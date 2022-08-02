How To Send Money with Google Pay – Easy Guide

How To Send Money with Google Pay – Easy Guide : It’s common to want to send money to friends and family, whether you’re splitting dinner checks or helping out with an emergency expense. If you have an Android device, you can use Google Pay to do just that—and in just a few taps, too! Here’s what you need to know about using the app to send money to anyone with a debit card.

What is Google Pay?

Google Pay is a digital wallet that allows you to make payments online, in-app, and in stores. You can also use Google Pay to send money to friends and family. To use Google Pay, you need to sign up for a Google Pay account and add a debit card. Sending money with Google Pay is easy! Just follow these steps

Link your bank account to Google Pay

You’ll need to have a U.S. bank account to use Google Pay. When you sign up for Google Pay, you’ll be asked to link your bank account. You can do this by providing your bank account number and routing number. If you’re not sure where to find this information, your bank’s customer service team should be able to help you out.

Set a default payment method

When you sign up for a Google Pay account, you’ll need to set a default payment method. This can be either a debit card or a bank account. If you choose to use a debit card, you’ll need to add it to your account first. To do this, go to the Add Payment Method section of your account and select Debit Card. You’ll then be prompted to enter your card information.

Make an online payment

You can make an online payment using Google Pay in a few easy steps. First, sign up for a Google Pay account. You’ll need to provide some basic information like your name, email address, and phone number. Once you’re signed up, you can add a debit card to your account. Then, when you’re ready to make a payment, simply enter the amount you want to send and the recipient’s email address or phone number.

Check balance on Google Pay

You can check your balance by opening the Google Pay app and tapping on your account balance at the top. You’ll see your current balance, as well as a breakdown of how much money you have in each of your payment methods. To add money to your balance, tap on the Add money button and choose a payment method. You can add money from your bank account or with a debit or credit card.

What if I don’t have a debit card?

You can still sign up for a Google Pay account without a debit card. However, you will need to add a bank account in order to send money. You can do this by going to the Banks & Cards section of the Google Pay app and selecting Add a bank account. Once you have added a bank account, you will be able to send money to anyone with a Google Pay account.

Where can I use Google Pay?

You can use Google Pay anywhere that accepts contactless payments – which is most places these days! Just look for the Google Pay logo at checkout. You can also use it to send money to friends and family, even if they don’t have a Google Pay account. All you need is their email address or phone number.

Conclusion and FAQ about Google Pay

Google Pay is a great way to send money quickly and easily. All you need is a Google account and you’re good to go! Plus, there’s no fees associated with sending or receiving money. Here’s a quick guide on how to get started

– Sign up for a Google Account if you don’t have one yet

– Add your debit card to your Google Pay Account

– Tap the + button in the bottom right corner of the screen, then select Send Money

– Enter the amount that you want to send and hit Next

– Type in the recipient’s email address or phone number and tap Send Money

– Google will send an email confirmation to both parties when they receive the funds

– If you want to use Google Pay at a store just tell them I’ll pay with Google and hold your phone near the contactless reader (for Android) or point it at the back of the card terminal (for iPhone).

– In order to withdraw cash from ATMs, all you need is your Google Pay PIN which can be set up through the app .

Your Google Pay PIN replaces your ATM/Debit Card pin code for Google Pay transactions. It’s also worth noting that Google does not charge any fees when you send or receive money, but their partner banks may do so.