Contact Addresses of LAPO Microfinance Bank Branches in Nigeria

LAPO Microfinance bank is one of the top Microfinance banks in Nigeria known for offering loans and other financial services to individuals and businesses across Nigeria. In this post we have complied a list of contact addresses of LAPO Microfinance bank branches close to your location.

LAPO Microfinance Bank branch in Oyo State Nigeria

Number 197 Adekunle Fajuyi Rd, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Oyo State

Opp Sango Cemetry, 56 Oyo Road, Sango, Mokola Hill, Ibadan, Oyo

LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Lagos

Number 37 Oju Elegba Road, Yaba, Lagos

1st Floor, 65 Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos

Number 41 Oba Molaja Ogunlewe Road, Ikorodu, Lagos

Orishigun Street, Mile 12, Lagos

Number 99 Olojo Drive, Egbeda, Lagos

Number 7 Iganmu Road, Ijora, Lagos

Number 18 Bale Road, Ajengule, Lagos

Number 456 Agege Motor Road, Oshodi, Ikeja, Lagos

Number 108 Old Abeokuta Road, Oba Akran, Lagos

Ashafa Bus Stop, 54 Dopemu Road, Dopemu, Lagos

Gobi Villa II, 121 Idimu Road, Alimosho, Lagos

FHC7+7Q7, Aja, Lagos

Number 83 Ojo Road, Off Aduke Bus Stop, Ajegunle, Lagos

Number 2-20 Ilaka St, Ilupeju, Lagos

Number 221 Old Abeokuta Road, Agege, Lagos

Opposite Dapsey Oil Petrol Station, Egan Igando, Lagos

3 Alaba Williams St, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos

15 Ashipa Rd, Idimu, Lagos

Toll Gate Busstop Sango, Agege

148 Okota Rd, Ilasamaja, Lagos

LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Ogun State

Oke – Ilewo Road, Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State

LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Osun State Nigeria

No; 23 IdiIfa Street, Gbongan Street, Osogbo, Osun State

2A Agowande Street, Ife, Osun State

LAPO Microfinance Bank branch(s) in Kwara State of Nigeria

No; 14 Umaru Audi Road, Ilorin, Kwara State

LAPO Microfinance Bank branch(s) in Edo State

Plot 6 S & T Rd, Uselu 300103, Benin City, Edo State

18 Dawson Rd, Benin, Edo State

No; 2 secretariat road, Auchi, Edo State

LAPO Place, 18 Dawson Rd, Benin City

LAPO Microfinance Bank branch(s) in Ondo State

Spring Bank Building, Ikare, Ondo State

LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Imo State

Plot 131, Ikenegbu Layout, Owerri, Imo State

No; 108 Wetheral Rd, Owerri, Imo State

Umuezeala, Orlu

No; 69 Douglas Rd, Owerri

LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Ekiti State

Oke Ila Street, Ijero, Ekiti State

LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Enugu State

No; 187 Old Abakaliki Rd, Emene, Enugu

No; 177 Agbani Rd, Uwani, Enugu

No; 13 Nike Lake Road, Trans- Ekulu, Enugu

No; 39 Zik Ave, Uwani, Enugu

LAPO MIcrofinance Bank branches in Abuja

Kubwa Shopping Plaza Gbazango Extension, Suite 12 And 13, Kubwa, Abuja

LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Rivers State

Stadium Rd, opposite Echelon heights, Rumuibekwe, Port Harcourt

Harold Wilson Dr, Port Harcourt, Rivers State

No; 163 Sathcom House, Rumudara, Port Harcourt

LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Abia State

Beside OPM Church, 76 Km 6 Aba-Owerri Road, Osisioma Industry Layout Road, Aba, Abia State

No; 76 Faulks Rd, Aba

Oj Plaza Surgical Line, Ariaria, Aba

No 1 Ihenta Road, Ohafia

No; 22 Asa Road, Aba

LAPO MIcrofinance Bank branches in Anambra State

Owerri road, Army Barracks, Onitsha

LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Benue State

Calabar Street, Ogoja

No ; 2 Ankpa Quarters Road, Ankpa – Aukpa Rd, Ward, Makurdi

LAPO Microfinance Bank in Kogi State

Murtala Mohammed Way, Lokoja

LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Akwa Ibom State

Ibo Hall Rd, Ikot Ekpene

LAPO Direct Customer Service line

Call: +(234) 813 984 0230

Days: Monday to Friday

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

LAPO WhatsApp Business Account

Text: +(234) 815 055 3264

Days: Monday to Friday

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

