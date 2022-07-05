 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Access Bank Payday Loan – Get up to N300,000 Loan without Collateral

By ojootaru on July 5, 2022

Access Bank Payday Loan – Get up to N300,000 Loan without Collateral – In life, Sometimes emergencies arise before you get your payday and you might be low on cash. This is where Access Bank PayDay Loan comes in and you can get access to an instant loan.

 Access bank Payday Loan Maximum Amount

Access Bank is payday loan that offers quick loans of up to N300,000 for customers (both salary and non-salary earners).without collateral or documentation for a variety of purposes.

You can apply for the Access bank payday loan online or at any of Access bank branches across Nigeria. The process is simple and fast, and you can get approved for a loan in as little as 24 hours.

USSD Code For Access Bank Payday Loan

You can access the Access bank payday loan by dialing this Access Bank payday loan USSD code *901*11*1# or via Online Banking, WhatsApp Banking, Access Mobile App and QuickBucks App and follow the prompts on your phone screen to apply for an instant loan.

Access Bank Payday Loan Features

  • Payday Loan is a 24/7 service which does not require a collateral,

  • visits to the bank and application is done conveniently via

    Access Bank Payday Loan code *901*11*1# 

  • QuickBucks App, Internet Banking, Mobile App.
  • No documentation required.
  • No collateral required.
  • 30-day repayment tenor.

You can apply for Access bank PayDay Loan via any of the following steps:

  1. Dial the Access bank payday USSD code *901*11*1#
  2. Download and use QuickBucks, a free app available on Google Play and Apple App Store.
  3. Select Loans & Investments from the Access bank Mobile App online.
  4. Also you can apply directly on the Access Bank Nigeria Internet Banking and WhatsApp Banking channels.
