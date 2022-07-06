First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Quick Loan – Get Up To N2million Loan without Collateral

About First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Quick Loan

If you are looking for a bank in Nigeria that can offer you an instant loan without collateral, look no further than First City Monument Bank (FCMB). FCMB offers quick loans without collateral for both individuals and businesses.

The process is simple and straightforward, and you can get the money you need within 24 hours. Plus, there are no hidden fees or charges. You don’t have to deal with annoying paperwork either. What’s more, your privacy is protected by law – which means that even if you decide not to repay your loan, it won’t affect your credit score at all. And on top of all of this, there’s a wide range of products and services offered by FCMB to suit every type of customer’s needs.

Available Quick Loans at First City Monument Bank (FCMB)

There are three types of quick loans available at First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and they are.

Fast Cash : FCMB FastCash is a convenient, paperless credit facility with no collateral required for your emergencies and urgent needs. It is an instant loan and the application is through our USSD code *329#.

Salary Plus Loan : Salary Plus Loan is a credit scheme available to salary account holders. Through this scheme, our qualified customers can access either short or medium term funding to satisfy their personal financial needs. Premium Salary Loan : Premium Salary Plus loan provides confirmed staff of commercial organizations more useable funds. The employee’s organization must have been rated on Moody’s with a minimum A- rating, and eligible employees interested in the product must earn a minimum monthly income of N100, 000.00. See also Fidelity Bank Nigeria issues N41.21b Tier II Local Bonds

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Quick Loan Maximum Amount

Fast cash : You can get up to N200,000 quick loan without collateral

Salary plus : The maximum amount you are eligible for on salary plus quick loan will be displayed on the mobile screen as part of the loan application process.

Premium Salary loan : You can get up to N2million quick loan without collateral

USSD Code For First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Quick Loan

Below is the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) for Quick Loan USSD code *329*11#

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Quick Loan Features

Fast Cash Quick loan Features

Instant access to funds

Up to N200,000 loan amount

No paperwork required, just apply through the mobile app or *329*11#

No collateral needed

Interest rate for salaried is 8% while non-salaried is 15% upfront charge

30 days tenors for new customers

Up to 90 days clean up cycle for returning customers

Customer can apply as many times in a year as s/he is qualified.

Non FCMB Customers :This offer is currently open to FCMB customers only. To access our loan, kindly open an account on the FCMB New Mobile, Account Opening Portal or Dial *329#

Salary plus : Salary top-up loan is a credit scheme available to existing customers who have a salary plus loan. Prequalification is done based on criteria such as up-to-date salary and no missed repayments on loans within the last 6 months.

Premium Salary Plus Quick loan Features : Premium Salary Plus loan provides confirmed staff of commercial organizations more usable funds. The employee’s organization must have been rated on Moody’s with a minimum BB- rating, employees interested in the product must be eligible for minimum loan amount of 2,000,000.

Features

Minimum loan amount – N2 Million

Maximum tenure – 60 Months

Minimum tenure – 12 Months

Management fee – 1% flat upfront (0.5% for top-up loan)

Collateral – Domiciliation of salary, terminal benefits and other allowances

Insurance fee – 0.9%*loan amount*tenure (in years)

Steps to Apply for First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Quick Loan

To apply for Fast Cash instant loan at First City Monument Bank (FCMB), all you need is to download and apply via the FCMB mobile app or dial FCMB USSD code *329*11# on your smartphone. To apply for FCMB online Salary Plus and Premium Salary loan, please follow the steps below: