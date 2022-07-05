Access Bank Payday Loan – Get up to N300,000 Loan without Collateral

Access Bank Payday Loan – Get up to N300,000 Loan without Collateral – In life, Sometimes emergencies arise before you get your payday and you might be low on cash. This is where Access Bank PayDay Loan comes in and you can get access to an instant loan.

Access bank Payday Loan Maximum Amount

Access Bank is payday loan that offers quick loans of up to N300,000 for customers (both salary and non-salary earners).without collateral or documentation for a variety of purposes.

You can apply for the Access bank payday loan online or at any of Access bank branches across Nigeria. The process is simple and fast, and you can get approved for a loan in as little as 24 hours.

USSD Code For Access Bank Payday Loan

You can access the Access bank payday loan by dialing this Access Bank payday loan USSD code *901*11*1# or via Online Banking, WhatsApp Banking, Access Mobile App and QuickBucks App and follow the prompts on your phone screen to apply for an instant loan.

Access Bank Payday Loan Features Payday Loan is a 24/7 service which does not require a collateral,

visits to the bank and application is done conveniently via Access Bank Payday Loan code *901*11*1#

QuickBucks App, Internet Banking, Mobile App.

No documentation required.

No collateral required.

30-day repayment tenor.

Steps to Apply for Access bank Payday Loan

You can apply for Access bank PayDay Loan via any of the following steps:

Dial the Access bank payday USSD code *901*11*1# Download and use QuickBucks, a free app available on Google Play and Apple App Store. Select Loans & Investments from the Access bank Mobile App online. Also you can apply directly on the Access Bank Nigeria Internet Banking and WhatsApp Banking channels.

Frequently Asked Question about Access bank payday loan. 1) How many times can I request for Access bank payday loan? You can request for as many times as you may like, as long as you have not exceeded your eligible amount

2) When is the Access bank PayDay Loan due for repayment? Your Access bank PayDay Loan will be due for repayment by your next salary payment or 30 days from the day you took the payday loan. This payday loan amount will then be deducted automatically from your salary bank account. 3) Can I pre-liquidate my Access bank PayDay loan? Access bank customers are very free to pay off their payday loan at their convenience. Interested customers can self-liquidate their existing PayDay Loan on the QuickBucks platform. Alternatively, customers can contact Access Bank on +234 700 300 0000 or +234 1 271 2005; or visit any Access Bank branch to liquidate their loans. See also Almost 75% of Chinese Plan to Increase Savings After the Coronavirus Outbreak 4) What happens if my Access bank account is not funded for repayment on the due date? The payday loan amount will be deducted from any inflow into the customer’s account. Where the payday loan us past due, deduction will be made from any bank account linked to your. 6) How long does it take to get a Payday loan? Once your payday loan request is successful, your Access Bank account is credited instantly. However, it may take up to 24 hours to process before disbursement into your account. In such an event, we will notify you of any delays. 7) What can affect my eligibility from accessing the payday loan ? Your eligibility will be affected by any of the following: If you have any outstanding loan(s) in Access Bank Nigeria or other banks. If you apply for payday loan using a phone number that is not linked to your BVN. If there is no evidence that you have received salary payment in the previous month. If you have taken previous digital loans in Nigeria and exceeded your eligible amount. If you have an existing access bank loan and the monthly repayment is higher than your eligible amount.