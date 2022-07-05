How to Send Money to Nigeria with Remitly

If you are sending money to Nigeria for business or personal use, Remitly can help you send it quickly and easily.With the Remitly App, you can quickly and easily send money to Nigeria directly from your bank account in the United States without stress.This tutorial walks you through the process of using Remitly to send money to Nigeria, as well as some tips to get your money there safely and securely without paying additional fees.

What is Remitly?

Remitly is a digital remittance company that offers a convenient, fast, and secure way to send money internationally. With Remitly, you can send money to Nigeria from the United States in just a few clicks. Plus, you can track your transfer in real-time and receive updates via text or email. And if you need help, their customer support team is available 24/7.

What are the benefits of using Remitly?

Remitly is a safe and convenient way to send money to Nigeria. With Remitly, you can send money quickly and easily, and you can track your transfers so that you know when your money has arrived. Plus, there are no hidden fees – you will always know exactly how much you are sending and how much your recipient will receive.

Types of Payments you can make using Remitly service

You can use Remitly to send money to friends and family in Nigeria from the United States. The process is simple and only takes a few minutes. You can also use Remitly to receive money from friends and family in the United States. The process is just as simple and only takes a few minutes. You can use a credit or debit card, bank account, or cash pick-up location to send money.

Easy steps on how to use Remitly services

If you are looking to send money to Nigeria, Remitly makes it easy. Below is how it works

1) Select your local currency and country.

2) Select the recipient from our list of approved Nigerian banks or enter an email address or mobile number for a non-bank recipient.

3) Enter the amount you want to send and choose whether or not you want to add a note and click Send. You will get a confirmation that your transfer has been completed.

The funds will be delivered to the receiver via their bank account, cash pickup location or mobile wallet in just minutes. In this day and age we are all constantly on the go! That means our busy schedules can sometimes prevent us from getting important things done like sending money to Nigeria. But luckily, there are services like Remitly that make it easier than ever before. How does it work? It couldn’t be easier: Simply select your currency and country, select the person you want to send money to in Nigeria, enter how much you want to send them, type in any message if desired, and hit send. Your funds will be deposited into their bank account or available as cash at one of our network locations within minutes. It doesn’t get any simpler than that!

FAQs about sending money via Remitly

-How much does it cost to send money with Remitly?

Prices start at $3.99 for transfers up to $500.

-How do I sign up for a Remitly account?

You can sign up for a free account on their website.

-What information do I need to provide to send money?

You will need to provide your name, address, phone number, email address, and date of birth.

-How long does it take for the recipient to receive the money?

The funds are delivered in Nigerian Naira instantly to recipients’ bank accounts or mobile wallets.

-How many Nigerian banks are supported by Remitly?

The following banks are supported:

Access Bank,

Ecobank Transnational Inc.,

First Bank of Nigeria Plc.,

GTBank Ltd.,

Zenith Bank plc.

-Can I pay utility bills through remittance?

Yes! If you want to deposit cash into an ATM, contact your local ATM operator and follow their instructions. If you want to deposit cash at any other store, tell the person behind the counter that you would like to deposit money into your Remitly account and they will help you out. If you want more information about how to use Remitly in Nigeria, please visit Remitly HERE.