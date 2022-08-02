How To Send Money with Zelle from Discover Bank To Another Bank

How To Send Money with Zelle from Discover Bank To Another Bank – If you’re looking to send money with Zelle from Discover Bank to another bank, you’ll need to use the app or website of your sending bank, rather than the recipient’s bank. For example, if you want to send money with Zelle from Discover Bank to someone at Wells Fargo, TD bank, Chase bank or Bank of America your first step will be logging into the Discover Mobile Banking app on your smartphone or computer and clicking on Send Money with Zelle in the main menu area.

Log into your Discover Bank Account

To get started, log into your Discover Bank account and click on the Transfers tab. From there, select Send Money with Zelle. You will then be prompted to enter the email address or phone number of the person you’re sending money to. Enter the amount you would like to send and select Continue. Review the transaction details and click Send Money to complete the transaction.

Enter Recipient Zelle Info

Before you can start using How To Send Money with Zelle from Discover Bank to another bank, you’ll need to set up your recipient. You’ll need their name, email address or phone number, and the amount you want to send. Once that’s all set up, you’re ready to start using How To Send Money with Zelle!

Add Amount to be Sent with Zelle

Sending money with Zelle is a great way to transfer money from one bank to another. Plus, it’s free if you have a Discover Bank account. Here’s how to do it:

1. Log in to your Discover Bank account and go to the ‘Transfer Money’ page.

2. Enter the amount you want to send, the email address or phone number of the recipient, and a message (optional).

Review the Details

Sending money with Zelle is a great way to transfer money from one Discover bank to another bank. The process is simple and can be done in a few steps. First, you’ll need to create an account with Zelle. Then, you’ll need to link your bank account to your Zelle account. Once your accounts are linked, you can start sending money. To send money, you’ll need the recipient’s name, email address or phone number. You’ll also need to enter the amount of money you want to send.

Initiate Transfer Process with Zelle

You can initiate a transfer from the comfort of your home. All you need is the email address or phone number of the person you’re sending money to, and you’re good to go. The process is simple and only takes a few minutes. For example, if you want to send $100 to someone who has an account at Chase bank:

-Select Transfer in the app

-Enter their email address or phone number

-Enter how much you want to send ($100)

-Review transaction details before proceeding (you can see how long it will take for the funds to arrive, what type of transfers are available, as well as how many times you’ve used this service). Once everything looks good, hit Next

-The recipient will receive a notification that they’ve received money from you. They’ll also be given instructions on how to use those funds (i.e., for making purchases).

