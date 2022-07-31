How To Send Money Quickly with Zelle From Bank Of America To Other Banks

How To Send Money Quickly with Zelle From Bank Of America To Other Banks – One of the most important things you’ll have to do as an adult is send money to others, whether it’s friends, family, or clients. Luckily, banks in America are making this easier than ever before with apps like Zelle and as an account holder with the Bank of America, Zelle can let you transfer funds from one account to another or from your bank account to other US banks instantly and without hassle. Below is how to use Zelle to transfer money quickly from Bank of America to other US banks without stress.

Why Zelle?

Zelle is a great way to send money quickly and easily from your Bank of America account to another bank. All you need is the recipient’s email address or phone number. Plus, there are no fees to send or receive money with Zelle. If you’re sending $1,000 from Bank of America to another bank (e.g., Chase), it could sometimes take up to two business days for the funds to be available at the other bank.

So, if you’re using Zelle®, once you request a transfer to another bank using the recipient’s email address or phone number, they’ll get an instant notification that you’ve sent them money so they can accept it right away.

List of US Banks Participating in Zelle

Here is the list of banks in the United States participating in Zelle.

Ally Bank,

American Express,

Bank of America,

Capital One,

Chase,

Citi,

Discover,

Navy Federal Credit Union,

PNC, Regions Bank,

USAA,

U.S. Bank and

Wells Fargo.

Sending money with Zelle from Bank of America is quick and easy – all you need is the email address or mobile phone number of the person you’re sending money to. If they’re already enrolled in Zelle, the money will typically arrive in minutes.

Opening a Zelle Account With Bank of America

If you have a Bank of America account, you can easily set up a Zelle account through their online banking portal. To do so, log in to your Bank of America account and navigate to the Transfers & Payments tab. From there, select Add a Person under the Send Money with Zelle section and follow the prompts.

Adding A Recipient On Your Zelle Mobile App

You can add a recipient on your mobile app by selecting the Add a Recipient button in the top right corner of the Send Money screen. Then, fill in the recipient’s information including their name, email address or phone number, and account type. Once you have reviewed and confirmed the recipient’s information, select Add. The recipient will now appear in your Contacts list on the Send Money screen for future transactions.

Sending Money Through The Zelle Mobile Banking App from BOA

The steps to sending money quickly with Zelle from Bank of America to other United States banks are as follows:

Log into the app,

Select ‘Transfer Money with Zelle’,

Choose the account you want to send money from,

Select ‘To Another Bank’,

Enter the amount of money you want to send,

Hit ‘Continue’, and then review and confirm the transaction. That’s it!

The recipient will get the money in their account within minutes.

Alternatively Send Money Through Bank of America Online Banking

Online banking is a great way to send money quickly and easily. You can use online banking to send money from your Bank of America account to another bank account. To do this, you will need to have the recipient’s bank routing number and account number. Once you have this information, you can log into your online banking account and transfer the funds. The money will typically be available in the other account within one to two business days.