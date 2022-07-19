UBA Asset Finance Loan Requirements and Application

UBA Asset Finance Loan Requirements and Application – An asset finance loan, also known as equipment finance or asset-based financing, offers Individuals and Small business owners the capital they need to purchase new equipment and other assets. Asset finance loans are typically secured by the asset that’s being financed, which means your business will be required to put up collateral in the form of your new equipment in order to receive financing from your bank or lender. To learn more about UBA Bank Asset Finance Loan Requirements in Nigeria and to fill out an application online, keep reading this UBA Bank Asset Finance Loan requirements guide, which will explain everything you need to know about these loans.

What Does UBA Bank Asset Finance Mean?

UBA Bank offers asset finance loans to individuals and small business owners in order to help them purchase Home appliances , Electronic devices, Phones, Generators, Solar systems,Furniture etc. with the UBA bank Asset Finance Loan and pay back conveniently over a period of 2years.

Also, this type of financing allows individuals and small business owners to purchase the assets they need without having to put up any collateral. In order to qualify for a loan, you have must have a good credit history and be able to demonstrate their ability to repay the loan.

Product Features & benefits

You can Access to a wide array of reputable dealers/retailers

A Convenient repayment period of 24 months

It Attractive interest rate (the interest rate will be on floating terms subject to changes in money market conditions, for the period of the loan)

Maximum loan amount of N3million

Minimum loan amount of N35,000

Minimum equity contribution of 30%

Eligibility Criteria for UBA Bank Asset Finance

Functional savings or current salary account with UBA

Duly completed loan application form with UBA

Must have a Valid means of Identification (International Passport, National Driver’s License, National ID Card and Voters’ Card).

Must get Employer’s undertaking to domicile salary with UBA bank

Duly accepted offer letter or employee inquiry form (The offer letter should contain Employee Name, Employee Job Description/Position; Nature of Employment (Permanent or Contract); Employee Job Status (Confirmed or unconfirmed).

Show Copy of the customer’s staff ID.

The application process is simple and can be done online. Once approved, business owners will receive the funds they need in order to purchase the assets they need for their business.

What are the Requirements for a UBA Asset Finance Loan?

To qualify for an asset finance loan from UBA Bank Nigeria, you’ll need to have a good credit history and a steady income. You’ll also need to have collateral to put up against the loan. The collateral can be in the form of property, savings, or investments. Finally, you’ll need to have a business plan that outlines how you’ll use the loan proceeds to grow your business. You can apply for an asset finance loan online by completing our pre-application questionnaire. If you meet all of these requirements, we’ll review your application and contact you with more information about the next steps in our process.

What types of businesses do we Lend to?

We lend to individuals and to a variety of businesses, including: sole proprietorships, limited liability companies (LLCs), corporations, and partnerships. We also lend to non-profit organizations and religious institutions.

How do I apply for an asset finance loan?

You can apply for an asset finance loan through UBA Bank Nigeria’s online portal or at any UBA bank branch across Nigeria by following the steps below.

Get pro-forma invoice (PFI) for preferred items from any approved vendor

Then visit a UBA bank branch to complete a loan application form

Execute an offer letter detailing the loan terms and requirements, following approval

Pick up preferred items from the vendor

The requirements for the loan are as follows: you must be a Nigerian citizen, you must have a valid ID, you must have a source of income, you must have a bank account with UBA and you must be at least 18 years old. The application process is simple and straightforward. Once you have submitted your application, a UBA representative will contact you to discuss the next steps.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How do I qualify for a UBA Bank Nigeria asset finance loan?

To qualify for a UBA Bank Nigeria asset finance loan, you must be a Nigerian citizen over the age of 18 with a valid ID. You will also need to have an active bank account and proof of income.

2. How much can I borrow?

The amount you can borrow depends on your income and the value of the asset you are using as collateral, but the maximum loan amount is N3million ,minimum loan amount of N35,000 and Minimum equity contribution of 30%

3. What type of assets can I use as collateral?

You do not need any collateral for asset financing. The asset financed serves as collateral..

Remember, you are obligated to repay the full balance of your UBA Bank Nigeria asset finance loan when it comes due.