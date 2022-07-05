Sterling Bank Instant Loan – Get up to N5 million without Collateral

Sterling Bank Instant Loan – Get up to N5 million without Collateral – Sterling Bank is one of the banks in Nigeria that offers quick loans without collateral. The process is quite simple and straightforward, and you can get the money you need in a matter of minutes via Sterling bank Specta and Social Lender instant loan.

The fastest lending platform which offers individuals and business loans of up to N5 million naira in 5 minutes only. No paper, no collateral and no visit to any office. Are you a salary earner, entrepreneur or youth corper? Specta is designed to support your dreams and give you the life you desire. Sterling Bank Social Lender Instant Loan This is a lending platform where loans are given to individuals based on their social media reputation. You can connect via your LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter account. Step up your online social reputation with social lender and you can get quick cash into your Nigerian account in record time. Sterling Bank Instant Loan Maximum Amount The Sterling bank instant loan platform offers individuals and businesses in Nigeria loans of up to N5 million in 5 minutes. Sterling Bank Instant Loan Features Sterling bank instant Loan is a 24/7 service which does not require a collateral,

visits to the bank and application is done conveniently via Sterling Bank Payday Loan website online.

Sterling Bank mobile App or Internet Banking

No documentation required.

No collateral required.

30-day repayment tenor.

Requirements for Sterling Bank Instant Loan

All you need to do is meet the eligibility requirements, which include having a

Have a valid ID, Must be at least 18 years old Have a steady source of income. Provide your Sterling bank account details, Provide your personal details. Provide proof of employment or salary slips if you are applying for an instant salary advance loan. You can apply for up to ₦5 million from this Sterling bank Nigeria without providing any form of collateral other than your personal details and bank account information. Provide your bank Verification Number (BVN)

Steps To Apply for Sterling Bank Instant Loan

1, To apply for the Sterling Bank instant loan, you can use the Sterling bank USSD loan code via your smartphone by dialing *822# to get quick to Sterling bank instant today.

2. Alternatively for the Sterling Bank instant loan by downloading the specta instant loan app on the Google playstore

3. Create a Sterling bank Specta Loan account

4. Submit Complete your profile details

5. Submit your bank account information

6. Get credited with your Sterling Bank Instant Loan amount in just 5 minutes.