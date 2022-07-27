Alliant Credit Union Mobile Check Deposit Limits : How Much Can You Deposit?

Alliant Credit Union Mobile Check Deposit Limits: How Much Can You Deposit? The Alliant Credit Union mobile Check Deposit Limit allows members to deposit checks via the Alliant Mobile app, up to $100,000 per day. By utilizing this feature, you can deposit checks from your mobile device at any time, even when you’re out of the office or away from home.

What are the Alliant Credit Union mobile check deposit limits?

Alliant Credit Union mobile check deposit limits range is $100,000 per day. The limit is based on your account type and history with the credit union. If you have a history of depositing large amounts of money, you may be able to increase your limit. To find out what your limit is, log in to the Alliant mobile app and tap on the Deposit tab.

What if I exceed my Alliant Credit Union mobile check deposit limit?

Alliant Credit Union has a mobile check deposit limit of $100,000 per day/. If you exceed this limit, you may be charged a fee by Alliant or have your account frozen. Additionally, if you attempt to deposit a check that is over the limit, it will likely be rejected. To avoid these penalties, it’s important to know your limits and plan accordingly.

Who can use Alliant Credit Union mobile check deposit?

Alliant Credit Union‘s mobile check deposit feature is available to all members. There are no eligibility requirements. To use the feature, simply log in to the Alliant app and select the Deposit Checks option. From there, you’ll be able to follow the prompts to complete your deposit.

Is there a fee for using Alliant Credit Union mobile check deposit service?

Alliant Credit Union’s mobile check deposit feature is free for members to use. There is no limit on the number of checks that can be deposited, but there is a limit on the amount of money that can be deposited per day. The daily limit is $100,000 for members. If you need to deposit more than the daily limit, you can do so by making multiple deposits over the course of a few days.

What phones does Alliant Credit Union mobile check deposit work on?

Alliant’s mobile check deposit feature is available on iPhone and Android devices. To use the feature, you’ll need to download the Alliant app from the App Store or Google Play.

Once you have the app, you can log in with your Alliant Online Banking username and password.

Select Deposit Checks from the menu, take a photo of each side of your check using your phone’s camera, enter any memo information if necessary, and then review the image before submitting it for processing. If you don’t want to be notified about an incoming deposit via push notification, select No for that option before submitting the request. The deposit will be processed as soon as possible, but you won’t receive a notification until after it has been processed.

When depositing checks, make sure there are no stray marks on the backside of the check—these will cause problems during scanning. It’s also important to use high-quality images; blurry images may not process correctly.

Where do I find my routing number and Alliant Credit Union account number?

Your routing number is a nine-digit code that’s based on the state where your account was opened. It’s the first set of numbers printed on the bottom of your checks, on the left side. Your Alliant Credit Union account number (usually 10-12 digits) is specific to your personal account. It’s the second set of numbers printed on the bottom of your checks, just to the right of your routing number. You can also find your account number on your monthly statement.

How do I get started with mobile check deposit on my iPhone or Android phone?

All you need is the Alliant Mobile Banking app and an iPhone or Android smartphone. Once you have the app, open it and log in with your Alliant Online Banking username and password. Then, select Deposit Checks from the bottom menu. To deposit a check, simply hold your phone up to the check and snap a photo of both sides. Enter the amount of the check, then hit Deposit. That’s it!