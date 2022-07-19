Access Bank/GE Healthcare Equipment Finance Loan – How To Apply

Access Bank/GE Healthcare Equipment Finance Loan – As part of its expansion program, Access Bank Nigeria has partnered with GE Healthcare Equipment Finance to help Nigerian healthcare providers and organisations finance their medical equipment like (Digital Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Equipment, Life Care Support equipment). Access bank Nigeria will provide loans from N5million to N300million through the GE Healthcare Equipment Finance Loan program. Applying for these loans takes less than five minutes if you already have an Access Bank account; you can find out more information about how to do this on their website (see link below).

Benefits of the Access Bank /GE Healthcare Equipment Finance Loan

The Access Bank/GE Healthcare Equipment Finance Loan offers a number of benefits to small businesses in Nigeria. With this loan, small businesses can access the financing they need to purchase healthcare equipment. The loan also offers competitive interest rates and repayment terms, making it an attractive option for small businesses. Also the scheme helps circumvent equipment financing challenges such as: Onerous documentation requirement, Stiff collateral requirement, Delayed turnaround time, Huge financing cost and Short Loan financing period.

Eligibility Access Bank/GE Healthcare Equipment Finance Loan offer is for all registered healthcare providers in Nigeria who are interested in purchasing Healthcare Equipment from General Electric i.e. Hospitals, Clinics and diagnostic centres who have been in operation for at least one year.

Requirements for Access Bank/GE Healthcare Equipment Finance Loan

One year of operation with the key promoter having minimum of four years’ experience in a Public or private firm. Registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and relevant regulatory authorities 1-year Bank Statement showing account activity over the period Affiliation with HMO A request letter

Collateral Required for Access Bank/GE Healthcare Equipment Finance Loan It will be Charged on the Equipment financed Personal Guarantee of business promoter Domiciliation of sales to Access Bank

Interest Rates

Access Bank Nigeria and GE Healthcare Equipment Finance Loan Application Interest Rates Access Bank Nigeria and GE Healthcare Equipment Finance Loan offer very competitive interest rates of 15% p.a. for a minimum loan amount of N5,000,000 (Five Million Naira) and the maximum loan amount is N300,000,000 (Three Hundred Million Naira) for tenors of up to 5years repayment plan.

How to Apply for Access Bank/GE Healthcare Equipment Finance Loan

You can apply for the Access Bank Nigeria/GE Healthcare Equipment Finance Loan by filling out an online application. The application will ask for basic information about your business, including the amount of financing you’re requesting and how you plan to use the funds. Once you’ve submitted your application, a loan officer will review it and get back to you with a decision. If approved, you’ll be able to access the funds as soon as the next business day.

Access Bank/GE Healthcare Equipment Finance Loan Application Process

Applying for a loan can be a daunting task, but with a little preparation it can be a smooth process. Here are the steps to follow when applying for an Access Bank Nigeria/GE Healthcare Equipment Finance Loan:

1. Gather the required documents.

2. Complete the application form.

3. Submit the form and supporting documents to Access Bank Nigeria.

4. Wait for a decision from Access Bank Nigeria.

5. If approved, sign the loan agreement and start using the loan proceeds.

6. Your repayment schedule will depend on your agreed plan.

7. You will receive monthly statements from GE Healthcare Equipment Finance detailing your balance owed, payment history, and other information about your account.

8. Once you have paid off the total amount borrowed, you can contact Access Bank to close your GE Healthcare Equipment Finance loan account.

