Union Bank Mobile Check Deposit Limits — Check deposit has traditionally been a paper-based process, but now that we live in the digital age it makes sense to move some of our banking and financial tasks over to mobile devices, as well. To make this process as smooth as possible, there are some limits on the amount of money you can deposit each day and each month via Union Bank’s mobile check deposit service . Let’s take a look at these limits and what they mean for your business or personal finances.

What is Union Bank Mobile Check Deposit?

The first question that you may be asking is what exactly is Union Bank Mobile Check Deposit? The answer is that it’s a convenient way to make check deposits into your bank account through an app available for Apple, Android and Windows phones.

The next thing you may want to know is Union Bank bank mobile check deposit limits. For starters, the Union Bank limit for personal checking accounts is $2,000 per day. It’s important to note that the limit includes the total of all checks deposited in one day and not just the number of checks deposited on a single day. So, if you are planning on making three separate Union Bank mobile check deposits throughout the day with a combined value of $4,000 then your Union Bank bank mobile check deposit limit would be $6,000.

Union Bank will also allow their customers to exceed this daily Union Bank bank mobile check deposit limit as long as they agree to maintain at least a balance equal to twice the amount of funds over the daily Union Bank bank mobile check deposit limit being deposited.

How does Union Bank Mobile Check Deposit Work?

Just snap a picture of your checks and we will do the rest! You can use our mobile app to take pictures of all or just some of your checks. We will process those that look like they are good for us and send you an email when your funds are available. No more stopping by with a wad of checks to make deposits.

What does $5,000 mean for one year's worth of transactions?, What does it cost if I need my money before the scheduled date?, Is there any time restrictions on transactions?, Does my account balance have to be over $0 in order to deposit checks? Nope! If you want to withdraw money from your checking account, you will need to have enough in your account to cover the withdrawal. If not, we will tell you how much needs to be deposited into your checking account before making withdrawals (or paychecks). Can I choose which type of transaction (e.g., bank transfer) I use when depositing checks? Yes! All options are available so feel free to explore them as much as you would like.

You can now use your iPhone to take a picture of your checks, then Union Bank will electronically deposit them into our bank for you. The first check is free; each additional one costs $0.50. Withdrawals are not available on the app. To make a withdrawal, you must visit a branch .

Funds deposited with Union Bank’s Mobile Deposit application will be eligible for same day access if deposited before 4:00 pm ET and credited to your account by 6:00 pm ET. Checks deposited after 4:00 pm ET may be eligible for next day access, depending on the availability of funds in the account from which they were withdrawn and any special restrictions that may apply due to overdraft protection agreements or other arrangements.

Other Issues Regarding Union Bank Mobile Check Deposit

All other issues must be deposited through a banking representative. Please refer to your Account Agreement for additional information. Union Bank Mobile Check Deposit Limits: Business Accounts Commercial Accounts Individual and Trust Account Limit $100,000 None* *Withdrawals must be made by a business owner or trustee. Checking, Savings and Money Market Accounts Limit $25,000 None* *Withdrawals must be made by an account owner of beneficiary. **Federal regulations prohibit transfers between accounts if such transfer would result in one account exceeding its limit . In addition, any account that exceeds the Federal Reserve Board’s Regulation D (Reg D) limits will be restricted from further deposits and withdrawals until compliance is achieved. When making deposits into our online banking portal, please make sure you are not depositing more than the current daily maximum of $20,000 per month into any one particular checking or savings account.

