PNC Bank Mobile Check Deposit Limits : Everything You Need to Know

PNC Bank Mobile Check Deposit Limits – Writing checks and mailing them in has always been an easy way to pay your bills, but now there’s a new option available through PNC Bank. PNC Bank Mobile Check Deposit allows you to take pictures of your checks on your mobile device and deposit them right from your Smartphone;

But before you go ahead and start taking pictures of all of your checks, you will want to know how much money you can deposit with this feature, as well as how long it will take the money to hit your bank account once it’s deposited.

How Mobile Check Deposit Works

The PNC bank mobile check deposit process is easy and convenient. Just snap a picture of your check, enter some information about where you want your money transferred, and voila! Your funds are then safely deposited into your bank account. We know there’s a lot of fine print that comes with mobile check deposits, so we have outlined everything you need to know.

How Much Money Can You Deposit PNC Bank Mobile App?

In general, most PNC bank customers can deposit up to $2,500 per day to $5,000 per month using PNC’s mobile app. However, that number is subject to change depending on your account level. We will talk about those limits in a bit. For now, it’s best if you familiarize yourself with what your bank allows today. The easiest way to do this is by visiting their PNC website and looking for the mobile or online banking page. It should have information specific to depositing checks with your smartphone!

Can I Deposit Checks without an Account Number?

The short answer is yes, you can still deposit a check without an account number. However, it will take longer for your funds to become available as opposed to depositing a check with an account number. Why is that? Because PNC bank takes extra steps in order for them to be able to credit your account with those funds when there’s no bank account associated with that check.

What are My other Options if I do not have Access to a Scanner or Camera?

PNC’s mobile check deposit limits are tiered and based on your checking or savings account balance. If you do not have access to a scanner or camera, there is no option other than going into your local branch.

To learn more about PNC’s mobile check deposit procedure, follow these steps.

Open the PNC bank mobile app and select Checking or Savings.

Next, choose Deposit Checks.

From here, enter the date of the deposit (either in mm/dd/yyyy format or by selecting the date from a calendar) and enter your deposit amount.

The maximum check size for an online transaction is $1,000 so be sure to input this amount before continuing. If you are depositing multiple checks, be sure to repeat this process for each one. Finally, attach a photo of the front and back of the check.

Your bank account will show up as pending until your PNC bank receives and processes your deposit at which point it will convert to deposited.

Where is the Best place to Deposit my Checks using the Mobile Banking App?

PNC’s mobile check deposit procedure is pretty straightforward and easy, with just a few steps for you to go through. Simply click on Deposit from your bank homepage and you will be directed to your Account Summary. After logging in using your username and password, choose which account you would like to deposit into. Once you have selected your account, enter an amount of money that you would like to deposit, along with a note if applicable. Then, use the scanner within the PNC bank mobile app to take a picture of the front and back of your check. Finally, confirm that all information entered is correct before submitting the deposit request. Your deposit will show up in your account after it has been approved by one of our team members!

Can I use the Service at Self-service Kiosks in the Grocery Store?

Yes, you can use PNC Bank Mobile Check Deposit at most self-service kiosks in grocery stores. This includes Safeway and Wegmans locations. If a grocery store near you doesn’t accept mobile check deposits, contact customer service for a list of other options. This applies to both PNC bank customers and non-customers who are trying to deposit checks via mobile check deposit.

Does Mobile Check Deposit help avoid Overdraft Fees?

One benefit of mobile check deposit is that it helps ensure you won’t overdraw your account when you are paying rent, bills or expenses. Without mobile check deposit, you might not be able to transfer money fast enough and end up bouncing a check not only is that embarrassing, but it also means incurring an overdraft fee. To avoid bouncing checks with PNC Bank mobile deposit, set up email or text alerts so you can see if a transfer has cleared in time.

What Information do I need before Depositing a Check with my Smartphone?

Before you can deposit a check with your phone, you’ll need some information about that check. This will typically include an account number and its dollar amount, along with other details for specific situations (like depositing a payroll check). The first thing to do is review those details on your original check—and then get ready to add those same details into your mobile app. More importantly, though, it’s important that both you and PNC are using accurate information.

How long does it take for Funds to appear in my Account after Depositing a Check using Mobile Check Deposit?

How long it takes depends on how you deposited it. Check deposits made before 6 p.m. Eastern Time using PNC Online Banking or PNC’s mobile app will typically post to your account that same day. Check deposits made after 6 p.m. Eastern Time will generally post by 11 a.m. Eastern Time (next business day).

Who is Eligible for this Service?

PNC bank customers with a PNC checking or savings account. The service is free, and your checking and savings accounts must be located in a PNC bank branch that’s connected to online banking. Additionally, the account you are depositing funds into needs to have enough available balance so the deposit will clear.

The mobile check deposit limits at PNC Bank depend on the type of account you are depositing funds into. Here’s what they are:

If you are depositing funds into an existing PNC bank savings account, there’s no limit on how much you can deposit per day as long as it’s more than $5 and it clears within 3 business days.

If you are depositing funds into a PNC bank checking account, there’s no limit on how much you can deposit each day as long as it’s more than $1 and it clears within 1 business day.

The maximum amount of daily deposits is still subject to standard overdraft fees if you don’t have enough money in your account to cover the transaction.

Checking account deposits might take up to one day longer to clear because of checks received from other banks.

You will need access to your email address and password for this service.