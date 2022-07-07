Polaris Bank Quick Loan – Get 50% Salary Advance without Collateral

About Polaris Bank Quick Loan

Polaris bank Salary Advance is one of the banks in Nigeria that offers quick loans without collateral. Polaris announces the introduction of it’s Salary Advance loan to salary earners in Nigeria, with this quick loan opportunity you can access up to 50% of your next salary in advance and it is processed and disbursed in less than 1 minute when you apply via the Polaris bank loan USSD code *833*12#. its numerous 24/7 ATM facilities across Nigeria or via your smartphone device using our VULTe and USSD.

This is a great option for Nigerians who need money quickly and do not have the time to wait for a traditional bank loan. The application process is simple and easy to understand, and you can get your money within 24 hours. To apply, all you need to do is send an email with your name, phone number, reason for applying for the loan, date of birth and location. After this information has been verified, you will be contacted about getting approved or denied.

Requirements For Polaris Bank Quick Loan

Applicant must have a valid ID,

Must be at least 18 years old

Have a steady source of income.

Provide your Polaris bank account details,

Provide your personal details.

Provide proof of employment or salary slips if you are applying for an instant salary advance loan.

You can apply for up to 50% of your monthly salary from this Polaris bank Nigeria without providing any form of collateral other than your personal details and bank account information.

Provide your bank Verification Number (BVN) Applicant must follow Terms and conditions apply

Polaris Bank Quick Loan Maximum Amount

You can borrow up to 50% of your next salary in advance and it is processed

USSD Code For Polaris Bank Quick Loan

Apply for quick loan via the Polaris bank loan USSD code *833*12#.

Polaris Bank Quick Loan Features

Quick access to funds for bridging short-term funding gap.

Access 50% of monthly net income upfront

24 hours loan processing time

No collateral required

Minimal Documentation

Competitive pricing

Steps to Apply for Polaris Bank Quick Loan

To apply Polaris bank Salary advance (quick loans)please dial this USSD *833*12# from your smartphone and follow the instructions to access the Payday loan/Salary Advance. It takes less than a minute

Also you can apply for a quick loan by visiting Polaris bank website online or any of the Polaris bank branches closest to you to complete a loan application form and submit same with other required documents

You can all Polaris Yes Center on 0700-7652747, 08069880000, 01-4482100 or 01-2705850.

You can call your relationship officer

How To payback Polaris Bank Quick Loan

At the payback date, if your Polaris bank quick loan is still outstanding you will get a repayment notification after which your account will be automatically debited

The Polarsis bank quick loan customer gets a repayment notification

You may also wish to repay the Polaris bank quick loan before the payback date from the Bills Payment option on the menu