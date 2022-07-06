About UBA Bank Quick Loan
United Bank for Africa (UBA) is one of the banks in Nigeria that offers quick loans without collateral. UBA bank has a very simple and straightforward process for getting a loan. All you need to do is to go to UBA website and apply or visit any of their branches and meet with the loan officer to apply.
You will be asked to fill out a form and provide some basic information about yourself and your business. Once your application is approved, you will receive the loan amount within 24 hours. UBA bank also offer short-term personal loans from N100,000 up to N30million and you can repay only 5% of the amount borrowed every 30 days when your salary is paid again..
There are no hidden charges or fees associated with UBA salary advance quick loan as long as you repay them on time. On the other hand, if you miss even one payment, you will be penalized. You can get an instant approval through UBA’s e-loan platform which eliminates paper work and provides faster delivery of funds.
Requirements For UBA Bank Quick Loan
UBA Bank Quick Loan Maximum Amount
Salary Advance – UBA Bank Quick Loan : Get up to N30million Loan without Collateral is a short term facility that allows you to overdraw your current account for 6 months up to a maximum amount of =N=3 million. You can repay only 5% of the amount borrowed every 30 days when your salary is paid again.
USSD Code For UBA Bank Quick Loan
To get UBA Quick loan in Nigeria, you can dial *919*28# on your mobile phone number linked to your UBA salary account and proceed with the amount you want to apply for. After that, accept the terms and conditions of the loans, and complete the process. Instantly, you will receive the money in your account
UBA Bank Quick Loan Features
Steps to Apply for UBA Bank Quick Loan
- Dial *919*28& on your phone number linked to your UBA account.
- Enter the amount of money you want.
- Read and accept their terms and conditions.
- Proceed and enter your UBA mobile banking or transfer PIN.
- Complete the process.
Frequently Asked Question about UBA Bank Quick Loan
Visit our dedicated lending platform “Integrated Credit Express (ICE)” or walk into any of our Business Offices nearest to you. You can also contact your Relationship Manager for guidance.
To be eligible to obtain a loan facility, the following criteria are to be met:
You must be a confirmed staff of your organisation
You must run a UBA Salary Account
Your employer must be on the approved list of organisations for Personal Loans
To obtain the UBA Personal Loan, you would need to provide the following documents:
A duly completed Loan Application Form.
A copy of your pay slip and bank statement of account indicating salary inflows in the last 6 months.
A letter of awareness from your current employer.
Be First to Comment