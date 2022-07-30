5 Easy Steps to Send Money with Zelle from Chase Bank

What is Zelle? It's the new peer-to-peer payment network that allows you to send money with just a few taps or clicks – no extra logins or passwords required! With Zelle, you can use Zelle to send money from Chase bank to clients, family and friends using other banks such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank, Capital One 360, Citi, Discover Bank, Navy Federal Credit Union, PNC Bank, Synchrony Bank etc instantly and securely, making it the fastest way to get money where it needs to go.

1) Log into your Chase bank account

Logging into your account is easy. Simply enter your username and password into the appropriate fields on the homepage and click Log In. Once you’re logged in, you’ll be taken to your account overview page. From there, you can click on the Send & Request tab at the top of the page.

2) Select Send Money from Zelle on your Chase bank account

To get started, select Send Money from Zelle on your Chase bank account navigation menu and then enter the email address or phone number of the person you want to send money to. If they’re not already a Chase customer, they’ll need to sign up for an account. Once you’ve entered their information, choose how much you’d like to send and whether you want to pay with your bank account, debit card, or credit card. Then review and confirm the transaction before hitting Send. That’s it!

3) Complete your recipient’s information

To start, you’ll need your recipient’s name and email address or United States mobile number. When you enter their information, we’ll verify that they have a Zelle account with their bank or credit union. If they don’t, they’ll get an invitation to enroll. If you’re not sure whether your recipient has a Zelle account, go ahead and enter their information—we’ll let you know if there’s a problem.

4) Enter the amount you want to send with Zelle on your Chase Bank Account

Enter the amount of money you want to send with Zelle. You’ll need to have your recipient’s email address or phone number handy. Choose whether you want to send money now or schedule a future payment. If you’re sending money to someone for the first time, you’ll need to add them as a new recipient. Review and confirm your payment details, then hit send. That’s it!

5) Confirm your payment details and submit your payment using Zelle On Chase Bank

1. To get started, you’ll need to log in to your online banking account and navigate to the Zelle section on your chase bank account.

2. From there, you’ll need to enter the amount of money you want to send, as well as the recipient’s email address or phone number.

3. Once you’ve entered all the necessary information, you’ll be able to review and confirm your payment details.

4. If you’re satisfied with what you see, click Send Now to submit your payment.

5. You can also choose to save a copy of the transaction by clicking Save a Copy. In addition, you’ll receive an email notification when your payment is processed. Remember that each bank may have different requirements for sending payments with Zelle on Chase Bank – so be sure to read the FAQs before sending any payments through this service. Zelle is available within both mobile apps and websites – you can always access it no matter where you are. Sending a payment has never been easier than with Zelle!

Conclusion

How do I send money with Zelle from Chase Bank? 1. Log into your account and select the Zelle tab. 2. Enter the dollar amount and then enter the recipient’s email address or phone number (if they don’t have one, simply put their name). 3. Confirm that everything looks correct and then click Send Now. That’s it!