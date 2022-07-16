Contact Addresses of LAPO Microfinance Bank Branches in Nigeria

LAPO Microfinance bank is one of the top Microfinance banks in Nigeria known for offering loans and other financial services to individuals and businesses across Nigeria. In this post we have complied a list of contact addresses of LAPO Microfinance bank branches close to your location.
LAPO Microfinance Bank branch in Oyo State Nigeria
Number 197 Adekunle Fajuyi Rd, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Oyo State
Opp Sango Cemetry, 56 Oyo Road, Sango, Mokola Hill, Ibadan, Oyo
LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Lagos
Number 37 Oju Elegba Road, Yaba, Lagos
1st Floor, 65 Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Lagos
Number 41 Oba Molaja Ogunlewe Road, Ikorodu, Lagos
Orishigun Street, Mile 12, Lagos
Number 99 Olojo Drive, Egbeda, Lagos
Number 7 Iganmu Road, Ijora, Lagos
Number 18 Bale Road, Ajengule, Lagos
Number 456 Agege Motor Road, Oshodi, Ikeja, Lagos
Number 108 Old Abeokuta Road, Oba Akran, Lagos
Ashafa Bus Stop, 54 Dopemu Road, Dopemu, Lagos
Gobi Villa II, 121 Idimu Road, Alimosho, Lagos
FHC7+7Q7, Aja, Lagos
Number 83 Ojo Road, Off Aduke Bus Stop, Ajegunle, Lagos
Number 2-20 Ilaka St, Ilupeju, Lagos
Number 221 Old Abeokuta Road, Agege, Lagos
Opposite Dapsey Oil Petrol Station, Egan Igando, Lagos
3 Alaba Williams St, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos
15 Ashipa Rd, Idimu, Lagos
Toll Gate Busstop Sango, Agege
148 Okota Rd, Ilasamaja, Lagos
LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Ogun State
Oke – Ilewo Road, Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State
LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Osun State Nigeria
No; 23 IdiIfa Street, Gbongan Street, Osogbo, Osun State
2A Agowande Street, Ife, Osun State
LAPO Microfinance Bank branch(s) in Kwara State of Nigeria
No; 14 Umaru Audi Road, Ilorin, Kwara State
LAPO Microfinance Bank branch(s) in Edo State
Plot 6 S & T Rd, Uselu 300103, Benin City, Edo State
18 Dawson Rd, Benin, Edo State
No; 2 secretariat road, Auchi, Edo State
LAPO Place, 18 Dawson Rd, Benin City
LAPO Microfinance Bank branch(s) in Ondo State
Spring Bank Building, Ikare, Ondo State
LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Imo State
Plot 131, Ikenegbu Layout, Owerri, Imo State
No; 108 Wetheral Rd, Owerri, Imo State
Umuezeala, Orlu
No; 69 Douglas Rd, Owerri
LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Ekiti State
Oke Ila Street, Ijero, Ekiti State
LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Enugu State
No; 187 Old Abakaliki Rd, Emene, Enugu
No; 177 Agbani Rd, Uwani, Enugu
No; 13 Nike Lake Road, Trans- Ekulu, Enugu
No; 39 Zik Ave, Uwani, Enugu
LAPO MIcrofinance Bank branches in Abuja
Kubwa Shopping Plaza Gbazango Extension, Suite 12 And 13, Kubwa, Abuja
LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Rivers State
Stadium Rd, opposite Echelon heights, Rumuibekwe, Port Harcourt
Harold Wilson Dr, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
No; 163 Sathcom House, Rumudara, Port Harcourt
LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Abia State
Beside OPM Church, 76 Km 6 Aba-Owerri Road, Osisioma Industry Layout Road, Aba, Abia State
No; 76 Faulks Rd, Aba
Oj Plaza Surgical Line, Ariaria, Aba
No 1 Ihenta Road, Ohafia
No; 22 Asa Road, Aba
LAPO MIcrofinance Bank branches in Anambra State
Owerri road, Army Barracks, Onitsha
LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Benue State
Calabar Street, Ogoja
No ; 2 Ankpa Quarters Road, Ankpa – Aukpa Rd, Ward, Makurdi
LAPO Microfinance Bank in Kogi State
Murtala Mohammed Way, Lokoja
LAPO Microfinance Bank branches in Akwa Ibom State
Ibo Hall Rd, Ikot Ekpene
LAPO Direct Customer Service line
Call: +(234) 813 984 0230
Days: Monday to Friday
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
LAPO WhatsApp Business Account
Text: +(234) 815 055 3264
Days: Monday to Friday
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
