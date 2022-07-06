Zenith Bank Eazy Loan – Get up to N100,000 Loan without Collateral

About Zenith Bank Eazy Loan

Zenith Bank Eazy Loan – Get up to N100,000 Loan without Collateral – One of the top banks in Nigeria is Zenith Bank Plc. They offer quick loans without collateral for small businesses. The Zenith Bank Eazy loan is given based on your monthly salary and can be paid back within one months. There are no hidden fees or charges and you can access the funds within 24 hours.

Requirements for Zenith Bank Quick Loan

To get the Zenith bank eazy loan, all you need to do is meet the requirements stated below.

You must have a valid Nigeria National ID, Must be at least 18 years old Have a steady source of income. Provide your Zenith bank account details, Provide your personal details. Provide proof of employment or salary slips if you are applying for an instant salary advance loan. You can apply for up to ₦100,000 from Zenith bank Nigeria without providing any form of collateral other than your personal details and bank account information. Provide your bank Verification Number (BVN)

Zenith Bank Easy Loan Maximum Amount

With the Zenith Bank Eazy Loan you can get a maximum of N100,000 loan without collateral, no documents and in minutes.

USSD Code For Zenith Bank Eazy Loan

With the use of a smartphone you can obtain an instant cash loan worth N100,000 directly in to your bank account by just dialing the Zenith bank instant loan USSD code *966*11#

Zenith Bank Eazy Loan Features

Zenith Bank Eazy Loan is a 24/7 service which does not require a collateral,

visits to Zenith bank and application is done conveniently via Zenith Bank Loan website online.

Zenith Bank mobile App or Internet Banking

No documentation is required.

No collateral is required.

A 30 day repayment tenor.

Steps to Apply for Zenith Bank Eazy Loan