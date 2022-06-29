Keybank Mobile Check Deposit and Limit – By now you have probably heard that it’s possible to make mobile check deposits via your smartphone, which can save you time and energy while preventing wear and tear on your checkbook. But are there limits? Can you deposit as much money into your account as you like with Keybank’s mobile app? Here’s what you need to know about the Keybank Mobile Check Deposit limit before you start using it to deposit checks into your account.
What is the KeyBank Mobile App
The KeyBank mobile app offers customers a convenient way to deposit checks. Customers can use it to deposit checks on-the-go by snapping photos of their check with their device’s camera or by taking photos of their check in paper form. You can also add your KeyBank MasterCard or Visa Debit Card to your account and instantly make purchases online, wherever you are, even if you don’t have a card in hand. With KeyBank Mobile Check Deposit, you can take care of all your banking needs from the palm of your hand. With the option to deposit checks using an existing card, this feature is accessible anytime and anywhere you have an internet connection . All Keybank mobile check deposits are subject to limits that depend on the account type.
What are the Limits on Check Deposits through Mobile Banking
You can make as many deposits as you like but must exceed your account type per day and per month from your smartphone or tablet. Once you have deposited the funds into your account they will be available after two to three working days.
Below is KeyBank mobile check deposit limits for various bank account types.
Key bank Mobile Deposit Limits
|Product Name
|Limit (rolling 30 days)
|Keybank Personal Checking Account*
|$20,000
|Keybank Privilege Select Checking®*
|$20,000
|Keybank Privilege Checking®*
|$20,000
|Keybank Advantage MM Checking*
|$20,000
|Keybank Sweep Checking Account*
|$20,000
|Keybank Privilege Select*
|$20,000
|Keybank KPB Gold MM Savings*
|$20,000
|Keybank KPB Silver MM Savings*
|$20,000
|Keybank KPB Platinum MM Savings*
|$20,000
|KeyBank Hassle-Free Account®
|$7,500
|Keybank Smart Checking®
|$7,500
|Keybank Express Checking®
|$7,500
|Keybank Coverage Checking
|$7,500
|Keybank Student Checking®
|$7,500
|Keybank Value Checking
|$7,500
|Keybank Choice Checking
|$7,500
|Keybank Money Market Checking
|$7,500
|Keybank Silver Money Market Savings®
|$7,500
|Keybank Gold Money Market Savings®
|$7,500
|Keybank Key4Kids®
|$7,500
|Keybank Saver® / Employee Saver
|$7,500
|Keybank Money Market Savings
|$7,500
|Keybank Signature MM Savings
|$7,500
|MajorSaver Money Market
|$7,500
|Keybank Platinum MM Savings
|$7,500
What information do I need to Deposit a Check
To make a check deposit using your mobile device, you will need to take a picture of both sides of your check. You can then input your account number, or have it automatically loaded from one of your existing KeyBank accounts. The maximum amount that can be deposited using a mobile check deposit is $15,000 per day. After you have made a mobile check deposit, keep in mind that it may take three business days before funds are available in your account. And if the funds don’t clear after that time period, Keybank will return the money back to your checking account.
How do I Deposit Checks through Mobile Banking
There are a couple of options for mobile check deposit with KeyBank. You can either use your smartphone to take a picture of your check or you can upload your check from an attachment on your computer or phone. For both, there is a maximum limit of $15,000 per day that you can deposit through mobile banking. If you exceed the daily limit, the bank will send you a message asking if you want to complete the transaction over the physically. The fees vary depending on how much money is being deposited.
Guidelines and Details on Procedure for Mobile Check Deposit at Keybank.
- Please Endorse your check and write “For KeyBank mobile deposit only.”
- Your money will be available the next business day when you make your deposit before 11 PM ET. Check deposit after that, and it may take up to the second business day for the check to clear.
- You can confirm in online and mobile banking that your check has cleared for the correct amount.
- Please hold onto your check for 14 days before destroying it.
- Established clients can use mobile deposit to deposit up to $15,000 daily and up to $30,000 per month.
