool pads and swabs Gauze Hypodermic needles Paper towels Tissues Tweezers

Step 7 : Setup Pharmacy and Lab in your private Hospital

Pharmacy: If you intend to run a private hospital in Nigeria, then you will need a pharmacy and lab for your patients. Pharmacy: If your hospital is small, then it would be prudent to direct a patient to buy prescribed drugs from a reputable pharmacy store close to your hospital or you team up with pharmacists from other hospitals. If you plan on having more than 100 beds in your hospital complex, make sure that you have your own pharmacy.

Laboratory: You will also need a fully equipped lab for blood tests and ECG scans. For blood tests.

Step 8 : Operating Theatres.

An operating theatre is needed in your private hospital, it’s a place where surgical operations are performed. The theater is used as a generic term to refer to any room in which surgery, often on an emergency basis, can be performed. Operating rooms are equipped with lighting and ventilation systems for use during surgical procedures. Many of these rooms also have specially designed flooring that facilitates easy cleaning and sterilization between surgeries. Operating rooms may contain special equipment to support specific types of surgery, such as cardiac or neurosurgery. For example, some operating rooms include large sinks known as scrub sinks to allow surgeons to wash their hands and arms before beginning an operation. Some hospitals operate more than one type of operating room depending on what type of surgery will be performed there.

Step 9 : Patient Care Areas in your Hospital

Patients will access your hospital through different areas of care, depending on what they need. For example, if a patient has a sore throat, he or she may check in with a nurse at an outpatient clinic for treatment. If that patient needs emergency care, he or she might be admitted to an emergency room (ER). The hospital’s professional staff is divided into these main categories medical and surgical specialists; physicians’ assistants and nurse practitioners; registered nurses; physical therapists; respiratory therapists; radiology technicians and radiologists; laboratory technicians and pathologists; dietitians/nutritionists; pharmacists and other non-clinical personnel. And some hospitals have special units for specific procedures, such as neurosurgery or orthopedics.

The best way to determine how many of each type of professional you’ll need is by looking at current trends in healthcare demand.

Step 10 : Cleaning, Waste Management & Maintenance Services

You will require a license from a regulatory body such as The Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and National Environmental Protection and Management Authority (FEMA).You may need approvals from the government agencies mentioned above depending on your location. For example, if you want to build a private hospital in Lagos State Nigeria, you will have to submit plans for approval at LASMA before construction can begin. If your building is located within an urban area, you must ensure that it is in compliance with Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) regulations. In addition, all hospitals must comply with National Fire Service Regulations and should ensure that their premises have fire extinguishers and emergency evacuation plans in place at all times.