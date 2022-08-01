Sending Money with Zelle from Capital One Bank to Another Bank

Sending Money with Zelle from Capital One bank to Another Bank – You can now send money with Zelle from Capital One to someone who banks at another bank. If you have money in your Capital One account and need to pay someone who banks at another bank, you can do so quickly, easily, and securely using Zelle through your Capital One bank online account or mobile app. You don’t even need their email address — all you need is their name and their mobile phone number! Read on to learn more about how to send money with Zelle from Capital One to another bank.

Step 1: Add recipient as a contact on Zelle with Capital One bank

Before you can send money with Zelle from Capital One Bank, you’ll need to add your recipient as a contact in the app. To do this, open the app and tap on the Contacts tab. Then, tap on the Add Contact button. Enter your recipient’s name, phone number, and email address. You can also add a note to help you remember who this person is. Once you’re done, tap Save.

Step 2: Press send/request on the Send Cash tab

Now that you have the Capital One app downloaded, open it up and sign in. Once you’re logged in, press the send/request button on the main screen. This will take you to a new screen where you can choose how much money you’d like to send, who you’re sending it to, and what method of payment you’ll be using.

Choose Zelle as your payment method and enter the amount of money you’d like to send. If you already know the recipient’s email address or phone number, type it into the corresponding box. Otherwise, search for them by entering their name or phone number.

You can also send funds to anyone who has an email address or is enrolled in Zelle Pay (although there are some limitations when it comes to sending money without their mobile phone).

When everything is set, tap Send Request. A confirmation message will pop up asking if you want to withdraw cash from an ATM after completing this transaction. Press Yes if you do want to withdraw the cash (you may need this later) and then press No if not. After pressing either one, your transfer request will be submitted and you’ll receive a text message confirming the request. For added security, make sure to delete any copies of these messages from other devices too!

Step 3: Enter amount, enter your PIN

Enter the amount of money you want to transfer. You’ll need to enter your PIN to confirm the transaction. The process is simple and only takes a few seconds. Just like other online payments, this one is secure because it never leaves our network and it can’t be undone. Plus, there are no fees or expiration dates associated with Zelle® transfers!

Step 4: Review your Zelle transaction on Capital One Bank

You should review your transaction before you confirm it. This way, you can make sure that everything is correct and that you’re sending the right amount of money. To review your transaction, simply click on the Review button.

From there, you’ll be able to see the recipient’s name, the amount of money you’re sending, and the date that the transaction will occur. If everything looks good, simply click Confirm. Otherwise, click Edit to make any necessary changes.

Step 5: Recipient receives email notification with an easy link to claim funds

The recipient will receive an email notification from Zelle with an easy link to claim the funds. The recipient can follow the link and enter their bank account information to receive the money. If the recipient does not have a Zelle account, they will be prompted to create one.