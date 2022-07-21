Lapo Microfinance Bank Asset Finance Loan without Collateral – How to Apply

If you are in need of an asset loan from Lapo Microfinance Bank, then you’re in luck. Lapo Microfinance Bank is a financial institution in Nigeria that offers asset financing to individuals and business owners to enable them acquire valuable assets such as refrigerators, grinding machines, generators and tricycles that can help boost the productivity of their businesses without any collateral. The requirements for the loan are as follows: the applicant must be a Nigerian citizen, must have a minimum of two years in business, must have a bank account with the Lapo Microfinance Bank, and must provide collateral. The application process is as follows: the applicant must fill out an online form, upload supporting documents, and wait for approval. If approved, the applicant will receive the loan within 24 hours.

No collateral

Quick access to funds for the purchase of business assets

Flexible repayment structure

Low interest rate

Expert financial advice available

Features Of Lapo Microfinance Bank Asset Finance Loan

Loan Facility range: N20,000 (minimum) to N400,000 (maximum)

Methodology: Individual and group

Duration: 11 months

Grace period: 30days

Requirements for Lapo Microfinance Bank Asset Finance Loan

In order to qualify for an asset loan from Lapo Microfinance Bank in Nigeria, you must first meet some basic requirements. The applicant must be a Nigerian citizen, must be at least 18 years old, have a steady source of income, and have a good credit history. Additionally, you will need to provide 2 credible guarantors, then you can apply for the SME loan which is collateral free.

Documentation Needed for Application

Must have a Savings account with LAPO Microfinance Bank

Duly completed application form

Provide 2 guarantors

Provide 2 recent passport-size photographs

Provide Current utility bill

Provide a valid means of ID (national ID, driver’s license, voter’s card or international passport)

Step by Step Process For Lapo Microfinance Bank Asset Finance Loan Application

1. Research the Lapo Microfinance Bank Asset Loan and requirements in Nigeria.

2. Meet with a loan officer at the bank to discuss your needs and fill out an application.

3. Be sure to have all required documentation, such as identification, financial statements, and guarantors letter, ready when you apply.

4. Once your application is approved, sign the loan agreement and begin making payments on the loan.

5. It’s important to make timely payments so that your credit rating remains high.

6. Make contact with Lapo Microfinance Bank if you’re unable to make scheduled payments; they will work with you to help keep your credit rating high.

7. If you default on your loan or become delinquent, it may be difficult for you to get another line of credit or take out loans from other banks in the future.

To apply, visit the Lapo Microfinance Bank Asset Finance Loan website where you can submit your application online and upload required documents.