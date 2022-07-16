 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Contact Addresses of LAPO Microfinance Bank Branches in Nigeria

By ojootaru on July 16, 2022

LAPO Microfinance bank is one of the top Microfinance banks in Nigeria known for offering loans and other financial services to individuals and businesses across Nigeria. In this post we have complied a list of contact addresses of LAPO Microfinance bank branches close to your location.

LAPO Microfinance Bank branch in Oyo State Nigeria

Number 197 Adekunle Fajuyi Rd, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Oyo State
Opp Sango Cemetry, 56 Oyo Road, Sango, Mokola Hill, Ibadan, Oyo

LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Lagos

Number 37 Oju Elegba Road, Yaba, Lagos

1st Floor, 65 Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos

Number 41 Oba Molaja Ogunlewe Road, Ikorodu, Lagos

Orishigun Street, Mile 12, Lagos

Number 99 Olojo Drive, Egbeda, Lagos

Number 7 Iganmu Road, Ijora, Lagos
Number 18 Bale Road, Ajengule, Lagos
Number 456 Agege Motor Road, Oshodi, Ikeja, Lagos
Number 108 Old Abeokuta Road, Oba Akran, Lagos
Ashafa Bus Stop, 54 Dopemu Road, Dopemu, Lagos
Gobi Villa II, 121 Idimu Road, Alimosho, Lagos
FHC7+7Q7, Aja, Lagos
Number 83 Ojo Road, Off Aduke Bus Stop, Ajegunle, Lagos
Number 2-20 Ilaka St, Ilupeju, Lagos
Number 221 Old Abeokuta Road, Agege, Lagos
Opposite Dapsey Oil Petrol Station, Egan Igando, Lagos
3 Alaba Williams St, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos
15 Ashipa Rd, Idimu, Lagos
Toll Gate Busstop Sango, Agege
148 Okota Rd, Ilasamaja, Lagos
LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Ogun State
Oke – Ilewo Road, Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State

LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Osun State Nigeria

No; 23 IdiIfa Street, Gbongan Street, Osogbo, Osun State
2A Agowande Street, Ife, Osun State

LAPO Microfinance Bank branch(s) in Kwara State of  Nigeria

No; 14 Umaru Audi Road, Ilorin, Kwara State
LAPO Microfinance Bank branch(s) in Edo State
Plot 6 S & T Rd, Uselu 300103, Benin City, Edo State
18 Dawson Rd, Benin, Edo State
No; 2 secretariat road, Auchi, Edo State
LAPO Place, 18 Dawson Rd, Benin City
LAPO Microfinance Bank branch(s) in Ondo State
Spring Bank Building, Ikare, Ondo State
LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Imo State
Plot 131, Ikenegbu Layout, Owerri, Imo State
No; 108 Wetheral Rd, Owerri, Imo State
Umuezeala, Orlu
No; 69 Douglas Rd, Owerri

LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Ekiti State
Oke Ila Street, Ijero, Ekiti State

LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Enugu State

No; 187 Old Abakaliki Rd, Emene, Enugu
No; 177 Agbani Rd, Uwani, Enugu
No; 13 Nike Lake Road, Trans- Ekulu, Enugu
No; 39 Zik Ave, Uwani, Enugu

LAPO MIcrofinance Bank branches in Abuja

Kubwa Shopping Plaza Gbazango Extension, Suite 12 And 13, Kubwa, Abuja

LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Rivers State

Stadium Rd, opposite Echelon heights, Rumuibekwe, Port Harcourt
Harold Wilson Dr, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
No; 163 Sathcom House, Rumudara, Port Harcourt

LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Abia State

Beside OPM Church, 76 Km 6 Aba-Owerri Road, Osisioma Industry Layout Road, Aba, Abia State
No; 76 Faulks Rd, Aba
Oj Plaza Surgical Line, Ariaria, Aba
No 1 Ihenta Road, Ohafia
No; 22 Asa Road, Aba

LAPO MIcrofinance Bank branches in Anambra State

Owerri road, Army Barracks, Onitsha

LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Benue State

Calabar Street, Ogoja

No ; 2 Ankpa Quarters Road, Ankpa – Aukpa Rd, Ward, Makurdi

LAPO Microfinance Bank in Kogi State

Murtala Mohammed Way, Lokoja

LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Akwa Ibom State

Ibo Hall Rd, Ikot Ekpene
LAPO Direct Customer Service line

Call: +(234) 813 984 0230
Days: Monday to Friday
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

LAPO WhatsApp Business Account

Text: +(234) 815 055 3264
Days: Monday to Friday
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

LAPO Microfinance Bank Loan Requirements and Application Here

