Unity Bank Nigeria Quick Loan : Get up to N50million without Collateral

About Unity Bank Nigeria Quick Loan

Unity Bank Nigeria Plc. is one of the banks in Nigeria that offers quick loans for up to N50millon without collateral. The bank has a simple and straightforward process for applying for a loan.

All you need to do is fill out an online form and provide some basic information about yourself and your business. Once you submit your application, you will receive a decision within 24 hours. If you are approved, the funds will be deposited into your account within 48 hours. Unity Bank Nigeria Plc. also has flexible repayment terms and a relatively low interest rate. You can also apply for personal loans with this bank. There are no fees or charges associated with these loans. To qualify, you must have been employed for at least two years.

Available Quick Loan Facilities at Unity Bank Nigeria

Unity bank of Nigeria offers 3 types of short term quick loan to customers known as Unity Bank Salary Advance , Salary Backed Loan and Asset Acquisition Finance loan.

.Unity Bank Nigeria Quick Loan Maximum Amount

Successful quick loan applicant can get up to N50 million maximum from Unity bank of Nigeria with a flexible repayment plan, No documentation or collateral is required.

USSD Code For Unity Bank Nigeria Quick Loan

Unity Bank Nigeria USSD code for accessing quick loans is *7799#

Unity Bank Nigeria Quick Loan Features

Salary Advance Loan Features : A key thrust of our retail lending services is the provision of structured financial options to individuals with reliable and regular stream of cash inflows. Thus, individuals in salaried employment can access a variety of retail lending services that will allow them optimize their finances through bridging the occasional gap between financial obligations and the next payday or various other options that allow qualifying customers take advantage of their steady inflows to access facilities that will be repaid over time.

Steps to Apply for Unity Bank Nigeria Quick Loan

To apply for Unity Bank Nigeria Quick Loan kindly download the Unity bank mobile app on Google playstore and request for quick loan or use the Unity bank quick loan USSD code for accessing quick loans is *7799#