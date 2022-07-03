How to Apply for Providus Bank Nigeria Business Loan

How to Apply for a Providus Bank Nigeria Business Loan – A business loan from Providus Bank Nigeria can help you fund your business needs, whether you are looking to expand or start a new business venture entirely. In order to qualify for Providus Bank financing, you will need to meet with an advisor and complete the appropriate paperwork to establish your credit history as well as your current and future financial outlooks.

Who Can Apply For Providus Bank Business Loan in Nigeria?

To apply for Providus Bank Business Loan in Nigeria, you must own at least 10% of your business.

You must not have been convicted of certain crimes (such as fraud) or declared bankruptcy in the last seven years.

You must also be able to prove that you are good for at least 40% of your loan amount. If your situation meets these criteria, you may be eligible for a business loan through Providus bank’ Small-Business Loans Program.

Documents Required For Providus Bank Business Loan in Nigeria

Copy of your business Registration certificate with the corporate affairs commission of Nigeria (CAC)

Copy of your ID Card or Passport

Latest Tax Return and Audited Financial Statements

Statement of personal income taxes paid over the past three years

Copy of Current bank statements

Copies of invoices from suppliers to show how many months you have already paid them for goods and services

Copies of document for a landed property that will stand as a collateral.

All required documents should be submitted using any of our given mediums. However, you can speed up your application process by physically submitting all your documents via post or courier at our corporate office.

The following are additional details on how to send in all documents . First, email the scanned copy of the document to Providus Bank loan department: . You will receive an acknowledgement from us with information about how we will proceed with your application. Secondly, mail it along with an Express Mail return envelope and ensure that you have paid the postage fee and duly completed the necessary fields for tracking purposes on Express Mail addressed to: Providus Bank Nigeria limited.

Next Steps in the Process of Providus Bank Business Loan in Nigeria.

The first step in applying for your business loan is to complete and submit an application form. This will give us information about you, your business, and how you plan on using your loan. You will also need to have basic financial statements prepared before submitting your application.

One of the benefits of our business loans is that they are unsecured, meaning you don’t need collateral or any other assets as security against the loan. If approved, the funds can be deposited directly into your bank account by next day’s close of business.

Steps To Apply For Providus Bank Business Loan in Nigeria

Start by filling out the business loan application form online at the Providus Bank website. And Click To APPLY FOR BUSINESS LOAN. Below are the information you will need to fill in the Providus Bank business loan application form:

A valid email address

Your company’s legal name and registration number

The names and contact information of two credit references who can vouch for your company’s

financial responsibility and stability

Proof of ownership of 10% or more of your company

Evidence that you have no criminal record and no bankruptcies within the past 7 years

Details on how much money you want to borrow, how long you would like the loan for, and what it would be used for – Estimated monthly income

Personal net worth statement showing assets and liabilities

Schedule an Appointment For Providus Bank Business Loan in Nigeria

You can also apply for a business loan, by calling Providus Bank and scheduling an appointment with one of our financial specialists. Appointments take 15 minutes; be sure to schedule more time if you need it. At your appointment, you will speak with someone who will walk you through all of your business loan options and then help you select a plan that works best for your company. You will also have the opportunity to discuss any questions or concerns you may have about your credit profile or the application process. You will leave the meeting knowing what documents are needed and how long it will take to receive a decision on your application.

The next step is submitting a completed Application business loan Form to Providus Bank in order to initiate the lending process.

Providus Bank can handle loans in Nigerian Naira, because the bank is based in Nigeria, most loans are made in Nigerian Naira (NGN).

After filling out the Application Form online, borrowers will receive an email confirming their application and providing instructions on how to submit required documentation within two weeks of applying for their loan.