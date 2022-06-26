How to Open a US Bank Account Online In Nigeria

How to Open a US Bank Account Online In Nigeria – As an expatriate, opening a US bank account can be tricky many banks don’t serve non-US residents directly, and those that do often make it difficult to get started by charging upfront fees, making you jump through hoops, or both. So how does one go about opening an American bank account as a Nigerian citizen?

This guide to how to open a USA bank account online in Nigeria (non-residents) will help you navigate your way through the maze and find the perfect US bank for your needs.

What is a USA non Resident Account?

A non resident account is just an account that you can use to hold your money in. So I hope it is clear what they mean by How to open us bank account online in Nigeria. If you have ever wondered how USA non residents can open up a USA bank account then you are not alone. This used to be impossible just a few years ago, but with all these new online banking services there are several ways you can do it today and one of them might even be free!

Which U.S Banks Can I Use?

When thinking about opening an offshore bank account, it’s important to know which U.S banks will actually allow you to open one. In fact, some may not even deal with USA non-residents at all; if you are not physically in their country of operation, your application may be rejected. So which banks do actually accept non-residents?

USA banks that allow Non Resident to Open An Account

If you have never opened a USA bank account before and want to get started now follow these steps:

Step 1: Go online and search how to open U.S bank account online in Nigeria.

Step 2: Click on any link that pops up on Google search results. See list of the U.S banks that allow non residents to open an account : Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, Capital One, and Suntrust bank, TD Bank, Citibank, HSBC)

Step 3: Select any that suits your budget, then click on apply now button or any link found within each site. It should take you to another page where you can fill out your details and proceed from there. You should receive an email confirmation once your account has been activated.

Step 4: Login into your new USA bank account using username and password provided by internet banking system. Thereafter, transfer funds from your local Nigerian bank account into your new USA based offshore bank account. That’s how easy it is!

Who Can Open a U.S Bank Account ?

In most cases, any person who is not a resident of the United States can open an account at one of its banks. Some U.S. banks have certain restrictions when it comes to business accounts, but they are rare and can be avoided by choosing an institution that does not impose them. For non-resident aliens, who wish to open business accounts in order to conduct international business transactions with their parent company back home, some U.S. banks require additional documentation such as proof of residence or employment records. But again, these requirements are very rare and only apply to specific types of businesses. The main reason why you would want to open a bank account in the United States is because it offers better rates than most foreign banks do. And if you are looking for fast transfers between your accounts, no matter where they are located, look no further than TransferWise.

How Much does it Cost to Open a U.S Bank Account?

It is important to note that there are two main ways of opening a bank account online: with your own funds or without. It’s very easy and cost effective (even free) if you have your own funds, but if you don’t have any cash on hand then you’ll have to go through an alternative route. The good news is that in most cases, you can open a bank account online with no money down.

This site will guide you how to open us bank account online in Nigeria, as well as how to transfer money from Nigeria to USA easily and safely. With USA Checking Accounts & Debit Cards, make all your purchases at ATM machines convenient and secure. Transfer Money from Nigeria To USA Quickly! Sign Up Today! Registering only takes minutes. You can even sign up using your mobile phone while on-the-go! Funds are deposited directly into your checking account via ACH within 2 business days after registration. Over 95% approval rate and No Minimum Balance Required to Earn Interest.

Is there an Age Limit?

If you are under 18, you can still open an account with an adult’s consent and help. A parent or guardian can set up your U.S bank account. If your legal guardian wants to open an account on your behalf, he or she will have to provide ID, such as a driver’s license or passport, along with proof of address like utility bills.

You also need at least one parent or guardian’s Social Security Number (SSN) if you are opening a joint account.

How do I get started?:

First, decide what type of U.S bank account you want: savings or checking. Both accounts require different minimum balances to avoid fees; however, if you meet that requirement and make monthly deposits in both accounts (at least $25), they will waive their monthly maintenance fee.

Second, choose which bank to use or try all three! Each bank has its own benefits and drawbacks depending on how much money you plan to deposit each month and whether it offers online banking services that meet your needs.

Third, fill out an application form. The application process is usually straightforward and shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes to complete. Once you submit your application, expect to wait a few days before receiving confirmation that your account was approved. Finally, once you receive confirmation from your chosen bank(s) that they accepted your application(s), go ahead and deposit funds into each new account so you don’t incur any fees when doing so.

Do I need Proof of Address?

One of the main reasons why people cannot open U.S bank accounts in Nigeria is because they cannot provide proof of address. While there are some banks that allow you to open an account without proof of address, it is often harder to access their services. For example, many foreign exchange dealers will not deal with non-resident accounts. While opening a bank account online might seem like an impossibility, there are ways around it. You can use your work or school address as your primary residence, or have a friend or family member who lives in Nigeria act as your guarantor. If you are willing to jump through these hoops, then getting an account shouldn’t be too difficult.

How Long does it take to Open a U.S bank Account?

Though it may seem like an obvious question, how long does it take to open a U.S bank account?

Well, that depends on what type of account you are applying for. If you are looking into opening up a business checking account, it will most likely take between three and five days. In some cases, your application could be approved immediately over the phone. However, if you are applying for an individual checking or savings account as a non-resident individual, your application can be completed in less than one day.

You just need to provide basic information about yourself (name, address, etc.) and then complete an online form. Once you have submitted all of your information, you should receive confirmation within 24 hours stating that your application has been received by your chosen bank. You should also receive confirmation once again once your account has been opened with another 24 hours letting you know when funds have been deposited into your new U.S bank account. The entire process from start to finish should only take about two weeks.

Can I use my Nigerian bank card with this Type of Account?

No, you cannot. The United States is one of only two countries in the world that does not allow its banks and credit unions to open accounts for nonresidents. That said, once you have opened your account (and if your credit history is in good standing), it should be relatively easy to set up online bill payments which can help with monthly budgeting and give you more peace of mind when it comes to account management.

Some providers also offer ATM cards, which you can use at any ATM worldwide. Just remember: Because these are debit cards, they do not have credit lines attached to them; using them will result in an immediate withdrawal from your bank balance. This means there’s no cushion if you make a mistake or need more cash than expected so don’t use these cards unless you know exactly how much money is available in your account!

What Documents do I need when Opening an Account?

The first thing you should do when trying to open a U.S bank account online is check with your bank. They will be able to tell you what documents you need and if they are available online or if they need sent in by postal mail.

Most banks will accept all of your documents online, but some may only accept copies so make sure you check with them first. If you have any questions, call their customer service line before applying. If they don’t have answers on hand, ask them to put you in touch with someone who does!

The most common document required is proof of address. Some banks also require a social security number (SSN) or tax identification number (TIN). This can usually be obtained from your employer, local government office or university. If you don’t have an SSN or TIN, it’s worth calling your bank and asking if they accept any other form of ID in its place. If not, you may need to get one before applying for an account online.

The last thing you should do when opening an account online is check with them about their funding options. Not all U.S banks will accept international transfers so make sure you know what methods are available to you before applying!

Ease of service…and fees

To open a free U.S bank online account, you just need your Social Security number and date of birth and you are good to go. When it comes time to pay your monthly or annual fees, we make sure it’s easy on your budget. We don’t require any minimum balance or charge any maintenance fees at all! But if you don’t have much money in your account don’t worry we won’t charge you either. If you can’t afford to keep $5 in your account, that’s okay with us. It doesn’t matter how much money is in your bank account; as long as there is some amount of money, you will never be charged a fee.