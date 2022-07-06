UBA Bank Quick Loan : Get up to N30million Loan without Collateral

About UBA Bank Quick Loan

United Bank for Africa (UBA) is one of the banks in Nigeria that offers quick loans without collateral. UBA bank has a very simple and straightforward process for getting a loan. All you need to do is to go to UBA website and apply or visit any of their branches and meet with the loan officer to apply.

You will be asked to fill out a form and provide some basic information about yourself and your business. Once your application is approved, you will receive the loan amount within 24 hours. UBA bank also offer short-term personal loans from N100,000 up to N30million and you can repay only 5% of the amount borrowed every 30 days when your salary is paid again..

There are no hidden charges or fees associated with UBA salary advance quick loan as long as you repay them on time. On the other hand, if you miss even one payment, you will be penalized. You can get an instant approval through UBA’s e-loan platform which eliminates paper work and provides faster delivery of funds.

Requirements For UBA Bank Quick Loan

Functional savings or current salary account

Duly completed loan application form.

Valid means of Identification (international passport, national driver’s license, national id card and voters card).

Employer’s undertaking to domicile salary with UBA.

Duly accepted offer letter or employee inquiry form (The offer letter should contain Employee Name, Employee Job Description/Position; Nature of Employment (Permanent or Contract)

Employee Job Status (Confirmed or unconfirmed).

Copy of the obligor’s staff ID. See also Naira Devaluation calls loom as reserves fall below $40 billion

UBA Bank Quick Loan Maximum Amount

Salary Advance – UBA Bank Quick Loan : Get up to N30million Loan without Collateral is a short term facility that allows you to overdraw your current account for 6 months up to a maximum amount of =N=3 million. You can repay only 5% of the amount borrowed every 30 days when your salary is paid again.

USSD Code For UBA Bank Quick Loan

To get UBA Quick loan in Nigeria, you can dial *919*28# on your mobile phone number linked to your UBA salary account and proceed with the amount you want to apply for. After that, accept the terms and conditions of the loans, and complete the process. Instantly, you will receive the money in your account

UBA Bank Quick Loan Features

Convenient repayment period of 60 months

Attractive interest rate (the interest rate will be on floating terms subject to changes in money market conditions, for the period of the loan)

One-off management fee of 1%

Maximum loan amount of N30million

Minimum loan amount of N100,000

Access up to 50% of your debt service ratio(DSR)

Steps to Apply for UBA Bank Quick Loan

Dial *919*28& on your phone number linked to your UBA account. Enter the amount of money you want. Read and accept their terms and conditions. Proceed and enter your UBA mobile banking or transfer PIN. Complete the process.

Frequently Asked Question about UBA Bank Quick Loan

1) How do I apply for a Personal Loan?

Visit our dedicated lending platform “Integrated Credit Express (ICE)” or walk into any of our Business Offices nearest to you. You can also contact your Relationship Manager for guidance. 2) What is the maximum loan amount I can apply for? You can get up to N 30,000,000.00 (Thirty million naira) depending on your salary and other set terms and conditions.

3) What is the maximum loan tenor? You can enjoy flexible loan tenor up to 60 months.

4 ) How do I know if I am eligible for a loan? To be eligible to obtain a loan facility, the following criteria are to be met:

You must be a confirmed staff of your organisation

You must run a UBA Salary Account

Your employer must be on the approved list of organisations for Personal Loans 5) How long will it take to process a UBA Personal Loan request? The UBA Personal Loan facility request takes about 48 hours for loan disbursement, upon receipt of all required documentation.