List of Banks in Nigeria with Their Contact Details – The Nigerian financial sector is one of the largest in Africa, so it makes sense that there are many different banks operating in the country to serve all of the needs of its diverse population. Before you choose one of these banks in Nigeria as your own, take the time to learn about all of your options so you can make an informed decision about which of this financial institutions in Nigeria will best serve your banking needs.
Below is a list of Banks in Nigeria with their contact details such as their office addresses, website addresses and customer care phone numbers so you can contact them to get started right away on choosing which one best suits your banking needs.
List of Banks in Nigeria with Their Contact Details
- Access Bank Nigeria Plc
Address: Plot 999c, Danmole Street, Off Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. Victoria Island, Lagos State
Website: http://www.accessbankplc.com
Phone number : +23412802500
- Citibank Nigeria Limited
Address: 27, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, P.O.Box 6391, Victoria island, Lagos State
Website: http://www.citibank.com
Phone number : +23412798400
3. Ecobank Nigeria Plc
Address: 21, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, P.O.Box 72688 Victoria island, Lagos
Website: http://www.ecobank.com
Phone number : +2347005000000
4. Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc
Address: 2 Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
Website: https://www.fidelitybank.ng/
Phone number : +2349030005252
5. First Bank Nigeria PLC
Address: Samuel Asabia House, 35 Marina Lagos
Website: https://www.firstbanknigeria.com/
phone number : +2347080625000
6. First City Monument Bank Nigeria PLC
Address: Primrose Towers, 6-10 Floors 17A Tinubu Square, Lagos State
Website: http://www.fcmb.com
phone number: +23412798800
7.Guaranty Trust Bank Nigeria PLC
Address: 635, Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.
Website: https://www.gtbank.com/
phone number : +23414480000
8. Heritage Banking Company Ltd
Address: Plot 292B, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
Website: http://www.hbng.com/
Phone number; +23412369000
9. Key Stone Bank Nigeria PLC
Address: Keystone House, 1, Keystone Cresent, Victoria Island, Lagos
Website: https://www.keystonebankng.com/
phone number : +23470020003000
10. Polaris Bank Nigeria PLC
Address: Plot 708/709, Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
Website: https://www.polarisbanklimited.com/
Phone number : +2348069880000
11. Providus Bank Nigeria PLC
Address: Plot 54, Ademola Adetokunbo, Victoria Island, Lagos
Website: https://www.providusbank.com/
phone number : +23470077684387
12. Stanbic IBTC Bank Ltd.
Address: Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos
Website: https://www.stanbicibtc.com/
phone number : +23414222222
13. Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd.
Address: 142, Ahmodu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos
Website: https://www.sc.com/ng/
Phone number : +23427046114
14. Sterling Bank Plc
Address: Sterling Towers, 20 Marina, Lagos.
Website: http://www.sterlingbankng.com
phone number : +234144844815
15. SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited
Address: 1 Oladele Olashore Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
Website: https://www.suntrustng.com/
phone number : +2349087331440
16. Union Bank of Nigeria Plc
Address: 36, Marina, Lagos
Website: https://www.unionbankng.com/
phone number : +23412716816
17. United Bank For Africa Plc
Address: 57, Marina, Lagos
Website: https://www.ubagroup.com/
phone number : +23412808822
18. Unity Bank Nigeria Plc
Address: Plot 785, Herbert Macauly Way, Central Business District, Abuja
Website: https://www.unitybankng.com/
phone number : +2347080666000
19. Wema Bank Nigeria Plc
Address: Wema Towers 54, Marina Lagos Island
Website: http://www.wemabank.com/
phone number: +2348039003700
20 Zenith Bank Nigeria Plc
Address: Plot 84, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos
Website: https://www.zenithbank.com/
phone number : +234-1-2787000
21. Titan Trust Bank Nigeria Limited
Address: Plot 1680, Sanusi Fafunwa Street, Victoria Island Lagos.
Website : https://titantrustbank.com/
Phone number : 012265100, 012265129
