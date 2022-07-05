Ecobank Nigeria Quick Loans – Get Up to N5,000,000 without Collateral

About Ecobank Quick Loan In Nigeria

Ecobank Nigeria Quick Loans – Get Up to N5,000,000 without Collateral – Ecobank Nigeria is one of the banks in Nigeria that offers quick loans without collateral. The bank has a very simple and straightforward process for getting a loan.

All you need to do is fill out an online form and provide some basic information about yourself and your business. Once you submit the form, a representative from the bank will contact you to discuss the loan options available to you. They offer up to N5 million in unsecured loans with flexible repayment periods. You can also receive a loan at the branch nearest you or over the phone.

Requirements For Ecobank Quick Loan

Requirements for obtaining Ecobank quick loan are not stringent, but they are very easy to fulfill. Below are the requirements needed to obtain a quick loan from Ecobank Nigeria.

An applicants must have a bank account that is not less than six month with Ecobank.

You must have either a Nigeria National ID card, international passport, driving License

Provide a Utility bill eg Electricity bill, Water bill etc

Provide your bank verification number BVN.

Ecobank Quick Loan Maximum Amount

Ecobank Nigeria offers a maximum of N5 million as quick loan with at interest rate 4% – 25% to customers without collateral.

How To Apply For Ecobank Quick Loan

The process of obtaining Ecobank quick loan is not difficult, all you need to do is visit Ecobank website and fill some forms and submit and wait for a responses of approval or no approval. Also, you can initiate the loan process by dialing the Ecobank Loan Ussd Code *326#. Alternatively you can apply Ecobank Quick Loan directly When you visit any of the closest branch. Ecobank in Nigeria.

How To Repay Your Ecobank Quick Loan

To repay your Ecobank quick loan due is very easy, what the bank does is simply to deducts from your bank account that’s linked to the loan. Ecobank uses an automatic debit system that automatically deducts your loan balance on your loans due date.