12 Banks in Nigeria that Offer Quick Loans Without Collateral – In Nigeria, getting quick loans from banks can be difficult, especially if you don’t have any collateral to offer as security against the loan.

If you need cash immediately and don’t want to wait around to be approved for a conventional loan, these banks in Nigeria may help you out with the money you need without putting your house or car at risk of repossession! Read on to learn more about these banks that offer quick loans without collateral in Nigeria!

1) Access Bank Payday Loan – Get up to N300,000 with Collateral

Sometimes in life emergencies arise before you get your payday and you might be low on cash. This is where Access Bank PayDay Loan comes in and you can get access to an instant loan. Access Bank of Nigeria offers payday loans of up to N300,000 to customers (both salary and non-salary earners).without collateral or documentation for a variety of purposes.

To get more information Click on >> HOW TO APPLY FOR ACCESS BANK PAYDAY LOAN

2) Sterling Bank Quick Loan : Get up to N5million loan without Collateral

Sterling Bank is one of the banks in Nigeria that offers quick loans without collateral. It’s the fastest lending platform which offers individuals and businesses loans of up to N5 million naira in 5 minutes only. No paper, no collateral and no visit to any office.

Are you a salary earner, entrepreneur or youth corper? Sterling bank Specta loan platform is designed to support your dreams and give you the life you desire. The process is quite simple and straightforward, and you can get the money you need in a matter of minutes via Sterling bank Specta and Social Lender instant loan.

You can apply for up to ₦5 million from this Sterling bank Nigeria without providing any form of collateral other than your personal details and bank account information.

To get more information, click on HOW TO APPLY FOR STERLING BANK QUICK LOAN

3) Fidelity Bank Payday Loan : Get up to N500,000 Loan without Collateral

Fidelity Bank is one of the banks in Nigeria that offers quick loans without collateral. The bank has a loan product called the Fidelity bank quick Loan, which is designed to help meet the financial needs of salary earners and self employed Nigerians. Fidelity Bank Offers quick loans of up to N500,000 with low interest rate, flexible repayment terms, without Collateral and no paper work is involved.

To get more information, click on HOW TO APPLY FOR FIDELITY BANK QUICK LOAN

4) Ecobank Nigeria Quick Loan : Get up to N5million Loan without Collateral

Ecobank Nigeria is one of the banks in Nigeria that offers quick loans of up to N5million without collateral to salary earners and self employed Nigerians. Ecobank Nigeria bank has a very simple and straightforward process for getting quick loans. All you need to do is visit Ecobank website or any of their branches across Nigeria to fill out a form and provide some basic information about yourself and your business. Once you submit the form, a representative from the bank will contact you to discuss the loan options available to you. They offer up to N5 million in unsecured loans with flexible repayment periods.

5) Zenith Bank Quick Loan – Get up to N100,000 Loan without Collateral

Zenith Bank Plc is one of the top banks in Nigeria. They offer quick loans of up to N100,000 to small business owners and salary earners in Nigeria with lower interest rate, no paper work required and without collateral. The Zenith bank quick loan is given based on your monthly salary and income earned by small businesses, repayable within one month or more depending on the agreed terms. There are no hidden fees or charges and you can access the funds within 24 hours.

6 ) First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Quick Loan : Get up to N2million without Collateral

If you are looking for a bank in Nigeria that can offer you quick loan without collateral, then look no further than First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Nigeria.

FCMB bank offers quick loans of up to N2million without collateral for both individuals and businesses. The process is simple and straightforward, and you can get the money you need within 24 hours. Plus, there are no hidden fees or charges. You don’t have to deal with annoying paperwork either. What’s more, your privacy is protected by law – which means that even if you decide not to repay your loan, it won’t affect your credit score at all. And on top of all of this, there’s a wide range of products and services offered by FCMB to suit every type of customer’s needs.

7 ) Unity Bank of Nigeria Quick Loan : Get up to N50million without Collateral

Unity Bank Nigeria Plc. is one of the top banks in Nigeria that offers up to N50million as quick loans to individuals and businesses in Nigeria without collateral.

Unity bank has a simple and straightforward process for applying for quick loan. All you need to do is fill out an online form and provide some basic information about yourself and your business. Once you submit your application, you will receive a decision within 24 hours. If you are approved, the funds will be deposited into your account within 48 hours.

Unity Bank Nigeria Plc. also has flexible repayment terms and a relatively low interest rate.There are no fees or charges associated with these loans. To qualify, you must have been employed for at least two years.

8 ) UBA Bank Quick Loan : Get up to N30million without Collateral

UBA Nigeria Plc. is one of the banks in Nigeria that offers quick loans up to N30million without collateral. The process for getting quick loan from UBA bank has a very simple and straightforward . All you need to do is to visit any of their website or any of the bank branches and meet with the loan officer. You will be asked to fill out a form and provide some basic information about yourself and your business. Once your application is approved, you will receive the loan amount within 24 hours. They also offer short-term personal loans from N5,000 up to N30million. There are no hidden charges or fees associated with these types of loans as long as you repay them on time. On the other hand, if you miss even one payment, you will be penalized. You can get quick approval through UBA’s e-loan platform which eliminates paper work and provides faster delivery of funds.

9 ) Union Bank of Nigeria Quick Loan : Get up to N100,000 loan without Collateral

Union Bank of Nigeria PLC is a top bank in Nigeria that offers quick loans of up to N100,000 to salary earners and small businesses without collateral. The process is simple and straightforward, and you can get the money you need in a matter of minutes. All you need to do is fill out an online application and provide some basic information about yourself and your business. You’ll also need to submit two or three recent bank statements as well as any other relevant documents. Once you submit the required documentation, they will review it within 24 hours and notify you whether or not your application has been approved.

10) WEMA Bank Quick Loan : Get up to N3million loan without Collateral

WEMA Bank is a leading bank in Nigeria that offers quick loans of up to N3million to individuals and businesses in Nigeria without collateral. The process of getting quick loan from Wema bank is simple and straightforward, and you can get the money you need in a matter of minutes. All you need to do is fill out an online application and provide some basic information about yourself and your business. You will then be contacted by phone within 24 hours for additional documentation. If approved, you will receive the funds via the Wema bank mobile transfer or direct deposit into your account at no cost.

11) Polaris Bank Quick Loan : Get 50% Salary Advance without Collateral

Polaris Bank of Nigeria is one of the top banks in Nigeria that offers quick loans known as Salary advance to workers in government and private organization in Nigeria without collateral. This is a great option for those who need money quickly and do not have the time to wait for a traditional bank loan. The application process is simple and easy to understand, and you can get your money within 24 hours. To apply, all you need to do is send an email with your name, phone number, reason for applying for the loan, date of birth and location. After this information has been verified, you will be contacted about getting approved or denied.

12 ) Gtbank Quick Loan : Get up to N5million Quick Credit Loan Without Collateral

Gtbank of Nigeria offers quick loans of up to N5million as an unsecured loan product known as QuickCredit to salary earners and small business owners in Nigeria without the need for collateral.

You can apply for a QuickCredit loan online or at any GTBank branch. The maximum loan amount is N5 million and the interest rate is 16% per annum. Repayment period is between 6 and 24 months. There are no extra charges for borrowing from this loan facility and it comes with a flexible repayment method.

