CIT MFBank Asset & Equipment Finance Loan : How to Apply

You may be surprised to find out that your favorite retailer likely has an asset and equipment finance loan through CIT MicroFinance Bank, one of the leading asset and equipment finance lenders in Nigeria. By applying for an asset and equipment finance loan with CIT MFBank, you can fund the upgrade your lifestyle or expansion of your business’s facilities by purchasing new equipment, improving on existing equipment, or expanding into new areas like online sales. To learn more about how to apply for an asset and equipment finance loan from CIT MFBank, visit the CIT MicroFinance Bank website now!

About CIT MFBank Asset & Equipment Finance Loan

CIT Microfinance Bank offers direct purchase of assets for (both income generating assets and household items) business owners and salary earners. Our Objective is to enable customers acquire assets/Equipment such as Household Item/Appliances, Motor Vehicles, Income Generating Equipment, etc. that will boost their income generating capacity or for personal use to improve their standard of living.

Features of CIT MFBank Asset & Equipment Finance Loan

The loan tenure shall be between 30-365 days & insured if need be

Assets be bought in the name of the CITMFB

20-40% of asset worth to be contributed by lessor

Post Dated Cheques of Beneficiary

2 guarantor’s cheque.

Equipment/ Asset forms the Collateral

Interest rate at 4% per month and upfront of 3.5% Eligibility Any salary earner, self-employed or professional Public and Private companies, Government sector employees including Public Sector is eligible for a Asset/Equipment Finance. Maximum age of applicant at loan maturity: 60 years

Minimum Net Monthly Income: ₦20,000

All Applicant should have the bank specified credit score.

How To Apply for CIT MFBank Asset & Equipment Finance Loan

To apply for CIT MFBank Asset & Equipment Finance Loan, log on to CIT MFBank’s website and fill out the online application form. You will need to provide information about you e.g your ID, Utility Bill & Bank Statement and details about the equipment you wish to finance. Once you have submitted your application, a representative from CIT MFBank will contact you to discuss your loan options and provide you with a decision. If approved the bank will contact you.

The Final Thoughts on Applying for an Asset Financing Loan

If you’re in the market for an asset finance loan, CIT MFBank offers a great option with their online application. The process is straightforward and easy to follow. Be sure to have all your documentation in order before starting the application so you can streamline the process and avoid any delays. Once you’ve submitted your application, all that’s left is to wait for a decision from the bank. For the quickest response time, it’s best to apply for financing on weekdays during regular business hours. You’ll get a response on-the-spot if your application meets all requirements.