Keybank Mobile Check Deposit and Limit

By ojootaru on June 29, 2022

Keybank Mobile Check Deposit and Limit – By now you have probably heard that it’s possible to make mobile check deposits via your smartphone, which can save you time and energy while preventing wear and tear on your checkbook. But are there limits? Can you deposit as much money into your account as you like with Keybank’s mobile app? Here’s what you need to know about the Keybank Mobile Check Deposit limit before you start using it to deposit checks into your account.

What is the KeyBank Mobile App

The KeyBank mobile app offers customers a convenient way to deposit checks. Customers can use it to deposit checks on-the-go by snapping photos of their check with their device’s camera or by taking photos of their check in paper form. You can also add your KeyBank MasterCard or Visa Debit Card to your account and instantly make purchases online, wherever you are, even if you don’t have a card in hand. With KeyBank Mobile Check Deposit, you can take care of all your banking needs from the palm of your hand. With the option to deposit checks using an existing card, this feature is accessible anytime and anywhere you have an internet connection . All Keybank mobile check deposits are subject to limits that depend on the account type.

What are the Limits on Check Deposits through Mobile Banking

You can make as many deposits as you like but must exceed your account type per day and per month from your smartphone or tablet. Once you have deposited the funds into your account they will be available after two to three working days.

Below is KeyBank mobile check deposit limits for various bank account types.

Key bank Mobile Deposit Limits

Product Name Limit (rolling 30 days)
Keybank Personal Checking Account* $20,000
Keybank Privilege Select Checking®* $20,000
Keybank Privilege Checking®* $20,000
Keybank Advantage MM Checking* $20,000
Keybank Sweep Checking Account* $20,000
Keybank Privilege Select* $20,000
Keybank KPB Gold MM Savings* $20,000
Keybank KPB Silver MM Savings* $20,000
Keybank KPB Platinum MM Savings* $20,000
KeyBank Hassle-Free Account® $7,500
Keybank Smart Checking® $7,500
Keybank Express Checking® $7,500
Keybank Coverage Checking $7,500
Keybank Student Checking® $7,500
Keybank Value Checking $7,500
Keybank Choice Checking $7,500
Keybank Money Market Checking $7,500
Keybank Silver Money Market Savings® $7,500
Keybank Gold Money Market Savings® $7,500
Keybank Key4Kids® $7,500
Keybank Saver® / Employee Saver $7,500
Keybank Money Market Savings $7,500
Keybank Signature MM Savings $7,500
MajorSaver Money Market $7,500
Keybank Platinum MM Savings $7,500

What information do I need to Deposit a Check

To make a check deposit using your mobile device, you will need to take a picture of both sides of your check. You can then input your account number, or have it automatically loaded from one of your existing KeyBank accounts. The maximum amount that can be deposited using a mobile check deposit is $15,000 per day. After you have made a mobile check deposit, keep in mind that it may take three business days before funds are available in your account. And if the funds don’t clear after that time period, Keybank will return the money back to your checking account.

How do I Deposit Checks through Mobile Banking

There are a couple of options for mobile check deposit with KeyBank. You can either use your smartphone to take a picture of your check or you can upload your check from an attachment on your computer or phone. For both, there is a maximum limit of $15,000 per day that you can deposit through mobile banking. If you exceed the daily limit, the bank will send you a message asking if you want to complete the transaction over the physically. The fees vary depending on how much money is being deposited.

Guidelines and Details on Procedure for Mobile Check Deposit at Keybank.

  • Please Endorse your check and write “For KeyBank mobile deposit only.”
  • Your money will be available the next business day when you make your deposit before 11 PM ET. Check deposit after that, and it may take up to the second business day for the check to clear.
  • You can confirm in online and mobile banking that your check has cleared for the correct amount.
  • Please hold onto your check for 14 days before destroying it.
  • Established clients can use mobile deposit to deposit up to $15,000 daily and up to $30,000 per month.
