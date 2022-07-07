Union Bank Quick Loan : Get up to N100,000 Loan without Collateral

About Union Bank Quick Loan

Union Bank of Nigeria PLC is one of the banks in Nigeria that offers quick loans of up to N100,000 or 50% of your salary and pay back per month without collateral. The process is simple and straightforward, and you can get the money you need in a matter of minutes.

All you need to do is fill out an online application or use the Union bank of Nigeria mobile App or the Union bank USSD code and provide some basic information about yourself and your business. You will also need to submit two or three recent bank statements as well as any other relevant documents. Once you submit the required documentation, they will review it within 24 hours and notify you whether or not your application has been approved.

Requirements For Union Bank Quick Loan

To obtain Salary Advance quick loan from Union bank Nigeria, all you need to do is simply to meet the eligibility requirements, which includes.

Have a valid ID, Must be at least 18 years old Have a steady source of income. Provide your Union bank account details, Provide your personal details. Provide proof of employment or salary slips if you are applying for an instant salary advance loan. You can apply for up to ₦100,000 from this Union bank Nigeria without providing any form of collateral other than your personal details and bank account information. Provide your bank Verification Number (BVN)

Union Bank Quick Loan Maximum Amount

With Union bank quick loan you get a minimum monthly salary amount of N15,000 and

a maximum loan amount of N100,000

USSD Code For Union Bank Quick Loan

To access the salary advance use this Union bank quick loan USSD code *826*41#

Union Bank Quick Loan Features

Union bank Minimum monthly salary – N15,000

Union bank Maximum loan amount-N100,000

Loan tenor – 30 days

Salary domiciliation – 3 months

Loan limit – 50% of salary

Steps to Apply for Union Bank Quick Loan

To apply for the Union bank Nigeria quick loan

Start by logging on to the Union Bank of Nigeria website online

Then Scroll down to the Apply for the quick loan option and click “learn more”

Look through all the Union bank loan bundles click Apply on your choice of the bundle.

Fill all required fields in the Union Bank loan application form

Then Select the quick loan amount your interest rate will display

Your money will be deposited in your bank account within 24 hours if the application is accepted

Quick loan repayment is encouraged to be made within the payment required period

Alternatively you can apply for the Union bank quick loan from your smartphone via this Union bank USSD code *826*41#.

You can apply also by downloading Union Bank Mobile App and filling the required loan form.

You can get quick loan through Union Bank ATMs throughout Nigeria.

Frequently Asked Question about Union Bank Quick Loan

How long will it take to receive funds from Union Bank Nigeria?

Small loan requests without collateral usually tend to come with quicker loan disbursement. The credit facility applied for, also affects the time it takes to receive any approved funds.

How long do I have to pay back a Union Bank loan?

Union Bank Nigeria offers a range of short and long-term loan facilities tend to come with longer repayment periods.

How much can I borrow from Union Bank quick loan plan?

Union Bank of Nigeria can fund small, medium and large business. The amount of money Union Bank Nigeria will lend to you, is related to your business’s income. Bigger businesses in Nigeria tend to have greater cash flow, and will thus be entitled to borrow more money.

What is the interest rate charged on a Union Bank loan?

Union Bank of Nigeria interest rates differ. Single digit interest rates are offered, typically as part of a government-backed scheme. Funds directly from Union Bank’s ledger may be more costly.

Does Union Bank of Nigeria require collateral?

Union Bank of Nigeria offers both secured and unsecured loans. As a result, collateral is not always required. However, the amount of money you are able to borrow without collateral is limited.