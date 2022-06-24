How to Start Auto Spare Parts Business in Nigeria

How to Start auto Parts Business in Nigeria? You may be thinking of starting an auto spare parts business in Nigeria, but you are worried about the level of competition and other challenges that come with operating in this sector of the Nigerian economy. Auto spare parts are an evergreen business which means that there will always be people willing to buy them irrespective of how old their car is or how new their car is.

If you are hoping to start an auto spare parts business in Nigeria, don’t worry; you have plenty of opportunities available to get ahead in this field. Here are some tips on how to start an auto parts business in Nigeria, so you can develop your company and stand out among the competition!

Conduct Market Analysis for your Auto Spare Parts Business

Be sure you know what you are getting into before you invest too much time or money into auto spare parts business in Nigeria. Determine if there is a market for your product, how large it is, and how much competition exists. A good place to start is by doing some initial market research and interviewing potential customers. Depending on your industry, there are online tools that can help with calculating demand or forecasting growth. For example, you might use Google Trends to see how many people search for auto spare parts in Nigeria each month. You could also use Google Keyword Planner to determine how many people search for auto parts each month and how much they spend on these searches. This will give you an idea of how competitive your niche is. It’s important to do as much market research as possible so that you don’t waste any time and resources building something nobody wants or needs.

Conduct Product Research for your Auto Spare Parts Business

Before you can think about distribution, brand positioning or messaging, you need a product. You might think that product research is trivial for an entrepreneur because she’s starting her own business, but it’s not. A lot of entrepreneurs get so caught up with figuring out how to start their business that they don’t actually research whether or not there is even a market for their idea. So before you put any money into your new venture, do some serious digging and make sure there are people who want what you have to offer. The easiest way to do that? Use Google Trends. Google Trends allows users to see how often certain search terms are entered into Google over time. It’s a great way to figure out if people are actively searching for information on your topic and if they aren’t, then maybe your idea isn’t worth pursuing after all!

Create Auto Spare Parts Business plan

If you are serious about how to start auto spare parts business in Nigeria, then you should have a business plan. This will help you get organized and determine what your competition is doing. You will also need capital, but that’s not always easy to find. Even if your idea seems solid on paper, you may find that potential investors aren’t interested. In fact, many entrepreneurs have trouble getting investors for their first few businesses. It’s best to consider other options when starting out, such as partnering with someone else or finding an investor who has experience in your field of interest. There are several ways you can go about finding funding for your new auto spare parts business in Nigeria When looking for investors, it’s important to remember that they want to make money. Make sure you do everything possible to ensure your company is successful before asking them for money. You don’t want them pulling out because they feel like they were taken advantage of.

Startup Capital for Auto Spare Parts Business In Nigeria

To start auto spare parts business in Nigeria successfully, you will need between N1million to N6milliondepending on your location. This amount quoted will cover setup cost such as renting of a lockup shop, buying of auto spare parts and operational cost e.g transportation of goods, payment of bills e.t.c.

Registration Requirement for Auto Spare Parts Business In Nigeria

Before you start your auto spare parts business in Nigeria there’s a need you register your business with relevant government agencies in Nigeria. e.g The corporate affairs commission (CAC).

Also for quality specification and standard you will need to approval from the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) and for membership consideration you can join the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association of Nigeria (ASPMDA).

Choose a Suitable Location for your Auto Spare Parts Business

There is a need to get a suitable location for your auto spare parts business in Nigeria, the location should be in a residential or a commercial areas where there’s high vehicular traffic.

Selling price/Marketing Strategy for your Auto Spare Parts Business

The car spare parts business is growing so fast these days in Nigeria. So you can start an auto spare parts business with marketing strategy and a selling price that will make people buy your product. People are buying products from you, they will surely refer their friends and relations to you.

This is how your customer base increase every day. So make sure that you have a sound marketing strategy and not just a selling price in mind before starting off because it should be good at both levels for an entrepreneur. For example, if you want to sell a spare part of 500 naira and your competitor is selling same part of 1000 naira then there will be no one who would buy from you. Your competitors are using low pricing as a marketing strategy which makes people buy their products than yours. But if you come up with same quality but cheaper price then customers would prefer to go for yours rather than going for theirs even though theirs might be better than yours. So when you know how to start a car spare parts business in Nigeria, always keep in mind marketing strategy and selling price.

