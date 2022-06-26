List of Banks in Nigeria with Their Contact Details

List of Banks in Nigeria with Their Contact Details – The Nigerian financial sector is one of the largest in Africa, so it makes sense that there are many different banks operating in the country to serve all of the needs of its diverse population. Before you choose one of these banks in Nigeria as your own, take the time to learn about all of your options so you can make an informed decision about which of this financial institutions in Nigeria will best serve your banking needs.

Below is a list of Banks in Nigeria with their contact details such as their office addresses, website addresses and customer care phone numbers so you can contact them to get started right away on choosing which one best suits your banking needs.

Access Bank Nigeria Plc

Address: Plot 999c, Danmole Street, Off Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. Victoria Island, Lagos State

Website: http://www.accessbankplc.com

Phone number : +23412802500

Citibank Nigeria Limited

Address: 27, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, P.O.Box 6391, Victoria island, Lagos State

Website: http://www.citibank.com

Phone number : +23412798400

3. Ecobank Nigeria Plc

Address: 21, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, P.O.Box 72688 Victoria island, Lagos

Website: http://www.ecobank.com

Phone number : +2347005000000

4. Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc

Address: 2 Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Website: https://www.fidelitybank.ng/

Phone number : +2349030005252

5. First Bank Nigeria PLC

Address: Samuel Asabia House, 35 Marina Lagos

Website: https://www.firstbanknigeria.com/

phone number : +2347080625000

6. First City Monument Bank Nigeria PLC

Address: Primrose Towers, 6-10 Floors 17A Tinubu Square, Lagos State

Website: http://www.fcmb.com

phone number: +23412798800

7.Guaranty Trust Bank Nigeria PLC

Address: 635, Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Website: https://www.gtbank.com/

phone number : +23414480000

8. Heritage Banking Company Ltd

Address: Plot 292B, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Website: http://www.hbng.com/

Phone number; +23412369000

9. Key Stone Bank Nigeria PLC

Address: Keystone House, 1, Keystone Cresent, Victoria Island, Lagos

Website: https://www.keystonebankng.com/

phone number : +23470020003000

10. Polaris Bank Nigeria PLC

Address: Plot 708/709, Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Website: https://www.polarisbanklimited.com/

Phone number : +2348069880000

11. Providus Bank Nigeria PLC

Address: Plot 54, Ademola Adetokunbo, Victoria Island, Lagos

Website: https://www.providusbank.com/

phone number : +23470077684387

12. Stanbic IBTC Bank Ltd.

Address: Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos

Website: https://www.stanbicibtc.com/

phone number : +23414222222

13. Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd.

Address: 142, Ahmodu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos

Website: https://www.sc.com/ng/

Phone number : +23427046114

14. Sterling Bank Plc

Address: Sterling Towers, 20 Marina, Lagos.

Website: http://www.sterlingbankng.com

phone number : +234144844815

15. SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited

Address: 1 Oladele Olashore Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Website: https://www.suntrustng.com/

phone number : +2349087331440

16. Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

Address: 36, Marina, Lagos

Website: https://www.unionbankng.com/

phone number : +23412716816

17. United Bank For Africa Plc

Address: 57, Marina, Lagos

Website: https://www.ubagroup.com/

phone number : +23412808822

18. Unity Bank Nigeria Plc

Address: Plot 785, Herbert Macauly Way, Central Business District, Abuja

Website: https://www.unitybankng.com/

phone number : +2347080666000

19. Wema Bank Nigeria Plc

Address: Wema Towers 54, Marina Lagos Island

Website: http://www.wemabank.com/

phone number: +2348039003700

20 Zenith Bank Nigeria Plc

Address: Plot 84, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Website: https://www.zenithbank.com/

phone number : +234-1-2787000

21. Titan Trust Bank Nigeria Limited

Address: Plot 1680, Sanusi Fafunwa Street, Victoria Island Lagos.

Website : https://titantrustbank.com/

Phone number : 012265100, 012265129

