Send Money with Zelle from Citibank to Another Bank : Step By Step

Send Money with Zelle from Citibank to Another Bank – To send money using Zelle from Citibank to another bank, you will need to download the app and link your Citibank account with your Zelle account. This article describes how to do this step by step, so you can start sending money today! If you have any questions about this process, please leave them in the comments section below and we’ll help you out!

Open a Zelle Account with Citibank

Before you can send money with Zelle from Citibank, you’ll need to open an account with a participating bank or credit union. See list of participating bank or credit union in the United States.

Ally Bank,

American Express,

Bank of America,

Capital One,

Chase,

Citi,

Discover,

Navy Federal Credit Union,

PNC, Regions Bank,

USAA,

U.S. Bank and

Wells Fargo.

To do this, simply visit any of the Zelle participating financial institution’s website listed above and follow their instructions. Once you have an account set up, you’ll be able to link it to your phone number or email address. Then, in order to transfer money with Zelle, simply log into your online banking account and click on the Transfer button. Select Zelle as the payee then enter in their phone number or email address before entering in how much you want to send them and clicking send.

Sign In to Citibank Online Banking Account or Bank App

First, you’ll need to sign in to your online banking account with Citibank. Then, select the Transfer Money option and choose Zelle. From there, you’ll need to enter the email address or phone number of the person you’re sending money to.

Add Recipient Zelle account Details

1. To get started, log in to your online banking account and select the option to send money.

2. Enter the amount you want to send, the recipient’s email address or phone number, and a short message if desired.

3. Review the information for accuracy and confirm the transaction.

Enter Amount to Send with Zelle

When you’re ready to send money, log in to your account and enter the amount you want to send. You’ll also need to enter the recipient’s email address or phone number. If you’re sending money to someone for the first time, you may need to verify their identity. Once everything is entered, review the transaction and hit send.

You can also choose to send money with Zelle through their app. To do this, open the app and select the account you want to use.

Verify Information

Before you can start using Zelle, you’ll need to make sure that your information is verified. To do this, you’ll need to provide your name, email address, and phone number. Once you’ve done this, you’ll be able to start using Zelle.

Send The Payment with Zelle

You can send money with Zelle from your Citibank account to another bank account by following these steps:

1. Log in to your Citibank online banking account and select the option to send money.

2. Enter the amount of money you want to send.

3. Choose Zelle as your payment method.

4. Enter the email address or phone number of the person you’re sending money to.

5. Review and confirm the payment details, then hit send!