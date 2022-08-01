How to Transfer Money with Zelle from Wells Fargo to Another Bank

How to Transfer Money with Zelle from Wells Fargo to Another Bank – What is Zelle? It’s an app that lets you send money to and from family, friends, and other people through your bank account, without sharing any account or financial information. All you need to know is their email address or phone number to send them money in minutes. You can also use Zelle to pay anyone with the recipient’s email address or phone number, even if they don’t have a Wells Fargo account or bank account of their own.

Step 1 – Log in to your Wells Fargo Online Banking Platform

The first step is to log in to your Wells Fargo Online Banking account. If you don’t have one, you’ll need to create one. Once you’re logged in, click on the Transfers & Payments tab. Step 2 – Create a One-Time Payment.

Step 2 – Navigate to Wells Fargo Transfer Funds Section with Zelle

In order to send money quickly with Zelle from your Wells Fargo bank account to another US bank participating in zelle listed below,

Ally Bank,

American Express,

Bank of America,

Capital One,

Chase,

Citi,

Discover,

Navy Federal Credit Union,

PNC, Regions Bank,

USAA,

U.S. Bank

You’ll need to navigate to the Transfer Funds section. To do this, log into your Wells Fargo online banking account and look for the tab that says Transfers. Click on this tab and then select Send Money with Zelle. You will be asked to input the amount of money that you want to transfer and which account you want it transferred from. You can also choose whether or not you want a message included in the email notification about the transfer. Once all of these details are filled out, click Next Step and proceed to enter in your recipient’s information.

Step 3 – Choose the Account Type and Recipient Zelle Details

When you’re ready to set up your account, you’ll need to choose the account type that best suits your needs. If you want to send money quickly and easily, we recommend using our Zelle® service. With Zelle, you can send money directly from your eligible Wells Fargo checking or savings account to almost anyone 1 with a U.S.-based bank account using only their name, phone number, email address and routing number. Plus, there are no fees 2 to send or receive money.

Step 4 – Add a Personal Message when Sending Money with Zelle

You’re almost done! The next step is to add a personal message. This is optional, but it’s a nice way to let your recipient know what the money is for. When you’re finished, hit Confirm.

Assuming everything looks good, you’ll be asked to confirm the transaction one last time. Enter the amount of money you want to send with Zelle and hit Send. That’s it! The money will be on its way in a matter of minutes.

Step 5 – Confirm Amount and View your Wells Fargo Bank Account Balance

You will now be asked to confirm the amount of money you want to send. You can view your balance at the top of the screen. If you have enough money in your account, select ‘Confirm’. If you do not have enough money in your account, you will need to add money to your account before you can continue. How to Send Money Quickly with zelle from Wells Fargo to Another Bank: Visit your local branch or ATM and make a deposit into your account. How to Send Money with zelle from Wells Fargo to Another Bank: Log into Online Banking and select Add Funds. After adding funds, return here and complete steps 1-4 again.

Step 6 – Review Details Before Sending

It’s always a good idea to review the details of your transaction before you hit send. That way, you can be sure you’re sending the right amount of money to the right person. With Zelle, you can do this by reviewing the From, To, and Amount fields on the screen. If you don’t want to use Zelle for this transfer, enter the recipient’s email address or phone number in the To field.

